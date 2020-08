Used 2008 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me

Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington

Sea Auto Sales is proud to present this amazing One Owner 2008 Audi S6 V10. The thrill and experience you get driving this car will be one you cant forget. The powerful 5.2L V10 produces an astonishing 435 hp & 398 lb-ft that will remind you of how great it is to be alive. There really isn't anything like the smoothness and quickness of this Audi's automatic transmission allowing you to enjoy the S6 with everything it has to offer. If you are looking for a car that is Luxurious and will give you a smile every time you start the engine, then look no further. This is your car! Give us a call today to schedule a test drive. 425.773-1133

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Audi S6 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUDN74FX8N075939

Stock: 13250

Certified Pre-Owned: No