Used 2016 BMW ActiveHybrid 5 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 ActiveHybrid 5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,100
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.1/531.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Alcantara Headliner In Upholstery Coloryes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Power Rear Sunshade and Manual Rear Side Window Shadesyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Satin Aluminum Line Exterior Trimyes
18" Light Alloy Multi-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Streamline Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" M Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Power Tailgateyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
18" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.
Length193.4 in.
Curb weight4288 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nappa w/Black, premium leather
  • Mocha Nappa w/Black, premium leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
  • Amaro Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Cashmere Beige/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige/Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Silk Gray/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige/Black Dakota, leather
  • Nutmeg Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Individual Platinum Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R18 100V tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
