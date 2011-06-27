Vehicle overview

If the rest of the 5 Series lineup didn't exist, we'd surely have nicer things to say about the 2014 BMW ActiveHybrid 5. This midsize hybrid luxury sedan has a pretty impressive resumé, after all. Its gas-electric hybrid power plant pumps out a healthy 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, yielding an estimated 5.7-second dash to 60 mph. The EPA rates the ActiveHybrid 5 at 26 mpg combined, including 30 mpg on the highway. And like all BMW 5 Series sedans, the 2014 BMW ActiveHybrid 5 offers an appealing blend of technology, comfort and agility. What's not to like?

The main problem is that there's much more to like about the ActiveHybrid 5's talented siblings. The new diesel-fueled 535d makes for a particularly striking comparison, as it offers comparable acceleration and a whopping 30 mpg combined for about five grand less on the MSRP. The 535i, which shares the ActiveHybrid's turbocharged gasoline inline-6 engine, drops to 24 mpg combined, but it's even cheaper than the 535d and gets to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds. Heck, even the base 528i hits 60 in 6.1 seconds, according to BMW, and you get 27 mpg combined along with five-figure savings in your pocket. It's not like the ActiveHybrid 5 offers a bunch of exclusive features, either. Other than its hybrid-specific badges and readouts, it's pretty much like any other 5 Series.

Of course, if you're shopping for fuel-efficient sedans in this price bracket, there's more than just the 2014 BMW ActiveHybrid 5 (and the rest of the 5 Series line) to consider. The diesel Audi A6 TDI , for example, is rated at 29 mpg combined. Also a diesel, the Mercedes-Benz E250 Bluetec isn't particularly quick, but at 34 mpg combined, it's one of the most fuel-efficient luxury sedans on the market. In case your heart's set on a hybrid, we'll also mention the Lexus GS 450h , which boasts similar performance along with a healthy 31 mpg overall.

But even if your motto is BMW or bust, the ActiveHybrid 5 is far from the best choice. BMW doesn't swing and miss very often, but it's hard to see this 5 Series hybrid sedan as much more than a big whiff.