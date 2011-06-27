I bought this red M3 in Dec 94 (a 1995 model) as my 50th birthday present. This is THE best car I've ever owned! Fun to drive! Totally reliable! Great comfort! Bulletproof mechanically! Very nice trunk (unlike my 911)! Looks like it's speeding while parked. A head turner every day. While I've driven this luxury model over 115,000 miles, it is still a special treat to get inside this and drive it, every day. If I only had one car to drive, every day, for the rest of my life, it would be this BMW car. I currently have half a dozen cars (including a 2003 Mustang SVT "tuned" Cobra), and two BMW motorcycles, but everyday I go out, I instinctively get in the M3 and let it go. Buy one!

