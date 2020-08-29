Used 2015 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
- 42,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,995$3,033 Below Market
California Car Company - Brea / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C50FP804422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,998$2,771 Below Market
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
Local Trade!, 2015 BMW M3, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Sapphire Metallic, Opal White w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System.This vehicle has been fully serviced by our service department with a 150-point inspection and is offered with a 3-Month/3,000-Mile limited powertrain warranty. This is just part of what it takes to become Kelly Certified. All of our vehicles come with our 3-Day/150-Mile Money Back Guarantee and 30-Day/1000-Mile Trade Out Policy. It is Live Market Priced by scanning over 40,000 websites to assure you of the best value for your money. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted the Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C50FP803531
Stock: J09031A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 55,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,487$681 Below Market
BMW of Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
KEY FEATURES INCLUDEFull Leather Seating, BMW Navigation, Heated Driver Seat (3 Levels), Rear Zone Ventilation, Onboard Communications System, Light Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Ventilation, Dynamic Stability Control (including Brake Fade Compensation), Seat Memory, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Turbocharged, Child Safety Locks, Steering Audio & Bluetooth Controls, Exterior Mirror Heating.OPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Satellite Radio, Retractable Headlight Washers, Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M-DOUBLE CLUTCH Drivelogic, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH W/SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, MOONROOF. BMW M3 Sedan with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Sonoma Beige interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*. *Serviced here at BMW of SouthpointVEHICLE REVIEWS"The new twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine is a treat. With 406 pound-feet of torque on tap it has terrific abilities around town and in low-speed situations. All that push is available from just 1,850 rpm, so it's always ready to punch you forward, quickly." -Edmunds.com. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $62,000*.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERBMW of Southpoint has been awarded the BMW Center of Excellence award several times. We have a large selection of BMWs and we serve the Triangle: Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and the Triad: Greensboro and beyond. Our client advisors are passionate about BMW and truly understand that a BMW is not just a car; it's the Ultimate Driving Machine. Experience the BMW of Southpoint Promise today.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C58FJ276289
Stock: B0322A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 35,556 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$45,998
A&B Motor Cars - Pasadena / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C55FP805047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,824 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$39,000
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Woodstock - Woodstock / Illinois
Locally Owned And Loved! Heated Seats. Brembo Brakes! Back Up Camera. Rear Park Assist. Bluetooth. Adaptive Cruise. Advanced Safety Technology. Navigation. Remote Keyless Entry. Bright Blue Exterior! Excellent Condition Inside And Out! Come Test Drive Today!4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Driver vanity mirror, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Rain sensing wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer. Blue 2015 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6How fantastic is this BMW M3? If you looked up the definition of "cool" in the dictionary, you would see a picture of this BMW M3. If "cool" were a flavor, it would be this BMW M3, and it would be oh-so delicious. If "cool" were a smell, it would consist only of the sweet aroma of this BMW M3. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C54FP804570
Stock: WP0749A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 18,998 miles
$44,980
Dreyer & Reinbold Subaru - Greenwood / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C55FP803170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,888
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C50FP803951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,058 miles
$42,800
EastBay Motorcars - San Ramon / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C51FP803876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,999
Joe Cooper Ford of Shawnee - Shawnee / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C52FJ276224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$49,498$6,934 Below Market
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
**PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **HEADS UP DISPLAY**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **PARKING ASSIST**, **PUSH BUTTON**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **SATELLITE RADIO**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, **USB**.CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!White Metallic 2016 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!Odometer is 10178 miles below market average!We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge.Reviews: * Fierce turbocharged acceleration; highly capable handling; agreeable ride quality; stout brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: Edmunds - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C57G5E68898
Stock: G5E68898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- 29,177 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$47,995$4,384 Below Market
Audi of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
