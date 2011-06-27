This car is possibly on of the greatest M cars ever built. The car handles like a surgeons scalpel. Acceleration is good, but not great. When compared to my dads car which is an e60 M5, it lacks the "push you back in your seat" factor that you get from that nazi V10. As my daily driver, it is very comfortable to drive around town as well as on the freeway. The SMG is NOT BAD! Treat it like the transmission it is. It is not an automatic. Simply let of the gas when you are changing gear. I do sometimes wish I went for the good ol' standard box, but when driving home late at night, its nice to have an auto mode to take care of changing gear for me. The car has potential for good gas mileage, but if you drive it like its meant to be driven, it won't. We loved this car so much that we bought another one for strict track use. With a little effort and a sawzall, we got her down to about 2900 without a driver. The already insane handling was exponentially increased with some of KW coil-overs and a set of slicks. Nothing more was needed from that 8000 rpm screamer so we left it alone. When in doubt, get the M. You wont regret it.

