Vehicle overview

Is there anything the 2012 BMW M3 can't do well? We've tried to find some fault or glaring deficiency with BMW's alpha car…but we're at a loss. The 2012 BMW M3 is simply one of the best high-performance cars available that doesn't ask you to sacrifice for your daily needs. With seating for four, a comfortable but firm ride and 11 cubic feet of trunk space, the M3 calmly gets you across town, yet breathes fire and moves out quickly when called upon.

The 2012 BMW M3 carries over mostly unchanged, except that it now has a few more features as standard equipment. As before, it's powered by an exclusive, naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8 that has ample midrange power complemented by an addictive high-end rush as it winds out to an 8,400-rpm redline. In a straight line, the M3 is nearly as quick as a Porsche 911. A supremely balanced chassis and available adaptive suspension dampers help the M3 corner steady and true without sacrificing ride comfort on the highway or during the city slog. And the M3's well-constructed cabin, cosseting seats and high-tech features make long hauls as enjoyable as short sprints.

BMW has discontinued the M3 sedan for 2012, but we suspect it's only a temporary absence. With this year's introduction of a new 3 Series, a redesigned M lineup isn't far behind. The next M3 will likely be lighter and use a turbocharged inline-6 for improved fuel efficiency. While a turbo-6 will likely maintain the M3's ripping acceleration, we can't help but think a force-fed power plant will inherently change the nature of the car. Could the 2012 M3 be the last of the traditional M cars? It certainly looks that way.

The M3 has few peers that are as well-rounded, but for the money, there are several good alternatives. The Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG is available as a sedan and coupe, and its brutish V8 power and adept handling give the M3 a run for the euros. Cadillac's CTS-V is a larger, American-style take on the M3 ethos with eye-popping performance. Lexus' IS F sedan is often overlooked, but thanks to its recently retuned suspension that improves the ride quality, it's a desirable choice as well.

Still, for a world-class sports car that deftly navigates the daily grind, the 2012 BMW M3 is unbeatable.