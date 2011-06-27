Vehicle overview

It used to be, you had to sacrifice performance if you wanted superior fuel economy. That was before the advent of the luxury hybrid, and BMW now offers a handful of them. The 2015 BMW ActiveHybrid 5 is the hybrid version of the midsize 5 Series sedan (reviewed separately). Its gasoline engine/electric motor drive system delivers a combined EPA fuel economy rating of 26 mpg, which is good but not great when you consider that most current compact cars have a combined rating in the low 30-mpg range. Yet this hybrid BMW 5 Series sedan also gallops to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds and fronts just about every luxury feature you could want.

Like most hybrids, though, the ActiveHybrid 5 takes a complicated path to achieve its particular blend of fuel efficiency and performance. If maximizing fuel economy is a chief priority, you'll find that there are quite a few more efficient and less expensive alternatives to the technically impressive 2015 ActiveHybrid 5. First, there's BMW's own diesel-engined 535d, which serves up a combined 30 mpg rating (not to mention a colossal 38 mpg highway performance), upholds the brand's performance promise and costs several thousand dollars less than the 2015 ActiveHybrid 5. BMW's 528i, the four-cylinder-powered sibling of the ActiveHybrid 5, is just a half-second slower to 60 mph, but delivers slightly better fuel economy and will save you a bundle.

Outside the BMW family, the diesel Audi A6 TDI is just as desirable and luxurious as the ActiveHybrid 5 in our estimation, and it has a 29 mpg combined fuel economy rating and standard all-wheel drive. The diesel-powered Mercedes-Benz E250 Bluetec, oriented for maximum efficiency and thus not quite a match in outright performance for the ActiveHybrid 5, balances the ledger with an excellent 33 mpg combined rating. And if you really want a hybrid, the Lexus GS 450h is certainly worth a look, given its 31 mpg combined rating.

Of course, the 2015 ActiveHybrid 5 is a fine luxury car that won't disappoint either a first-time BMW shopper or those who've had several BMWs in their garage. But unless having both a BMW and a hybrid are must-haves, you'll find that other luxury sedans offer better combinations of fuel economy, performance and overall value.