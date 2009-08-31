Used 2008 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
- 33,143 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$31,997
- 78,315 miles
$23,774
- 60,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
- 139,912 miles
$18,000
- 133,489 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
- 107,291 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
- 147,194 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,900
- 84,972 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900$7,933 Below Market
- 69,891 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$24,555
- 84,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,199
- 69,128 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$24,929
- 84,312 miles
$26,995
- Not Provided1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
- 104,567 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990
- 150,812 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,000
- used
2006 BMW M383,644 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,989
- used
2010 BMW M3115,278 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,990
- used
2006 BMW M330,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,252
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the BMW M3
Overall Consumer Rating4.821 Reviews
Report abuse
Josh7881,08/31/2009
Having had an 03, 04, 05 M3 and recently the 08, I have been thrilled.The new body is great...just lacks the "stance" of a performance car. Materials are great, build quality is amazing. The interior is a little stale, even with the nav and extended leather. The car doesn't seem to have a "cockpit." The sport seats are comfortable, but not sporty feeling at all. Also-BMW PLEASE MOVE WINDOW SWITCHES BACK TO CENTER!!! No major problems...OH WAIT! They have depreciated so much it is ridiculous. I just got $44,900 for mine. (That was the highest of 8 dealers) I paid $69,900 fully loaded from the factory. Only had 12K miles, no scratches, etc. WORD OF ADVICE-DO NOT BUY NEW!!!!!! Buy slightly used.
