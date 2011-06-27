Used 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$76,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$76,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$76,100
Torque398 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower435 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$76,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$76,100
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
255 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$76,100
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$76,100
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,100
Normal Front Seats In Black Milano Leatheryes
Carbon Fiber Inlaysyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$76,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,100
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,100
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,100
18" Wheels w/Summer Performance Tiresyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$76,100
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length193.5 in.
Curb weight4486 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.1 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$76,100
Exterior Colors
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Aventurine Blue Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Silver, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black , premium leather
  • Amaretto Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$76,100
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
265/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$76,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$76,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
