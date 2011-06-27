Vehicle overview

Stuffing a V10 into a midsize luxury sedan sounds like the sort of bonkers thing a billionaire does just because he can -- like plating his refrigerator in platinum or buying Guam. And yet, that is just what has been done with the 2011 Audi S6, as a V10 shared with the Lamborghini Gallardo sports car has been stuffed under the hood of an A6 sedan. Sounds amazing in a nutty sort of way, but unfortunately, the 2011 Audi S6 just doesn't live up to the hype. It's just not quite nutty enough.

For starters, the S6's 5.2-liter V10 might be shared with the Lamborghini Gallardo, but like removing the horns from a bull, the S6 version has 127 fewer horses. It's also down by 100 horsepower compared to the Audi R8's V10. More importantly, though, the 435-hp V10 in the S6 is 75 hp down on the Jaguar XFR and 83 hp down on the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. The result is a sedan that gets thumped by its competition and one that barely manages to eke out a drag-race victory over its sibling, the supercharged Audi A6 3.0T.

The issue isn't wholly a lack of power; it's the abundance of weight. With 59 percent of this car's weight hanging over the front wheels, even the S6's all-wheel-drive system with its rear-biased torque split can't save the S6 from speed-scrubbing understeer in the corners. In other words, the sort of high-speed, tire-smoking hijinks that you can enjoy in other super sedans won't be had with an S6. Nor is there any payoff in terms of ride quality, because the S6's standard 19-inch wheels and sport suspension produce a bone-jarring ride.

We will point out that all this is tempered by the fact that the S6 is still powerful, stylish and indulgently luxurious. It is also about $10,000 cheaper than its fellow German super sedans and $3,000 less than the 2011 Jaguar XFR. But Audi's value proposition starts to fall apart when you consider that the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V is priced about $20,000 less.