Used 2008 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

2008 BMW 335i, Transmission died at 84k mi Lovely Day , 09/22/2015 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 42 of 45 people found this review helpful This car was great! When I first bought it I loved it. It had 72k miles on it. I bought it from an Audi dealer (someone had traded it in). In less than 6 months I needed new brakes all around. The driver side headlight had also gone out. Around 3 months after that, the passenger side headlight went out. I purchased the car in April 2014 and by August 2015 at around 84k miles, I had to get a new transmission which thankfully was covered under an aftermarket warranty. So within not even a year and a half, and about 12k miles, the following repairs needed to be done: new transmission, all around brake pads, driver and passenger side headlights, brake fluid flush, oil leak, power steering fluid leak, and some kind of fuel sensor or something that I don't know what in the world the dealer was talking about. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Expensive but reliable del21 , 05/19/2011 39 of 42 people found this review helpful I bought this car in October 2007 with 2 miles on it. I have had it to the shop 1 time for a stero fuse that went back and was replaced under the warrant. I replaced the run flat tires with regular tires ($70 dollar Pirelli's from Discount Tire) and it made no change in it's performance, "repeat, no change in performance after i had run the original tires on Nitrogen for 39000 miles. Nitrogen makes the difference in tires, trust me. The car now has 53000 miles and it still runs great. The only notable annoyance it that the timing clicks and has clicked since about 8000 miles but it is of no harm to the engine. I get the oil changed once a year for about $80, not at the dealership. Great car.

Driver's and Mechanic's dream FLMike , 09/25/2015 335xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful Bought my 335xi AWD sedan as a CPO with 30K miles in 2011 as a "practical" commuter as too many miles on my 1995 Porsche 911S. Love the car but the maintenance costs are beginning to concern me. IMO the ONLY way to purchase / own a 335XI is under the CPO warranty program and sell it before the value curve falls off at 5 to 6 years. Maintenance thus far: Via recall: fuel pump, Under CPO: Both rear bearings, front transfer case, front bearing, all O2 sensors, idler pulley, main harness from battery to engine compartment. Maintenance not covered under CPO: rear window motor: $400 Now at 104K highway miles, maintenance out of my pocket: Electric water pump and thermostat ($1500). So I am estimating the cost to drive this driving machine approaching >$10k in 4 years. Ouch. Expected Maintenance in next 3 months: All fuel injectors: $1600, Rotors / pads $800. Turbos...? hope not. Update 10/2016 118k miles. Original 8yr old battery showing signs of death. New BMW battery $210 self install plus $130 for bmw to reset the not-so-adaptive battery mgmt system. Value cover gasket leak. Dealer wants 1100. Another self install of 4hrs and 40bucks... 170K mile update. Still runs fantastic. Maintenance since 118k update: transmission flush/filter, aftermarket drilled rotors and ceramic pads, spark plug coils 1.5 hr do it yourself for $180.00. Inner window door seal felt glue smearing my ceramic window tint so replaced the seals. Cabin blower motor suddenly not working so pulled module connection and reset... eight minute repair. A/c Compressor getting noisy. Oil pan Gasket leaking... expensive fix coming up. Turbos still performing well. Love it more everyday...like replacement is expensive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

For a used car, a great value. Al Powell , 02/25/2016 328xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful I do a lot of my own minor maintenance, and that matters when you own a German car, especially a used one. My 2008 328xi Wagon came with 98K miles, but was in beautiful condition. I've driven it for a year and haven't had to touch it other than an oil change and to mount winter wheels, which I did myself. If you have a German car, stay away from the dealer except for specialized work and find a good independent shop that knows German cars. Basic maintenance like brake pads, rotors, filters and other normal stuff is pretty easy to DIY, so I'm not interested in paying labor rates for that. My 328xi Wagon and my wife's 09 328ix Coupe drive pretty much identically. I've never driven a wagon that handled so much like a coupe; it makes my eyes light up when I find a twisty road! The handling is excellent and great fun, but if you stay with the factory run-flat tires the ride will be a bit harsh. The seats are firm, but somehow they're still comfortable after 8 hours of driving. BMW has that exactly right, and the 3-series is fantastic on long trips! The instrumentation is too minimal (speedometer, tach, gas and but fuel mileage) but it's not a problem for those who trust lights and don't want lots of gauges. The driving experience is why you buy a BMW. The turbos have higher maintenance costs and more issues, so I bought the normally aspirated 328, which is a very reliable engine. I am also one of the fortunate few who have the six-speed manual transmission, which makes driving at least 2x more fun. The shifter is quick and smooth, and the pedals are well set up for heel-and-toe shifting. BMW clutches tend to last a very long time, and my car has the original clutch at 105K miles. Clutch replacements will be expensive since BMW uses an unusual dual-disc flywheel that's expensive. Gas mileage is great for a sport sedan/wagon (mid to high 20's) for highway cruising, and in-town mileage depends on how heavy your right foot is (mine is heavy) and how much stop-and-go driving you encounter. The wagon model has enough room for four people (five only in a pinch) and a reasonable amount of cargo. If you're packing for a sports event and bringing a fold-up canopy, you'll have to drop the smaller side of the 60/40 back seat to give yourself room for it. For groceries, trips with carry-on bags and a reasonable amount of cargo, you'll have no problems. Update in 2018: After three years and 27,000 miles I've had the oil and filter changed, fluids changed, installed front brake pads and rotors, changed the spark plugs and cabin filter, replaced the original 9-year-old battery, and had a front end alignment done. The clutch is original (as far as I know) at 125K miles and appears to have substantial life left. I installed standard high performance summer tires and got rid of the Yokohama run-flats, which had a terrible ride. The car is much more pleasing with the standard tires. I carry a 12V air pump and a plug kit in case of a flat. Oh yes, I had the AC refrigerant topped up after three years of driving. That's the total maintenance required to date, and the reader will note that most of it is routine stuff done to every car at appropriate intervals. This car has been among the most dependable I've ever owned. I hope to keep it for years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value