Used 2004 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
- $12,539Great Deal | $5,457 below market
2004 BMW M3 Base85,553 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Leather Seats Metallic Paint Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2004 BMW 3 Series. This 2004 BMW 3 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Let a little sunshine in. Just drop the top of this BMW 3 Series convertible and go. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. The 3 Series M3 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 85,553mi put on this BMW. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 3 Series M3 is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93474PK07170
Stock: 4PK07170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $12,500
2004 BMW M3 Base147,275 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Recent Arrival!Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Bluetooth, Leather / Leatherette, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Convertible Top, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Automatic temperature control, Convertible roof lining, Head restraints memory, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Seatbelt memory, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.2004 BMW M33.2L I6 SMPI DOHC 2D ConvertibleWhite6-Speed Semi-Automatic SMG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93424PK06699
Stock: AB2794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $9,989
2004 BMW M3 Base191,403 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
VIP Auto Enterprise - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBL93494PN56378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,999
2003 BMW M3 Base62,186 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Serramonte - Colma / California
Low miles! NEW rear tires1 This 03 BMW M3 is equipped with: rider track aluminum trailing-link rear suspension assembly, Vehicle key memory, Variable engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering, Traction control w/Dynamic Stability Control/M-Variable Differential Lock, Titan shadow interior trim, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel column, Side-impact interlocking door anchoring system, Service interval indicator, Rollover protection system. This BMW 3 Series has a dependable Gas 6-Cyl 3.2/195 engine powering this Manual transmission. This BMW 3 Series M3 Has Everything You Want Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rain-sensing winshield wipers w/automatic headlight control, Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down, Pwr trunk release, Pwr leather front bucket seats w/adjustable thigh support, 3-position driver seat memory easy-entry feature, Prewired for CD changer cellular phone, M-oval design fog lights, M-design instrument cluster w/aluminum finish-ringed dials, gray backgrounds w/red needles, M-calibration suspension-inc: stiffened dampers/springs, front/rear stabilizer modified rear axle, M3 badged doorsills, M 3-spoke leather-wrapped sport steering wheel w/cruise/audio controls M-color stitching, Keyless entry system-inc: multi-function remote control, trunk release, Instruments-inc: oil temperature gauge, variable warning segment on tachometer, High-performanced tuned anti-lock braking system w/Dynamic Brake Control, Heated windshield washer jets, Heated door locks, Glove box w/rechargeable take-out flashlight, Gas pressurized front struts rear shock absorbers, Fully lined automatic pwr soft top w/rear glass window. Visit Us Today You've earned this- stop by Honda of Serramonte located at 485 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93443PK01759
Stock: M3PK01759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $13,950
2005 BMW M3 Base84,667 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2005 bmw m3 with leather!!seats!!!drive great!!! AM/FM/CD PLAYER !!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93425PK09202
Stock: A190722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,400
2003 BMW M3 Base95,295 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Meet our 2003 BMW M3 Convertible shown off in Steel Gray Metallic! This work of art is powered by a massaged 3.2 Liter 6 Cylinder that offers 333hp on demand while paired with a SMG gearbox that helps this M3 sprint to highway speeds when needed. This Rear Wheel Drive combination offers near 23mpg and its unique aluminum hood has a subtle power dome and sweet flared wheel openings to accommodate the wide grippy tires. Add in the M3's unique suspension with Dynamic Stability Control system and race-inspired chassis, then pick your road and tame it yourself with the top up or down! Inside our M3, you'll enjoy heated front leather seats. Look around, take in the driver information with clean crisp gauges and an interior that really appears that it was hand-built just for you. Crank up the tunes and enjoy the premium tunes while others watch you pass by with class and style. If this is a BMW upgrade for you then congratulations but if this is your first, prepare for onlookers gazing your way. BMW M-Series is not just a car, it's a way of life! Our BMW M3 is a grown-up car with style and safety. Take comfort in the smooth handling of the Traction Control, ABS, and Electronic Stability Control. Your safety is a top priority for us and that's why BMW is The Ultimate Driving Machine. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93493PK01708
Stock: LG10314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2019
- $25,900
2003 BMW M3 Base78,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Take your excitement to new levels with our Accident Free 2003 BMW M3 Convertible on display in Laguna Seca Blue! Powered by a 3.2 Liter 6 Cylinder that generates 333hp while paired with a fun to drive 6 Speed Manual transmission for superior passing power. Everything from acceleration to handling, ride, and braking is exceptional when it comes to this Rear Wheel Drive convertible that still gets nearly 21mpg on the highway. Check out those sharp wheels and smooth black top.The interior of our M3 Convertible is excellent, it grabs attention, and demands respect on the road and it will hang with the big boys on the highway. Inside, you're going to love the upgraded Pioneer touchscreen sound system and the nice variety of luxury features on board! Sink into the comfortable heated leather seats, Drop the Top and enjoy the sun! They say that some cars can change your life and this is one of those cars. People look at you a little different and this confidence carries over to your daily smile.Our BMW M3 is a grown up car with style and safety. Take comfort in the smooth handling of the Traction Control, ABS, and Electronic Stability control. Your safety is a top priority for us and that's why BMW is The Ultimate Driving Machine. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93483PK01019
