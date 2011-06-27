  1. Home
2003 BMW M3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Remarkable engine, race-carlike handling, killer good looks, sumptuous interior, available Sequential Manual Gearbox.
  • Uninspired exhaust whine, having to pay extra for basics like power seats and an alarm system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Several of our editors would be driving one today if we were in a more lucrative field. Lotto tickets, anyone?

2003 Highlights

For the 2003 BMW M3, BMW will offer a DVD-based navigation system -- meaning that you won't have to give up an in-dash CD player if you opt for the nav system. Additionally, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers are now standard, while aluminum interior trim is a new stand-alone option. The power seat package has been excised from the coupe's option list, so you'll have to spring for the pricey premium package if you want power front seats (these come standard on the convertible).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 BMW M3.

5(89%)
4(8%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
84 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mid-life ride
mgrif32,04/27/2012
I bought my M3 in December with 71k miles...had been looking for one for three years before this one rolled on the lot. It has been everything I hoped, and I've even managed to get 21 mpg combined city/hwy. The ride is a little bumpy, largely because of the tight suspension and low-profile tires. But every time I drive it, I get a smile on my face. I don't drive it hard, but I do look forward to on ramps, and it's nice having "video game" speed whenever I want to pass on the highway. Press the accelerator, and it takes off. The stereo is good, but not great, and the factory navigation is obviously a bit outdated, but still neat to have.
Love this Car.
Arthur Bartosik,11/10/2002
Awsome car, suggestion, lower price a little, more people will buy.
Best value for the money
Grant,11/16/2015
2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
This car is possibly on of the greatest M cars ever built. The car handles like a surgeons scalpel. Acceleration is good, but not great. When compared to my dads car which is an e60 M5, it lacks the "push you back in your seat" factor that you get from that nazi V10. As my daily driver, it is very comfortable to drive around town as well as on the freeway. The SMG is NOT BAD! Treat it like the transmission it is. It is not an automatic. Simply let of the gas when you are changing gear. I do sometimes wish I went for the good ol' standard box, but when driving home late at night, its nice to have an auto mode to take care of changing gear for me. The car has potential for good gas mileage, but if you drive it like its meant to be driven, it won't. We loved this car so much that we bought another one for strict track use. With a little effort and a sawzall, we got her down to about 2900 without a driver. The already insane handling was exponentially increased with some of KW coil-overs and a set of slicks. Nothing more was needed from that 8000 rpm screamer so we left it alone. When in doubt, get the M. You wont regret it.
BMW M3
Paul,01/07/2005
I was on the wait list for the Porsche 997 and decided to get the M3 instead. I would love to own both but do not regret my decision to get the M3. I have been in or owned and/or driven Audi S4, Ferrari 550, Porsche 911T, Corvette Z06. All are outstanding in their own way. Bottom line is that there is no comprable car for the money. Corvette Z06 is a fantastic performance machine but still in essence a 'Chevy.' The C6 may be different. The S4 (2001) was a great car and easier to modify for more horsepower but had severe understeer and turbo lag. I would rather have the 911 turbo or Ferrari but obviously both are in a different price class.
See all 84 reviews of the 2003 BMW M3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 7900 rpm
See all Used 2003 BMW M3 features & specs

More about the 2003 BMW M3

Used 2003 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 2003 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Coupe, M3 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 BMW M3?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 BMW M3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 BMW M3 Base is priced between $18,711 and$18,711 with odometer readings between 159998 and159998 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 BMW M3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 BMW M3 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 M3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,711 and mileage as low as 159998 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 BMW M3.

Can't find a used 2003 BMW M3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M3 for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,911.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,742.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,513.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,234.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 BMW M3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

