Used 2016 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    21,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $49,498

    $6,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    29,177 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $47,995

    $4,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    31,430 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $47,990

    $5,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    92,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,500

    $1,838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    27,749 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $51,995

    $2,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    63,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $41,499

    $2,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Light Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    25,920 miles

    $47,991

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    12,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,980

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    34,350 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $54,900

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Orange
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    33,022 miles

    $46,998

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    33,076 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $49,999

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Light Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    22,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,900

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Light Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    46,417 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $49,927

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    46,963 miles

    $45,999

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    54,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $47,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    31,177 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $56,500

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Light Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    64,765 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,950

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M3 in Light Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M3

    32,778 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $53,995

    Details

Super sports sedan - room to improve in luxury
lewkh,08/01/2016
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Likes: Head-up display with road speed limit info; rev-matching downshift better than my heel-toe skills; LED headlamps (driving lamps would be a great bonus); full leather option worth it; classic BMW instrument panel; split screen for navigation/audio. Dislikes (room for improvement): can't reset default engine/suspension/steering settings--have to select M1 every time one starts up car; lacks rear middle armrest/cup holders; front air dam easily scrapes on sloped parking lot entries/exit; comfort access buttons only on two front doors (not available on rear doors like Audi's); side lane change assist non-functional at slower speeds (unlike Mercedes-Benz); top view needs a front camera; no synchronization button for HVAC; when CD ejects, it always reverts back to AM/FM radio even if satellite radio was last station played. Despite all the areas of details that would improve the luxury quotient, the sport attributes would make me select the M3 if I had to buy again!