Stock: C1203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $24,975
2005 BMW M3 Base60,907 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2005 BMW 3 Series 2dr M3 CONVERTIBLE 6-SPEED MANUAL IMMACULATE CONDITION features a 3.2L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Titanium Silver Metallic with a Gray Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93495PK09049
Stock: K09049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $12,275
2005 BMW M3 Base115,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GT Motors PA - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93455PK10103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995
2003 BMW M3 Base93,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CARS4U - Escondido / California
2003 M3 with 93000 miles, new tires, battery, oil change
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBL93433JR23423
Stock: 5008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,900
2003 BMW M3 Base93,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93433PK02093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$49,000
2002 BMW M3 Base25,731 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Silver Star Motors - Long Island City / New York
NO HIDDEN FEES, NO DEALER SETUP FEES, UNLIKE OUR COMPETITION OUR PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! SUPER CLEAN - LIKE NEW - MUST SEE!!!.Odometer is 86780 miles below market average! LOW, NO-HAGGLE PRICES, OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE. Get a fair price up front without spending hours negotiating for it. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW M3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBL934X2JR16757
Stock: JR16757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-09-2019
- $15,989
2006 BMW M3 Base83,644 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
BMW M3 Convertible For Sale. SMG automatic Transmission, Titan Shadow Trim, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System, Xenon Lights, Heated Seats, Park Distance Control. Lumbar Support For Seats, This M Sport Is very clean Inside and out, Super Nice car. Don't Worry about Getting out in Public We Can Ship this to your Door We Can Finance and Ship This Vehicle to your Door Never Come in the Store! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours! We Are always going out of our way to Earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93476PK10928
Stock: K10928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- New Listing$12,995
2002 BMW M3 Base125,638 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This 2002 BMW M3 has astonishing performance, prodigious thrust, and is truly a bargain compared to its competition. This sharp convertible comes equipped with fog lights, rear defrost, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, cassette player, CD player, air conditioning, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, heated seats, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, vehicle anti-theft, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, automatic on floor, floormats, steering wheel audio controls, steering wheel cruise controls, and power steering. Stop in today to drive your next new car and to speak to one of our sales professionals! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93402EX23797
Stock: 13739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $23,252
2006 BMW M3 Base30,961 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Cold Weather Package, Harmon Kardon Sound, Parking Sensors, Heated Seating, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 52207 miles below market average!Proudly Serving Maricopa, Tempe, Chandler, Surprise, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Payson. Please call for availability. There are many new arrivals daily that may not show online yet! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Head restraints memory, Power driver seat, Seatbelt memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Power M Sport Front Seats with Driver's Memory, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers, Cold Weather Package, Harmon Kardon Sound, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93466PK12430
Stock: BP7468A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$11,990
2002 BMW M3 Base99,847 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93432EX24569
Stock: ADX24569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,997
2008 BMW M3 Base33,143 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ENE Motors - Union Grove / Wisconsin
Shop at home with our virtual tours, home delivery, at home test drives and online shopping. We also are practicing CDC best guidelines with social distancing, vehicle disinfectants and welcome safe in person test drives, sales and service. With its nearly unbeatable blend of smooth, high-performance power and comfortable handling, our 2008 BMW M-Series M3 Coupe is a knockout in Monaco Blue Metallic. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V8 that offers 414hp while coupled with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive will secure you near 19mpg on the highway while the stylish exterior stands out with great-looking wheels, fog lights, and tinted glass. Inside, our M3 incorporates the styling and performance that is loved by so many. You'll be impressed with the high-grade materials, exceptional build quality, and modern design. Premium leather, heated front seats, a huge sunroof, full-color navigation, AM/FM/CD/MP3, and dual-zone climate control are just a few amenities you'll enjoy. Our BMW includes standard safety equipment such as anti-lock disc brakes, dynamic brake control, stability control, and a complement of airbags, making this M3 as safe as it is comfortable. This is a must-see, must-drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Staying In? WE WILL COME TO YOU! We buy cars! Do your deal online! We'll deliver your car to YOU! We can do it ALL! Phone · Email · Text · Chat Facebook Messenger · FaceTime · WhatsApp
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD93568PY43075
Stock: 5214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $23,774
2008 BMW M3 Base78,315 milesDelivery available*
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Metallic Paint Leather Seats Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD93558PY42452
Stock: 8PY42452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020