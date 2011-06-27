Vehicle overview

Hybrids add electric assist to a combustion engine with the dual purpose of reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency by reducing use of the engine. BMW decided that its hybrids, though, had to also offer performance.

The 2016 ActiveHybrid 5 is the Bavarian automaker's hybrid offering in its 5 Series lineup (reviewed separately), and while Bimmer's engineers got the performance part down, they weren't very successful on the fuel-efficiency front. Oh, there is improvement, but at an estimated 26 mpg combined, the ActiveHybrid 5 barely outshines the standard 5 Series models. What the hybrid BMW 5 Series sedan does do well is gallop to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds while offering all the luxury features BMW shoppers have come to expect.

Like most hybrids, though, the ActiveHybrid 5 takes a complicated and expensive path to achieve its blend of fuel efficiency and performance. If fuel economy is a chief priority, you'll find that there are quite a few more efficient and less expensive alternatives to the 2016 ActiveHybrid 5. First, there's BMW's own 535d, which serves up a combined 30 mpg rating (not to mention a colossal 38 mpg highway performance), upholds the brand's performance promise and costs several thousand dollars less than the 2016 ActiveHybrid 5. BMW's 528i, the four-cylinder-powered sibling of the ActiveHybrid 5, is just a half-second slower to 60 mph, but delivers slightly better fuel economy at 27 mpg combined and will save you enough to buy all the gasoline you'd need to keep motoring in it for several years.

Outside the BMW family there's the diesel-powered 2016 Mercedes-Benz E250 Bluetec, which is oriented for maximum efficiency and thus not quite a match in outright performance. If you really want a hybrid, the Lexus GS 450h is certainly worth a look, given its 31 mpg combined rating. Infiniti's Q70 hybrid also competes in the midsize luxury segment and is both quicker and more fuel-efficient than the ActiveHybrid5. But we've not found its ride quality, handling or design to be particularly impressive.

The 2016 ActiveHybrid 5 is a fine luxury car that won't disappoint whether you are a first-time BMW shopper or have had several BMWs in the garage. But unless having both a BMW and a hybrid is a must, you'll doubtless find other luxury sedans that offer better overall value whether you are seeking fuel economy, performance or both.