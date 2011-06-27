  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S6
  4. Used 2016 Audi S6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2016 Audi S6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • V8 engine intoxicates with seamless, prodigious acceleration
  • fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint
  • roomy interior finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents.
  • You can find similar levels of power and performance for less
  • not the sharpest-handling sedan in this class of super sedans.
Other years
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2003
2002
1995
Audi S6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$31,066 - $36,930
Used S6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Does the combination of sleek lines and a powerful V8 sound like your kind of luxury sedan? Those are just a couple of the reasons why we like the 2016 Audi S6. More than just a thoroughbred, the interior of the S6 feels like an upscale hotel lounge, and its entertainment and safety tech are cutting-edge. Sound like your kind of luxury sedan?

Vehicle overview

If you like your luxury served with an extra helping of performance, the 2016 Audi S6 could be just the sedan to satisfy your craving. A muscled-up version of the well-regarded A6, the 2016 S6 is the rare midsize luxury sedan that manages to be stylish, comfortable and thrilling all at once.

The 2016 Audi S6 cuts a dashing figure without going over the top.

As expected of an upper-class Audi, the S6 pampers you in its handsome cabin, which boasts rich materials, exemplary fit and finish and a long list of high-tech features. The nicely contoured sport seats will soothe you on long road trips just as easily as they'll keep you planted on a back-road sprint. Less expected is the jaw-dropping acceleration provided by the standard twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. Rated at 450 horsepower -- 30 more than last year -- this engineering masterpiece is as refined as it is capable, joining forces with the sport-tuned adaptive air suspension to deliver stunning athleticism in spirited driving.

The big news for 2016 is the MMI infotainment system's overhaul. We were already impressed by the S6's cabin technology, but this year's revisions take it to a new level. Thankfully, Audi has ditched its proprietary music interface in favor of dual USB ports, facilitating both connectivity and charging for a wide range of phones and music players. Other MMI enhancements include Siri Eyes Free (voice controls for Apple devices), Internet radio integration and a quicker graphics processor.

As midsize luxury sport sedans go, the S6 competes mainly against the V8-powered BMW 550i. With its new power boost, however, the Audi now edges the 445-hp BMW in output, and it's nimbler on twisty tarmac. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 sedan is another option. It's priced a little below the S6 and offers a superb ride in exchange for a bit less performance. You could also check out the redesigned 2016 Jaguar XF or the Cadillac CTS Vsport, which is a 420-hp bargain. They're all compelling alternatives, to be sure. But the 2016 Audi S6 continues to stand out as an exceptionally well-rounded player in this competitive league.

2016 Audi S6 models

The 2016 Audi S6 is a high-performance version of the A6 midsize luxury sedan. It's offered in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Prestige.

Standard exterior features for the Premium Plus trim include 19-inch wheels with summer tires, S-specific styling elements, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, a sunroof, heated auto-dimming power-folding side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside you'll find a driver information center with a 7-inch display between the gauges, Audi's Drive Select (providing adjustable settings for the steering, suspension and transmission), diamond-stitched leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way driver power lumbar), a power-adjustable flat-bottomed steering wheel, driver memory settings, four-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks.

Electronics highlights start with the MMI infotainment system, which includes a console-mounted control knob with a touchpad that can read your fingertip scribbles, a central 8-inch display, a navigation system with Google Earth maps, voice controls (including Siri Eyes Free for iOS devices) and Audi Connect (including enhanced Web-based information services, 4G LTE data connectivity and mobile WiFi capability). Also standard are a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, two USB ports, two SD card slots, HD Radio, satellite radio and streaming Internet radio.

The Prestige trim adds LED headlights, a power trunk lid, a 14-speaker Bose audio system, a head-up display, LED interior lighting and rear sunshades (manual for the side windows, powered for the rear window).

The LED headlights, Bose audio system and rear sunshades can also be added as options to the Premium Plus. Exclusive options for the Prestige trim include a night-vision system and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Most other options, available for either trim, are organized into packages. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go functionality), lane-keeping assist, a surround-view parking camera system, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking and automatic high beams. The Comfort Seating package features multicontour front seats with ventilation and massage functions, front passenger memory settings, comfort rear seats and leather upholstery (sans diamond stitching). The S6 Sport package provides dynamic steering, a torque-vectoring sport differential and a sport exhaust. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Black Optic package tacks on exclusive 20-inch wheels, body-color exterior mirrors (instead of the standard silver ones) and gloss-black exterior trim.

Stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels and rear side airbags.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the S6's twin-turbocharged V8 receives a 30-horsepower boost, while the MMI infotainment system gets a faster processor, dual USB ports, additional online services and 4G LTE connectivity. The S6 also gets some very minor styling tweaks (including reshaped headlight and taillight elements), and a sport exhaust is now included in the S6 Sport package.

Performance & mpg

The S6 is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that pumps out 450 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is a seven-speed automated manual called "S tronic" that works in concert with the standard all-wheel-drive system.

This is the view most rivals will have of the 2016 S6. It's one of the quickest midsize sport sedans we've tested.

In Edmunds track testing, the S6 scorched the pavement, needing just 4.1 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. That's serious speed.

Remarkably, fuel economy is also a strength, as the S6 earns above-average EPA fuel economy ratings of 21 mpg combined (18 city/27 highway).

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 Audi S6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a blind-spot warning system, forward-collision mitigation, a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Rear side airbags and a night-vision system are optional, as is a sophisticated Driver Assistance package that includes an active lane-departure warning/keeping system, adaptive cruise control and the Audi Pre-Sense Plus collision mitigation system, which warns the driver and can automatically activate the brakes and adjust the front seats for maximum protection if a crash is deemed imminent.

