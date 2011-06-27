  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
2003 Audi S6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sports-carlike performance, wagon utility, sumptuous interior, lots of standard features, standard all-wheel drive.
  • High price tag, only rated for 15 mpg in city driving.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Clark W. Griswold of "National Lampoon's Vacation" only dreamed about taking a family road trip in a car like the S6 Avant, which eliminates any compromise between driving pleasure and station wagon utility, except perhaps fuel economy.

2003 Highlights

Audi makes no changes to the high-performance S6 in its second year on the U.S. market.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Audi S6.

5(69%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ultimate Daily Driver
evo_z,02/24/2011
I got this car because i am tired of SUV's slowness and bad handling. but i do need the utility part. 340hp make ur right foot feels good all the time, and the car's look will never get u the bad attention from cops. very well build, every little details that shows great craftmanship. enjoy drive it everyday, every where. and the good part is it does not bother me with TPMS, non-seat belt warning those extra annoying features. Well, Bad thing about this car is expensive to fix, timing belt cost more than $2500. Also all the audi/vw's cockpit control button's letter ez to wear off, make the car looks older. try to upgrade but audi do not offer V8 wagon no more, and Q7 just not as sharp!
Elegant Mule
AudiNut,11/16/2009
I'm an Audi Collector. Which is why I bought this car. They are relatively rare for the US market. It's a powerful beast and holds the road. It snugs right into the fold of the B5 S4 & D2 S8. Although I have to say~ although similarly outfitted, the S8 holds its weight better than the S6, thus, it is faster around almost any track under various conditions. The offset to this is cargo space. The S6 has its place and I love it.
Excellent Car!!!
rlw,04/11/2009
The car has great power and stability. Quattro handling is excellent in snow. The flexibility of the transmission from full auto, sport auto to pseudo manual with paddle shifters is great. I never think twice about power to maneuver. I look forward to driving the car every time. Also, the lower/wider stance keeps the car firmly gripping the road and gives it a great look. It is the perfect blend between utility and sport.
2002 - Audi S6 Avant
Tom Soriano,09/06/2002
This vehicle has done all that I have asked it to do and the list is long. I use the car for quick, quiet, and effortless business travel over long distances (800 miles per day)with and without cargo. Living across the road from Killington, the S6 Avant proved its worth when outfitted with Nokian snow tires. It is unstoppable in snow, ice, rain, and mud (all at once)! As for performance, on the stock tires at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut during a BMWCCA event I was able to put up a 1:06 flat lap while carrying a student in the passenger seat. Overall, this is the best wagon to do everything qucikly and quietly in high style.
See all 16 reviews of the 2003 Audi S6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Audi S6 features & specs

