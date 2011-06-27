Overall rating

The 2017 Audi S6 is a car that pampers as well as it performs. Its handsome interior is covered in rich leather and trim, displays exemplary fit and finish, and offers sophisticated entertainment and technology. Wonderfully contoured seats keep you as comfortable on long trips as they do stable through hairpin turns. Then there's jaw-dropping acceleration from a 450-horsepower V8 engine that makes the S6 one of the fastest sport sedans we've tested.

For a luxury sedan that's been around for several years now, the S6 still has what it takes to compete. The addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is a welcome addition to its features list as it allows iPhone and Android users to mirror certain functions through the Audi's multimedia interface.

As luxury sport sedans go, the S6 competes mainly against the V8-powered BMW 550i. But the S6 is more powerful and handles better on twisty tarmac than its German rival. The forthcoming Mercedes-Benz AMG E43 is another close competitor that also packs nearly 400 horsepower, high-end luxury appointments, and a price tag in a similar ballpark (approximately $70,000). The Jaguar XF and Cadillac CTS V-Sport are compelling alternatives as well, but the S6 still stands out among its class as one of the most well-rounded and desirable players.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Audi S6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a blind-spot warning system, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Rear side airbags and a night-vision system are optional, as is a sophisticated Driver Assistance package that includes an active lane departure warning/keeping system, adaptive cruise control and the Audi Pre Sense Plus collision mitigation system, which warns the driver and can automatically activate the brakes and adjust the front seats for maximum protection if a crash appears unavoidable.

In Edmunds brake testing, an S6 with 20-inch wheels and summer tires needed 111 feet to stop from 60 mph, a few feet longer than we expect of a car in this class.

In government crash tests, the Audi S6 received five out of five stars overall, with five stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the similar A6 sedan its highest rating of "Good" in all of its safety tests, including the moderate and small-overlap frontal crash tests, the side-impact crash test and the roof-strength test. The A6's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.