Vehicle overview

Whether you're being forced out of a sports car by a growing family or just trying to impress the valets at your favorite hot spot, a midsize luxury sport sedan is a great place to start. And if you'd like one with a bit more excitement than the norm, the 2015 Audi S6 is an even better place to start.

Based on the less powerful Audi A6, the S6 is a four-door luxury sedan that really delivers on the promise of driving fun. Equipped with a turbocharged V8, all-wheel drive and an adjustable air suspension, the S6 is powerful, comfortable and thrilling all at once. Many of the A6's options are standard on the S6, and the interior is similar, too -- a welcome carry-over. Materials and layout are excellent, and the seats are sure to soothe you on long road trips just as easily as they'll keep you planted on a back-road sprint.

Depending on where you look, there are faster luxury midsize super sedans available, some of which even cost a bit less. The S6 competes directly with the long-time king of this class, the 2015 BMW 5 Series, which in 550i trim has a more powerful V8 than the Audi, though it doesn't feel as sharp around turns. The 2015 Jaguar XF 5.0 Supercharged is another option for the enthusiast buyer, but the Jag's interior may seem a bit outdated by comparison. Also available are the 2015 Mercedes Benz E550 and the 2015 Cadillac CTS V Sport, both of which offer prodigious power and some personality, too.

But the Audi is arguably the most rewarding to drive, and it's certainly one of the best to live with on a daily basis. If you're looking for a sedan that's lush, well-equipped, seriously fast and seriously fun from behind the wheel, the 2015 Audi S6 belongs at the top of your list.