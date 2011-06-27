Vehicle overview

It's hard not to chuckle at the basic concept of the 2009 Audi S6. It's like the guys at "Pimp My Ride" got tired of installing 20-foot-tall inflatable movie screens in broken-down economy cars and said to themselves, "What's the most ridiculous thing we could do with an Audi A6?" The answer, of course, is stuff a version of the Lamborghini Gallardo's 5.2-liter V10 under the hood. And that's precisely what Audi did in the course of creating the S6 supersedan.

Unfortunately, this concept is considerably more appealing in theory than in practice. There's no denying that the S6's 435-horsepower V10 has an intoxicating wail, but it's also tasked with lugging around nearly 4,500 pounds. The result is a disappointing 5.7-second sprint to 60 mph, a full second or so behind the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. Moreover, 59 percent of that prodigious poundage is distributed up front, which produces precisely the sort of speed-scrubbing understeer that supersedans are supposed to eschew.

One might hope that the S6 at least offers a pleasant ride along with these shortcomings. Sadly, it doesn't. On the contrary, the S6's ride is bemusedly bone jarring given its relatively modest handling capabilities. At least the brakes are strong -- panic stops from 60 mph take just 110 fade-free feet, an impressive performance indeed for such a heavy car.

Aside from the rock-hard suspension tuning, many of the S6's enhancements over the regular A6 are appreciated. The 19-inch wheels look great, the subtly aggressive exterior styling treatment is a success and the aggressively bolstered front seats are a constant reminder of the S6's sporting pretensions. On the other hand, the mandatory six-speed automatic transmission is rather conventional and little better than what you'll find in the supercharged A6 3.0T, a car that comes uncomfortably close to the S6's performance capabilities for about 25 grand less. The S6 may be notably cheaper than the M5 and E63, but the old "you get what you pay for" adage is certainly in effect here.

If your heart is set on a high-performance Audi, allow us to recommend either the S5 coupe or a leftover '08 RS4 sedan. These cars offer mellifluous V8s that outperform the S6's V10, and their handling talents are also superior. If it's a supersedan that you're looking for, we'd steer you toward the E63 AMG, the M5, Cadillac's bargain-priced CTS-V, or even the smaller C63 AMG or M3. Like so many of those "Pimp My Ride" creations, the 2009 Audi S6 seems like a pretty cool idea until you see the finished product.