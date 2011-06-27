Used 2008 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

Awesome-But not amazing Josh7881 , 08/31/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Having had an 03, 04, 05 M3 and recently the 08, I have been thrilled.The new body is great...just lacks the "stance" of a performance car. Materials are great, build quality is amazing. The interior is a little stale, even with the nav and extended leather. The car doesn't seem to have a "cockpit." The sport seats are comfortable, but not sporty feeling at all. Also-BMW PLEASE MOVE WINDOW SWITCHES BACK TO CENTER!!! No major problems...OH WAIT! They have depreciated so much it is ridiculous. I just got $44,900 for mine. (That was the highest of 8 dealers) I paid $69,900 fully loaded from the factory. Only had 12K miles, no scratches, etc. WORD OF ADVICE-DO NOT BUY NEW!!!!!! Buy slightly used. Report Abuse

Does it all. Don't leave your gas card at home. indydave62 , 12/29/2011 14 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2008 BMW M3 Convertible with the DCT transmission two weeks ago. It has all options except extended leather and parking sensors. This car is amazing. It's ridiculously powerful and fast. If you feel like being an F1 Driver, you can shift with the paddles, if you're feeling lazy (or commuting), you can just put it in "D" mode, and let the DCT do the work for you. With the convertible hardtop, the car is quiet and rattle-free. The stereo is excellent, and the seats are very adjustable, supportive and comfortable.

First reivew on 2008 E92 M3 AlpineWhiteM3 , 04/04/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Best //M car by far. I love everything about this car. ZTP/2MT is a must options.

From 07 335i to 08 M3 AirMonte , 05/25/2008 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Owned 02 325 and 07 335i, I thought was the best BMW car made today. Went to the dealer for a service check walked out with an 08 M3. Why? The 08 M3 can go from 335i to Animal mode with a press of a button. The engine noise, throttle response, the handling, the 19" wheels with the billet brakes. They made everything in the car functional nothing cosmetic. Imola Red with the sunroof (CF roof was nice but my wife likes sunroof and that was the breaking point to purchase). The evil looks that every policeman gives you is priceless. Do not test drive the M3 if you don't have the money.