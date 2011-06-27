Estimated values
2008 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,051
|$19,495
|$22,746
|Clean
|$12,953
|$17,994
|$20,922
|Average
|$10,755
|$14,991
|$17,273
|Rough
|$8,558
|$11,988
|$13,623
Estimated values
2008 BMW M3 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,286
|$19,822
|$23,127
|Clean
|$13,169
|$18,295
|$21,272
|Average
|$10,935
|$15,242
|$17,561
|Rough
|$8,701
|$12,188
|$13,851
Estimated values
2008 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,773
|$21,885
|$25,534
|Clean
|$14,540
|$20,200
|$23,486
|Average
|$12,074
|$16,828
|$19,390
|Rough
|$9,607
|$13,457
|$15,293