Used 2016 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
- 21,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$49,498$6,934 Below Market
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
**PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **HEADS UP DISPLAY**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **PARKING ASSIST**, **PUSH BUTTON**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **SATELLITE RADIO**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, **USB**.CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!White Metallic 2016 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!Odometer is 10178 miles below market average!We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge.Reviews: * Fierce turbocharged acceleration; highly capable handling; agreeable ride quality; stout brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: Edmunds - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C57G5E68898
Stock: G5E68898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- 29,177 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$47,995$4,384 Below Market
Audi of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
CARBON FIBER PACKAGE, CARBON ROOF, MIRRORS, ROCKER PANELS, WING, HARD TO FIND MANUAL ! Clean CARFAX. Alpine White 2016 BMW M3 RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.0L I6 Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Fresh Oil Change, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers.Recent Arrival!For your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos and a video for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Audi Jacksonville offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection. Hanania "HandPicked" vehicles come with a 30 day, or 3,000 miles warranty. Call 904-565-4000 or visit Audi of Jacksonville . Located at 7230 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32244. Out of town buyers free pick up at the airport. See more cars online at http://www.audijax.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Fierce turbocharged acceleration; highly capable handling; agreeable ride quality; stout brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C55GP966891
Stock: GP966891T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 31,430 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$47,990$5,311 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. 425 Horsepower, Alloy wheels, Backup Camera, Executive Package, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest BMWs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C5XG5D30238
Stock: PD30238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 92,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,500$1,838 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2016 BMW M3 BLUE/WHITE, **DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE**LIGHTING PACKAGE**EXECUTIVE PACKAGE** NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, COMFORT ACCESS, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, LED HEADLIGHTS, ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION, AND 19'INCH M SPORT WHEEL, CLEAN CARFAX TWO OWNERS, FOR BEST PRICE PLEASE CALL (626) 572-8888 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C58G5D31517
Stock: 23108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 27,749 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$51,995$2,334 Below Market
MB Motorsports - Asbury Park / New Jersey
WHOLESALE DIRECT - Road Tested Only - Available 3rd Party Inspection - Auction Pricing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C53GP966968
Stock: GP966968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 63,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$41,499$2,563 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 16 Speakers, Adaptive M Suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon?? Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power driver seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front/20 x 10 Rear. Black Sapphire Metallic 2016 BMW M3 Base RWD Manual 3.0L I6Reviews:* Fierce turbocharged acceleration; highly capable handling; agreeable ride quality; stout brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C5XG5E68491
Stock: 107029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2019
- 25,920 miles
$47,991
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr/19" x 10" Rr Black Light-Alloy. Clean CARFAX. Yas Marina Blue Metallic 2016 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 Odometer is 1704 miles below market average!BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C53G5D31070
Stock: PD31070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 12,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,980
BMW of Austin - Austin / Texas
Comfort Access-Keyless entry and start-stop system, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated front seats, Lighting Package, Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 18892 miles below market average! Reviews: * Fierce turbocharged acceleration; highly capable handling; agreeable ride quality; stout brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: EdmundsYou can trust BMW of Austin for your next pre-owned vehicle! Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C53G5D31067
Stock: 5D31067P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 34,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$54,900
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2016 BMW M3 4dr with Driving Assist Plus, Lighting & Executive Pkgs features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Frozen Red Metallic with a Silverstone interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Streaming Audio, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Digital Signal Processor, Real-Time Traffic Display, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, 600w Premium Amplifier, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Graphic Equalizer, Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Tires: 255/40R18 Front & 275/40R18 Rear -inc: Mixed performance, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Wheels with Silver Accents, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps with Delay-Off, Body-Colored Door Handles, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, LED Brakelights, Clearcoat Paint, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Lip Spoiler, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Black Grille with Chrome Surround, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, BMW Online Full Service Internet Access, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Full Cloth Headliner, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Valet Function, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Cargo Space Lights, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Systems Monitor, Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Insert Carbon Fiber Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Front Cupholder, 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Engine Immobilizer, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Rear Cupholder, Outside Temp Gauge, Air Filtration, Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: lumbar support, Delayed Accessory Power, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Driver Foot Rest, Tracker System, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Power Rear Windows, Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Front And Rear Map Lights, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation, Analog Display, Interior Lock Disable, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Cargo Net, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts, Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator, 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery, Rear-Wheel Drive, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Sport Tuned Suspension, 15.9 Gal. Fuel Tank, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine Oil Cooler, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, 3.46 Axle Ratio, Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Rear Child Safety Locks, BMW Assist eCall Emergency Sos Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C56G5D31208
Stock: G5D31208-23
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 33,022 miles
$46,998
CarMax Oklahoma City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C54G5D31465
Stock: 19233515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,076 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$49,999
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
M3, DCT, Low Miles, Navigation, Carbon Roof, Upgraded BBS CH wheels, Road trip season is here! Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C5XG5D30241
Stock: P15447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2016 F80 M3 Yas Marina Blau Metallic (B68) with Black Cloth, MANUAL TRANSMISSION. Full Dinan S2 Package- plus all other Dinan products available -( Dinantronics Stage3 software--tension strut ball joints-front and rear sway bars- X pipe-Heat exchanger- Cold air intake - Exhaust-Adjustable coil over suspension -rear toe links, Dinan Black 20 inch Wheels with Mich. Pilot Super sport tires.. This car is very well cared for with Ceramic Coating on all surfaces...must see if interested call Greg 314-752-3800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C55G5D30115
Stock: 1000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-28-2016
- 46,417 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$49,927
Auburn Volkswagen - Auburn / Washington
Over 88k MSRP!! Loaded. Yas Marina Blue Metallic 2016 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Adaptive M Suspension, Automatic High Beams, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Driver Assistance Plus, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Front dual zone A/C, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Traction control, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front/20 x 10 Rear.Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Fierce turbocharged acceleration; highly capable handling; agreeable ride quality; stout brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C58G5E68909
Stock: LC707BX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 46,963 miles
$45,999
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
GREAT MILES 46,963! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, WHEELS: 19 X 9 FR/19 X 10 RR BLACK LIGHT-ALLOY, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, Turbo Charged Engine, WHEELS: 19 X 9 FR/19 X 10 RR BLAC... CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M-DOUBLE CLUTCH Drivelogic, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, WHEELS: 19 X 9 FR/19 X 10 RR BLACK LIGHT-ALLOY Double-spoke, style 437M, Tires: 255/35R19 Front & 275/35R19 Rear Mixed performance, ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION, MOONROOF. BMW M3 Sedan with Mineral Grey Metallic exterior and Silverstone Full Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says Fierce turbocharged acceleration; highly capable handling; agreeable ride quality; stout brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults.. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERIntroducing complimentary valet vehicle pickup & delivery for service exclusively at Motorwerks BMW! We are committed to your passion for driving The Ultimate Driving Machine. With our industry leading service, Motorwerks BMW makes it easy for you to ensure your BMW receives the necessary maintenance & service from our factory-trained Technicians. See dealer for complete details. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C58G5D30657
Stock: BB8216T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 54,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$47,995
Columbia Hyundai - Cincinnati / Ohio
White Glove Detailed.Ask your Neighbor they bought from us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C58G5E68022
Stock: 67141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 31,177 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$56,500
Fort Walton Beach Auto Brokers - Mary Esther / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C53G5E68719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,950
Beverly Hills Auto Group - Elmont / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C58GP966982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,778 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$53,995
Auto Field - Jamaica / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C50G5D30779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
