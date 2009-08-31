Used 2008 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

ENE Motors - Union Grove / Wisconsin

Shop at home with our virtual tours, home delivery, at home test drives and online shopping. We also are practicing CDC best guidelines with social distancing, vehicle disinfectants and welcome safe in person test drives, sales and service. With its nearly unbeatable blend of smooth, high-performance power and comfortable handling, our 2008 BMW M-Series M3 Coupe is a knockout in Monaco Blue Metallic. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V8 that offers 414hp while coupled with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive will secure you near 19mpg on the highway while the stylish exterior stands out with great-looking wheels, fog lights, and tinted glass. Inside, our M3 incorporates the styling and performance that is loved by so many. You'll be impressed with the high-grade materials, exceptional build quality, and modern design. Premium leather, heated front seats, a huge sunroof, full-color navigation, AM/FM/CD/MP3, and dual-zone climate control are just a few amenities you'll enjoy. Our BMW includes standard safety equipment such as anti-lock disc brakes, dynamic brake control, stability control, and a complement of airbags, making this M3 as safe as it is comfortable. This is a must-see, must-drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Staying In? WE WILL COME TO YOU! We buy cars! Do your deal online! We'll deliver your car to YOU! We can do it ALL! Phone · Email · Text · Chat Facebook Messenger · FaceTime · WhatsApp

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSWD93568PY43075

Stock: 5214

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020