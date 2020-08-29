Used 2015 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania

Local Trade!, 2015 BMW M3, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Sapphire Metallic, Opal White w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System.This vehicle has been fully serviced by our service department with a 150-point inspection and is offered with a 3-Month/3,000-Mile limited powertrain warranty. This is just part of what it takes to become Kelly Certified. All of our vehicles come with our 3-Day/150-Mile Money Back Guarantee and 30-Day/1000-Mile Trade Out Policy. It is Live Market Priced by scanning over 40,000 websites to assure you of the best value for your money. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted the Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS3C9C50FP803531

Stock: J09031A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020