CARBON FIBER PACKAGE, CARBON ROOF, MIRRORS, ROCKER PANELS, WING, HARD TO FIND MANUAL ! Clean CARFAX. Alpine White 2016 BMW M3 RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.0L I6 Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Fresh Oil Change, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers.Recent Arrival!For your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos and a video for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Audi Jacksonville offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection. Hanania "HandPicked" vehicles come with a 30 day, or 3,000 miles warranty. Call 904-565-4000 or visit Audi of Jacksonville . Located at 7230 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32244. Out of town buyers free pick up at the airport. See more cars online at http://www.audijax.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Fierce turbocharged acceleration; highly capable handling; agreeable ride quality; stout brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C55GP966891
Stock: GP966891T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 31,430 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$47,990$5,311 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. 425 Horsepower, Alloy wheels, Backup Camera, Executive Package, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest BMWs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C5XG5D30238
Stock: PD30238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 92,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,500$1,838 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2016 BMW M3 BLUE/WHITE, **DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE**LIGHTING PACKAGE**EXECUTIVE PACKAGE** NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, COMFORT ACCESS, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, LED HEADLIGHTS, ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION, AND 19'INCH M SPORT WHEEL, CLEAN CARFAX TWO OWNERS, FOR BEST PRICE PLEASE CALL (626) 572-8888 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C58G5D31517
Stock: 23108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 27,749 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$51,995$2,334 Below Market
MB Motorsports - Asbury Park / New Jersey
WHOLESALE DIRECT - Road Tested Only - Available 3rd Party Inspection - Auction Pricing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C53GP966968
Stock: GP966968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 63,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$41,499$2,563 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 16 Speakers, Adaptive M Suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon?? Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power driver seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front/20 x 10 Rear. Black Sapphire Metallic 2016 BMW M3 Base RWD Manual 3.0L I6Reviews:* Fierce turbocharged acceleration; highly capable handling; agreeable ride quality; stout brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C5XG5E68491
Stock: 107029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2019
- 25,920 miles
$47,991
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr/19" x 10" Rr Black Light-Alloy. Clean CARFAX. Yas Marina Blue Metallic 2016 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 Odometer is 1704 miles below market average!BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C53G5D31070
Stock: PD31070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 12,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,980
BMW of Austin - Austin / Texas
Comfort Access-Keyless entry and start-stop system, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated front seats, Lighting Package, Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 18892 miles below market average! Reviews: * Fierce turbocharged acceleration; highly capable handling; agreeable ride quality; stout brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: EdmundsYou can trust BMW of Austin for your next pre-owned vehicle! Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C53G5D31067
Stock: 5D31067P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 34,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$54,900
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2016 BMW M3 4dr with Driving Assist Plus, Lighting & Executive Pkgs features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Frozen Red Metallic with a Silverstone interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Streaming Audio, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Digital Signal Processor, Real-Time Traffic Display, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, 600w Premium Amplifier, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Graphic Equalizer, Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Tires: 255/40R18 Front & 275/40R18 Rear -inc: Mixed performance, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Wheels with Silver Accents, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps with Delay-Off, Body-Colored Door Handles, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, LED Brakelights, Clearcoat Paint, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Lip Spoiler, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Black Grille with Chrome Surround, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, BMW Online Full Service Internet Access, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Full Cloth Headliner, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Valet Function, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Cargo Space Lights, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Systems Monitor, Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Insert Carbon Fiber Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Front Cupholder, 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Engine Immobilizer, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Rear Cupholder, Outside Temp Gauge, Air Filtration, Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: lumbar support, Delayed Accessory Power, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Driver Foot Rest, Tracker System, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Power Rear Windows, Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Front And Rear Map Lights, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation, Analog Display, Interior Lock Disable, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Cargo Net, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts, Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator, 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery, Rear-Wheel Drive, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Sport Tuned Suspension, 15.9 Gal. Fuel Tank, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine Oil Cooler, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, 3.46 Axle Ratio, Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Rear Child Safety Locks, BMW Assist eCall Emergency Sos Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C56G5D31208
Stock: G5D31208-23
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
