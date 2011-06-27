  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2006 BMW 3 Series
  5. Appraisal value

2006 BMW 3 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 330Ci 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,352$5,742$6,532
Clean$3,906$5,154$5,853
Average$3,015$3,976$4,494
Rough$2,124$2,799$3,135
Sell my 2006 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 325xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,505$3,207$3,610
Clean$2,248$2,879$3,234
Average$1,736$2,221$2,483
Rough$1,223$1,563$1,732
Sell my 2006 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 330Ci 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,681$4,972$5,704
Clean$3,304$4,463$5,111
Average$2,551$3,443$3,924
Rough$1,797$2,423$2,737
Sell my 2006 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 325Ci 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,930$3,934$4,503
Clean$2,630$3,530$4,034
Average$2,030$2,724$3,098
Rough$1,430$1,917$2,161
Sell my 2006 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 325xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,825$5,334$6,187
Clean$3,434$4,787$5,543
Average$2,650$3,694$4,256
Rough$1,867$2,600$2,969
Sell my 2006 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 330i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,364$4,547$5,216
Clean$3,020$4,081$4,674
Average$2,331$3,148$3,589
Rough$1,642$2,216$2,503
Sell my 2006 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 325Ci 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,662$4,898$5,598
Clean$3,287$4,396$5,016
Average$2,538$3,391$3,851
Rough$1,788$2,387$2,687
Sell my 2006 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 325i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,607$3,497$4,002
Clean$2,340$3,139$3,585
Average$1,806$2,422$2,753
Rough$1,273$1,704$1,920
Sell my 2006 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 330xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,125$4,069$4,608
Clean$2,805$3,652$4,129
Average$2,165$2,818$3,170
Rough$1,525$1,983$2,211
Sell my 2006 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,139 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,139 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,139 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 BMW 3 Series ranges from $1,273 to $4,002, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.