In Edmunds brake testing, an S6 with 20-inch wheels and summer tires needed 111 feet to stop from 60 mph, a few feet longer than we expect of a car in this class.

In government crash tests, the Audi S6 received five out of five stars overall, with five stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the similar 2016 A6 its highest rating of "Good" in all of its safety tests, including the moderate and small-overlap frontal crash tests, the side-impact crash test and the roof-strength test. The A6's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The S6's 450 horses technically pit it against conventional sedans like the 445-hp BMW 550i. However, its astoundingly quick acceleration in our testing shows that it's also an able substitute for German tuner sedans like the 560-hp BMW M5 and 577-hp Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG S -- for potentially tens of thousands less. Moreover, the engine's refinement is about as good as it gets, and the same goes for the automated manual transmission, which is equally content ripping off perfect rev-matched downshifts or just trundling around town.

On the handling front, the S6 approaches sports-car territory with its quick steering and tenacious grip, yet the standard air suspension keeps the ride civilized on all surfaces. There are cars that do certain things better than the S6, but very few can match this Audi's all-around excellence.

Interior

It only takes a few moments inside the 2016 Audi S6 to realize that this is one of the nicest cabins on the planet. Highlights include a handsome dashboard layout, top-quality materials and excellent fit and finish. The standard MMI infotainment system integrates the car's entertainment, communication and navigation functions, which are controlled through a dash-mounted pop-up screen and an easy-to-reach knob-and-buttons layout on the center console. The system boasts logical menus, crisp graphics and a touchpad that lets you use finger movements to spell out addresses, search your contacts list and perform swipe commands, among other tasks.

The 2016 S6's interior is one of the most well-crafted you'll find. Its high-quality materials are matched by an array of advanced features.

The S6 also features Audi Connect online services, including an in-car WiFi hotspot with 4G LTE connectivity, Google Earth data for the navigation system and simplified Google search functionality for points of interest. The mobile WiFi allows passengers to access Web content on their mobile devices, and it proves very handy if you need to get work done on the road with no Starbucks in sight. The Google Earth feature is a mixed bag, however, as it's a bit harder to understand at a glance than a conventional map display.

Whether you keep the standard sport seats or opt for the multicontour comfort seats, you'll enjoy excellent support during both long trips and spirited back-road runs. As for the S6's trunk, its 14.1-cubic-foot volume is a little below average for this segment, but it has a useful rear seatback that folds down in a 60/40 split and includes a pass-through opening for carrying long items such as skis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi S6.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My new 4 door sports car
Steven L. Weinstein,01/27/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Sorry, Car has been sold..
Absolutely Fantastic
P Rogers,11/18/2016
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
This car is worth every dollar... and you will pay for the privilege. Extremely comfortable, fast, quiet inside, great exhaust note on the outside. Fully adjustable steering, transmission, engine response, exhaust volume, wonderful stereo. This thing is built like a tank, but dances like a ballerina. The unaware would be very unwise to challenge you at the stoplight. Update - Even more impressed on long road trips and handling in the snow, including almost 30mpg at 70mph. Continues to be supremely fast, comfortable and capable.
Traded in a 2015 Carrera 4 GTS for 2016 S6
Fiore,03/18/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
After one day I am greatly enjoying the car. Understated and powerful, luxurious and sporty, it's a perfect fit for my lifestyle.
2016 Audi s6
Wingfoot,08/19/2016
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
I custom ordered the car.it took 63 days,it's my first Audi and I am loving it.traded in my 2012 Acura TL 6 speed manual,all wheel drive,tech package.very happy with the dealership,Coral Springs Audi.tried to order the car from braman but they wouldn't do it and they wouldn't give me the price I wanted.the Audi s6 has the bang and Olufsen music system,sport package,black optic package,black wood and aluminum trim,rear side airbags,black cloth headliner,all weather rubber floor mats front and rear,trunk cargo liner,wheel locks,cargo box,prestige trim.florret silver,black interior.,cargo net.i have had the car 6 months and I can't believe how great this car drives.the power on demand the luxury how this car rides if you have the means buy this car it is so much fun to drive.its now been one year that I bought this car.its the best car I have ever owned.only 2 negatives I have about the car.one is I am only able to rip77 cd to the hard drive.the car only has 10 giga bytes for cd.the other negative is the indivual tire psi is not displayed.thats it for the negative.i love this car if you are able buy one before they do away with the v8 engine.its the best sleeper muscle car.no problems at all with the car.i had my 5000 mile service and 3000 miles later I had to add three quarters of a quart of oil.thats it the car has been a dream to own and drive.edmunds ask me to update my review.well I have 14500 miles on the car and I am still in love with this car.i have to add half a quart of oil every 2200 miles approximately.i drove this car from West Palm Beach to Alpharetta ga. And back beautiful drive 80 miles an hour.a great cruiseing car.nine hour drive.so far I am still very happy with this car.so much fun to drive.the power and the whole package of this car.it blows me away.on the Georgia trip I average 25 miles to the gallon.not bad going 80 miles an hour.edmunds wants me to update my review.its been 2 years of ownership and I am still in love with this car.what can I say that hasn’t been already said.the car just blows me away every time I drive it.if you have the means buy this car you will love the power,luxury ,the quality of the materials.how it handles.i always have a smile on my face when driving this beautiful car.it is just superb to drive.
See all 10 reviews of the 2016 Audi S6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
450 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
450 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2016 Audi S6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Audi S6

Used 2016 Audi S6 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi S6 is offered in the following submodels: S6 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), and Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Audi S6?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Audi S6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Audi S6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Audi S6.

Can't find a used 2016 Audi S6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S6 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,996.

Find a used Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,499.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S6 for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,636.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,020.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Audi S6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S6 lease specials

Related Used 2016 Audi S6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles