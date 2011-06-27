Used 2009 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
- $18,900Great Deal | $7,933 below market
2009 BMW M3 Base84,972 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD93599P361282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,555
2009 BMW M3 Base69,891 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs - Naples / Florida
Blue-Gray Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim, BMW Assist with BluetoothÂ Wireless Technology, Front dual zone A/C, HD Radio, Integrated 3-Button Universal Garage-Door Opener, Navigation System, Novillo Leather Upholstery, Online Information Services, Online Platform, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Glass Moonroof, Premium Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear-View Mirror w/Digital Compass, Voice Command System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSPM93549E201018
Stock: 331911A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$27,199Fair Deal
2009 BMW M3 Base84,540 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Response Motors - Mountain View / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD93599PY43654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$24,929
2009 BMW M3 Base69,128 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Sanford / Florida
Premium Package** Moonroof **Hifi Sound System **Satellite Radio Prep **HD Radio** Usb/Ipod Interface** V8 Engine**Rain Sensor and Auto Headlight** Dynamic Damper Control** Folding Rear Seat Headrests** Ambient Lighting** Rear Armrest **M Double Clutch Transmission** Park Distance Control** Keyless Entry** 14 City/ 20 Hwy**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSPM93599E201273
Stock: CN168996A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $26,995Fair Deal
2009 BMW M3 Base84,312 milesDelivery available*
Jersey Motors - Teterboro / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD93589P361497
Stock: 83531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,995
2009 BMW M3 BaseNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Law Motors - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWL93549P331867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,990
2009 BMW M3 Base104,567 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nesh Auto Sales - Decatur / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWL93579P331703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,000
2009 BMW M3 Base150,812 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
McGrath Arlington Kia - Palatine / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD93549P362193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,997
2008 BMW M3 Base33,143 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ENE Motors - Union Grove / Wisconsin
Shop at home with our virtual tours, home delivery, at home test drives and online shopping. We also are practicing CDC best guidelines with social distancing, vehicle disinfectants and welcome safe in person test drives, sales and service. With its nearly unbeatable blend of smooth, high-performance power and comfortable handling, our 2008 BMW M-Series M3 Coupe is a knockout in Monaco Blue Metallic. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V8 that offers 414hp while coupled with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive will secure you near 19mpg on the highway while the stylish exterior stands out with great-looking wheels, fog lights, and tinted glass. Inside, our M3 incorporates the styling and performance that is loved by so many. You'll be impressed with the high-grade materials, exceptional build quality, and modern design. Premium leather, heated front seats, a huge sunroof, full-color navigation, AM/FM/CD/MP3, and dual-zone climate control are just a few amenities you'll enjoy. Our BMW includes standard safety equipment such as anti-lock disc brakes, dynamic brake control, stability control, and a complement of airbags, making this M3 as safe as it is comfortable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD93568PY43075
Stock: 5214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $23,774
2008 BMW M3 Base78,315 milesDelivery available*
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Metallic Paint Leather Seats Rear Spoiler
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD93558PY42452
Stock: 8PY42452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $20,990
2010 BMW M3 Base115,278 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest BMWs at D&C Motor Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD9C55AP363468
Stock: TR363468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $24,995Fair Deal
2008 BMW M3 Base60,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia
SERVICED AND INSPECTED*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWL93508P330181
Stock: MBWbswl9
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,995
2010 BMW M3 Base88,579 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWL9C51AP332639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$18,000
2008 BMW M3 Base139,912 milesDelivery available*
Crown Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWL93538P331485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995
2008 BMW M3 Base133,489 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Exclusive Auto Haus - Roselle / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSVA935X8E041841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,000
2010 BMW M3 Base50,546 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWL9C55AP332871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,599
2010 BMW M3 Base71,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD9C53AP362772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,999
2008 BMW M3 Base107,291 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD93578PY40802
Certified Pre-Owned: No