2003 Audi S6 Review
Pros & Cons
- Sports-carlike performance, wagon utility, sumptuous interior, lots of standard features, standard all-wheel drive.
- High price tag, only rated for 15 mpg in city driving.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,816 - $8,030
Used S6 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Clark W. Griswold of "National Lampoon's Vacation" only dreamed about taking a family road trip in a car like the S6 Avant, which eliminates any compromise between driving pleasure and station wagon utility, except perhaps fuel economy.
2003 Highlights
Audi makes no changes to the high-performance S6 in its second year on the U.S. market.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Audi S6.
Most helpful consumer reviews
evo_z,02/24/2011
I got this car because i am tired of SUV's slowness and bad handling. but i do need the utility part. 340hp make ur right foot feels good all the time, and the car's look will never get u the bad attention from cops. very well build, every little details that shows great craftmanship. enjoy drive it everyday, every where. and the good part is it does not bother me with TPMS, non-seat belt warning those extra annoying features. Well, Bad thing about this car is expensive to fix, timing belt cost more than $2500. Also all the audi/vw's cockpit control button's letter ez to wear off, make the car looks older. try to upgrade but audi do not offer V8 wagon no more, and Q7 just not as sharp!
AudiNut,11/16/2009
I'm an Audi Collector. Which is why I bought this car. They are relatively rare for the US market. It's a powerful beast and holds the road. It snugs right into the fold of the B5 S4 & D2 S8. Although I have to say~ although similarly outfitted, the S8 holds its weight better than the S6, thus, it is faster around almost any track under various conditions. The offset to this is cargo space. The S6 has its place and I love it.
rlw,04/11/2009
The car has great power and stability. Quattro handling is excellent in snow. The flexibility of the transmission from full auto, sport auto to pseudo manual with paddle shifters is great. I never think twice about power to maneuver. I look forward to driving the car every time. Also, the lower/wider stance keeps the car firmly gripping the road and gives it a great look. It is the perfect blend between utility and sport.
Tom Soriano,09/06/2002
This vehicle has done all that I have asked it to do and the list is long. I use the car for quick, quiet, and effortless business travel over long distances (800 miles per day)with and without cargo. Living across the road from Killington, the S6 Avant proved its worth when outfitted with Nokian snow tires. It is unstoppable in snow, ice, rain, and mud (all at once)! As for performance, on the stock tires at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut during a BMWCCA event I was able to put up a 1:06 flat lap while carrying a student in the passenger seat. Overall, this is the best wagon to do everything qucikly and quietly in high style.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Audi S6 features & specs
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 7000 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the S6
Related Used 2003 Audi S6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4