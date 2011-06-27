Vehicle overview

Scale can be a real bugger sometimes. The Eiffel Tower sure seems tall until you realize that a glorified TV antenna in Canada called the CN Tower is nearly twice as tall. Or, your husband may seem hunky until Ocean's 11 comes on and the hubby is reduced to a level somewhere south of a clock-tower-dwelling hunchback. With its exotic V10 engine and various other sport-tuned components, the 2008 Audi S6 performance sedan is a fine machine that offers its driver a mix of high-speed fun and comfortable on-road demeanor. Yet when compared to its prime competitors, the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, the S6 starts to suffer significantly from scale.

Putting aside its lofty competition for a moment, the 2008 S6 has a lot going for it -- specifically, the 435-horsepower, 5.2-liter V10 engine that's based on the V10 found in the Audi-owned Lamborghini Gallardo exotic sports car. Despite having less power, the S6 version features a fuller power band that's more befitting a luxury sport sedan. Further enhancements over a regular A6 include significant suspension tuning, larger wheels and brakes, unique styling elements and aggressively bolstered front seats.

The rest of the S6 is typical Audi. The only transmission is a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, while its ubiquitous Quattro all-wheel-drive system should appeal to those who want maximum performance and maximum bad-weather traction. Inside, the cabin is constructed with the same impeccable panache and quality that sets the regular A6 apart in its class. All together, the 2008 S6 is a package that offers a lot of goods for a price that's at least $11,000 less than its two German rivals.

However, the question therefore arises, how important is value for shoppers of high-performance sedans? If one can afford an S6, are the extra thousands needed to buy an M5 or E63 AMG that prohibitive? We'll leave those answers to your checkbook, but price aside, the S6 simply does not measure up with the BMW or Benz. Both out-accelerate the S6 by a second or more in the 0-60-mph sprint and the quarter-mile. Both are far more at home on twisty roads than the Audi, which is pudgier and more nose-heavy, lacking the light-on-its-feet feel of the other two. Plus, its stiff ride makes it less comfortable than its hard-core competitors. It's far from a clock-tower-dwelling hunchback, but to the 2008 Audi S6, scale is still a real bugger.