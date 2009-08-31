Used 2008 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

214 listings
M3 Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 BMW M3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW M3

    33,143 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,997

  • 2008 BMW M3 in Red
    used

    2008 BMW M3

    78,315 miles

    $23,774

  • 2008 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW M3

    60,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,995

  • 2008 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2008 BMW M3

    139,912 miles

    $18,000

  • 2008 BMW M3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW M3

    133,489 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

  • 2008 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW M3

    107,291 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

  • 2008 BMW M3
    used

    2008 BMW M3

    147,194 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,900

  • 2009 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2009 BMW M3

    84,972 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,900

    $7,933 Below Market
  • 2009 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2009 BMW M3

    69,891 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,555

  • 2009 BMW M3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 BMW M3

    84,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,199

  • 2009 BMW M3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 BMW M3

    69,128 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,929

  • 2009 BMW M3 in Red
    used

    2009 BMW M3

    84,312 miles
    Fair Deal

    $26,995

  • 2009 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2009 BMW M3

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

  • 2009 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW M3

    104,567 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,990

  • 2009 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW M3

    150,812 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,000

  • 2006 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW M3

    83,644 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,989

  • 2010 BMW M3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 BMW M3

    115,278 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,990

  • 2006 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW M3

    30,961 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,252

Showing 1 - 18 out of 214 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW M3

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8 21 Reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (5%)
Awesome-But not amazing
Josh7881, 08/31/2009
Having had an 03, 04, 05 M3 and recently the 08, I have been thrilled.The new body is great...just lacks the "stance" of a performance car. Materials are great, build quality is amazing. The interior is a little stale, even with the nav and extended leather. The car doesn't seem to have a "cockpit." The sport seats are comfortable, but not sporty feeling at all. Also-BMW PLEASE MOVE WINDOW SWITCHES BACK TO CENTER!!! No major problems...OH WAIT! They have depreciated so much it is ridiculous. I just got $44,900 for mine. (That was the highest of 8 dealers) I paid $69,900 fully loaded from the factory. Only had 12K miles, no scratches, etc. WORD OF ADVICE-DO NOT BUY NEW!!!!!! Buy slightly used.
