Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 330Ci 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,352
|$5,742
|$6,532
|Clean
|$3,906
|$5,154
|$5,853
|Average
|$3,015
|$3,976
|$4,494
|Rough
|$2,124
|$2,799
|$3,135
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 325xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,505
|$3,207
|$3,610
|Clean
|$2,248
|$2,879
|$3,234
|Average
|$1,736
|$2,221
|$2,483
|Rough
|$1,223
|$1,563
|$1,732
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 330Ci 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,681
|$4,972
|$5,704
|Clean
|$3,304
|$4,463
|$5,111
|Average
|$2,551
|$3,443
|$3,924
|Rough
|$1,797
|$2,423
|$2,737
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 325Ci 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,930
|$3,934
|$4,503
|Clean
|$2,630
|$3,530
|$4,034
|Average
|$2,030
|$2,724
|$3,098
|Rough
|$1,430
|$1,917
|$2,161
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 325xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,825
|$5,334
|$6,187
|Clean
|$3,434
|$4,787
|$5,543
|Average
|$2,650
|$3,694
|$4,256
|Rough
|$1,867
|$2,600
|$2,969
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 330i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,364
|$4,547
|$5,216
|Clean
|$3,020
|$4,081
|$4,674
|Average
|$2,331
|$3,148
|$3,589
|Rough
|$1,642
|$2,216
|$2,503
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 325Ci 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,662
|$4,898
|$5,598
|Clean
|$3,287
|$4,396
|$5,016
|Average
|$2,538
|$3,391
|$3,851
|Rough
|$1,788
|$2,387
|$2,687
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 325i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,607
|$3,497
|$4,002
|Clean
|$2,340
|$3,139
|$3,585
|Average
|$1,806
|$2,422
|$2,753
|Rough
|$1,273
|$1,704
|$1,920
Estimated values
2006 BMW 3 Series 330xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,125
|$4,069
|$4,608
|Clean
|$2,805
|$3,652
|$4,129
|Average
|$2,165
|$2,818
|$3,170
|Rough
|$1,525
|$1,983
|$2,211