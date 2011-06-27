  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3
  4. Used 2002 BMW M3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(102)
Appraise this car

2002 BMW M3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Astonishing performance, prodigious thrust, truly a bargain compared to its competition.
  • Difficult ingress/egress, ride can be rough around town.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1991
1990
BMW M3 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price
$13,000
Used M3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Several of our editors would be driving the 2002 BMW M3 today if we were in a more lucrative field. Lotto tickets, anyone?

Vehicle overview

Last year, the boys of Bavaria finally relented and sent us the potent M3. Boy howdy, was it worth the wait. The M3 coupe and convertible, based on the delectable current-generation 3 Series, is propelled by a magnificent 3.2-liter engine, with 333 thundering horses coming from a single bank of naturally aspirated six cylinders. Capped with a six-speed manual transmission, all that horsepower and the 262 pound-feet of torque (at 4,900 rpm) is good enough to propel the 3,781-pound M3 convertible to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds, according to BMW. The lighter 3,415-pound M3 coupe, meanwhile, reportedly gets the job done in an even quicker 4.8 seconds. New for the year, an optional Sequential Manual Gearbox (SMG) provides Formula One-style paddle shifting on the steering wheel and reportedly allows the transmission to shift faster than a skilled driver can shift a manual or a conventional automatic can shift itself.

But an exhilarating driving experience involves more than mere speed, and the dynamics of the M3 have car reviewers frothing at the mouth to describe the joy derived from piloting this vehicle. From its communicative steering and near-perfectly balanced chassis to the compliant-yet-firm ride, this Bimmer, like most others, will have you searching for that elusive twisty road upon which to spool the revs and extract that stunning exhaust note. Don't think that you'd be lacking structural rigidity should you opt for open-topped fun. In fact, BMW claims that this version of the ragtop boasts a superstructure more rigid than the previous-generation 3 Series coupe. It's quite an accomplishment and the perfect accompaniment to the M3's superb MacPherson strut front and double-wishbone rear independent suspension system.

Standard features for the convertible include heated power-adjustable sport bucket seats; these are optional on the coupe. For 2002, a CD player finally makes its way onto the standard equipment list. There are front and side airbags (coupes get a head protection system for front seat occupants, too), as well as optional rear-seat side airbags for safety, and, of course, antilock brakes are standard. BMW's Dynamic Stability Control system also makes the grade, and the drop-top version of the M3 gets a Rollover Protection System that automatically deploys roll hoops behind the rear seats in case the ragtop ever goes end over end.

Other options include a removable hard top for the convertible and a Cold Weather package for the coupe that includes a ski bag, heated front seats and a headlight washer system that'll make the cars more palatable during the winter months. A proximity-sensing Park Distance Control system will probably save a few costly scratches to the bumpers, and a navigation system with a wider screen for 2002 lets you know where you're going.

We think that the 3 Series is one of the best cars on the market today, and the M package increases its appeal exponentially. These beauts should have enough oomph and athletic prowess to have the competition whimpering in the corner.

Read our BMW M3 Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

2002 Highlights

An optional sequential manual gearbox makes its way into the 2002 BMW M3, which allows the driver to shift with almost instantaneous precision without a clutch. A CD player becomes standard, the automatic climate control has been revised and rear-seat side airbags are optional for both the coupe and convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 BMW M3.

5(85%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
102 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Performance. Expensive to Maintain.
richpsu,06/02/2011
I wanted an e46 M3 or e39 M5 since they were introduced. Finally bought '02 M3 MT coupe in 2010. WOW, what a machine! Perfectly balanced, high-revving and powerful engine (love the exhaust note), great in the corners, stops on a dime. Other cars, including the M5, may be faster but this one is just a blast to drive every day. If you're accustomed to owning non-M BMWs, be prepared to spend 3X or more per year to maintain this vehicle. If that's not a problem, then you're going to love this car - it is a true performer! I understand why Edmunds says this will be one of their favorites of all time. I also understand why none of the editors bought it after the long-term test :)
The M3 made me a new BMW fan
JonH ,12/02/2008
The BMW M3 is a true BMW enthusiast's must-have. I bought this car at 90k miles and have driven it 30k more without many major issues - just one dead gas pedal which cost me ($120, 5 mins to replace), four oil changes ($70 each), air filter, and a few other small repairs (window regulator $200, convertible top sensor $300). If you can even remotely work on cars, you can SIGNIFICANTLY reduce the cost of ownership and heighten its reliability. I commute with this car everyday and it's fast, fun, practical, and great in stock form.
Beware of the hype...
Playdrv4me,05/14/2008
In my mid 20s I have owned about 30 cars, many of them BMWs, and BMWs are my favorite by far. Some of them also with higher miles and never a problem. This includes a 2003 Range Rover (highly modified X5 essentially) with over 90k and a 1995 750iL with 114k. My M3 convertible SMG CPO only has 78k and already feels like its falling apart, has been to the dealer numerous times for an engine tap they insist is normal, and is unacceptably loud and harsh for the performance you actually get.
The Ultime Driving Machine!
mbatista911,09/19/2013
Finally got to buy a 2002 SMG M3 Interlagos Metallic Blue Coupe, what a car! Just have it for two month now, got it with 109,500 on it, and had put it over 1,000 miles already, the only thing I did was change the throttle body sensor and change the oil, everything was about U$375.00 in an aftermarket BMW shop ( don't dare to go to the dealer, they will charge you U$160.00 just to read your car with the computer) so the EML and Engine service soon light went away! Yes it can be a litter expensive to maintenance, but the car won't be breaking every week or turning EML or engine service soon lights on, Is a daily driving car,with no problems!
See all 102 reviews of the 2002 BMW M3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 7900 rpm
See all Used 2002 BMW M3 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2002 BMW M3

Used 2002 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 2002 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Coupe, M3 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 BMW M3?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 BMW M3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 BMW M3 Base is priced between $13,000 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 111367 and111367 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 BMW M3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 BMW M3 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 M3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,000 and mileage as low as 111367 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 BMW M3.

Can't find a used 2002 BMW M3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M3 for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,568.

Find a used BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,700.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,998.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,523.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 BMW M3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M3 lease specials

Related Used 2002 BMW M3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles