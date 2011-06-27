Used 2009 BMW M3 for Sale

  • $18,900Great Deal | $7,933 below market

    2009 BMW M3 Base

    84,972 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWD93599P361282
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $24,555

    2009 BMW M3 Base

    69,891 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs - Naples / Florida

    Odometer is 33918 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! Blue-Gray Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim, BMW Assist with BluetoothÂ Wireless Technology, Front dual zone A/C, HD Radio, Integrated 3-Button Universal Garage-Door Opener, Navigation System, Novillo Leather Upholstery, Online Information Services, Online Platform, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Glass Moonroof, Premium Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear-View Mirror w/Digital Compass, Voice Command System. Thank you for taking the time looking at our vehicle. If you would like further information, more pictures or a video please let us know. One of our Associates will gladly provide you with the information necessary for you to review our vehicle. Thanks again for taking the time in looking over our vehicle and we look forward to serving you and earning your business.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSPM93549E201018
    Stock: 331911A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • New Listing
    $27,199Fair Deal

    2009 BMW M3 Base

    84,540 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Response Motors - Mountain View / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWD93599PY43654
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $24,929

    2009 BMW M3 Base

    69,128 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Sanford / Florida

    This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program. Premium Package** Moonroof **Hifi Sound System **Satellite Radio Prep **HD Radio** Usb/Ipod Interface** V8 Engine**Rain Sensor and Auto Headlight** Dynamic Damper Control** Folding Rear Seat Headrests** Ambient Lighting** Rear Armrest **M Double Clutch Transmission** Park Distance Control** Keyless Entry** 14 City/ 20 Hwy** WWW.FIELDSCHRYSLERDODGEJEEPRAM.COM

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSPM93599E201273
    Stock: CN168996A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $26,995Fair Deal

    2009 BMW M3 Base

    84,312 miles
    Delivery available*

    Jersey Motors - Teterboro / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWD93589P361497
    Stock: 83531
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $21,995

    2009 BMW M3 Base

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Law Motors - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWL93549P331867
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $18,990

    2009 BMW M3 Base

    104,567 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Nesh Auto Sales - Decatur / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWL93579P331703
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $17,000

    2009 BMW M3 Base

    150,812 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    McGrath Arlington Kia - Palatine / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWD93549P362193
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $31,997

    2008 BMW M3 Base

    33,143 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    ENE Motors - Union Grove / Wisconsin

    Shop at home with our virtual tours, home delivery, at home test drives and online shopping. We also are practicing CDC best guidelines with social distancing, vehicle disinfectants and welcome safe in person test drives, sales and service. With its nearly unbeatable blend of smooth, high-performance power and comfortable handling, our 2008 BMW M-Series M3 Coupe is a knockout in Monaco Blue Metallic. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V8 that offers 414hp while coupled with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive will secure you near 19mpg on the highway while the stylish exterior stands out with great-looking wheels, fog lights, and tinted glass. Inside, our M3 incorporates the styling and performance that is loved by so many. You'll be impressed with the high-grade materials, exceptional build quality, and modern design. Premium leather, heated front seats, a huge sunroof, full-color navigation, AM/FM/CD/MP3, and dual-zone climate control are just a few amenities you'll enjoy. Our BMW includes standard safety equipment such as anti-lock disc brakes, dynamic brake control, stability control, and a complement of airbags, making this M3 as safe as it is comfortable. This is a must-see, must-drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Staying In? WE WILL COME TO YOU! We buy cars! Do your deal online! We'll deliver your car to YOU! We can do it ALL! Phone · Email · Text · Chat Facebook Messenger · FaceTime · WhatsApp

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWD93568PY43075
    Stock: 5214
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $23,774

    2008 BMW M3 Base

    78,315 miles
    Delivery available*

    BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

    Metallic Paint Leather Seats Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWD93558PY42452
    Stock: 8PY42452
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $20,990

    2010 BMW M3 Base

    115,278 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon

    Simply Drive Home. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest BMWs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWD9C55AP363468
    Stock: TR363468
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $24,995Fair Deal

    2008 BMW M3 Base

    60,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia

    SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWL93508P330181
    Stock: MBWbswl9
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $21,995

    2010 BMW M3 Base

    88,579 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWL9C51AP332639
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $18,000

    2008 BMW M3 Base

    139,912 miles
    Delivery available*

    Crown Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWL93538P331485
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,995

    2008 BMW M3 Base

    133,489 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Exclusive Auto Haus - Roselle / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSVA935X8E041841
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $28,000

    2010 BMW M3 Base

    50,546 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWL9C55AP332871
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $28,599

    2010 BMW M3 Base

    71,748 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWD9C53AP362772
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,999

    2008 BMW M3 Base

    107,291 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Express - Orlando / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBSWD93578PY40802
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

