2005 BMW M3 Review
- Remarkable engine, racecarlike handling, sumptuous interior, available Sequential Manual Gearbox.
- Uninspired exhaust whine, having to pay extra for basics like power seats and an alarm system.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Phenomenal BMW handling combined with an equally awe-inspiring engine make this high-performance Motorsport creation one of our all-time favorites.
2005 Highlights
Aluminum trim is now standard on all 2005 BMW M3 models, with Titan Shadow trim available at no extra charge.
Most helpful consumer reviews
M3 Lover 4 Life,12/29/2009
This is my third BMW and 2nd M3. I got it with the lumbar back support (life saver for tall guys like me) With factory bluetooth option. This car will never be sold. If you want a little more kick try installing a K&N cold air induction it will kick up another 20 ft lbs of torque. I also upgraded to the Iridium plugs, great addition. I looked at the 2009 convertible and with the top down you cannot use the trunk, so this baby is mine for years to come No better car in the world for the $ !!!
R T Cooper,03/16/2006
Due to a lengthy involvement in "gentleman's " racing of sports cars, I am often enlisted by friends and acquaintances to find or evaluate the proper car for them, or for a family member. BMW has remained on the primary list of possibilities for some forty, consecutive years. My personal favorite (amongst worthy competition) for an enthusiast's road car is the BMW M3. Since its inception, following on the heels of the mighty CSL race champion, BMW has not put a foot wrong in the development of this package. Even in its current larger and heavier form it is race-course precise, extrordinarily well balanced, built to a quality level well beyond its price. A bargain, actually
Tim Fleener,09/28/2008
Can't say enough good things about my M3. I love it! I have test driven many of these over the years, and I finally took the plunge and bought one earlier this year. It is everything I have always wanted in a car. Excellent good looks, enough room to have my wife and two kids in the car (plus a decent amount of luggage in the trunk), and power and handling that are absolutely breathtaking. Even with the amazing raw power that the engine is capable of, it still gets very good mileage if you aren't "on it" all the time. When not driving aggressively, I have averaged 27.1 mpg for a whole tank of gas. The ride is very stiff, so if you are looking for a cushy car, this is not the ride for you.
Nocaster,05/30/2009
I bought this 2005 M3 because I was looking for something that performed very well but had some interior room and was more flexible than a two seater. This M3 is a 6 speed manual and is otherwise stock with the Alcantara interior. I really love the Alcantara interior, it looks great and really holds you in place during hard cornering. So far the M3 has been everything I expected it to be and more. It's a very balanced package in terms of acceleration, handling, braking etc..When you factor in the fact that with a descent set of winter tires it's a car you can drive all year round it almost sounds like great value. Build quality is superb and I have not had any issues at all.
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 7900 rpm
