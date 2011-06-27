  1. Home
1995 Audi S6 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The former S4 is renamed the S6 to match Audi's new naming system. Last year for this model based on the 100 platform.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Audi S6.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fantastic Sports Sedan 20 Valve Audi S6
Ronald F Farina,03/16/2006
This is my fourth 20 valve s car over a 9 year period and by far the best of the bunch. It is a 95 1/2 or essentially the 96 they never imported. It's performance is stunning, and its reliablility and build quality are unmatched. After over 10 years this pearl white/ecru S6 looks new inside and out. It's too bad they stopped building the 20 valve cars. The newer V6 is apparently a higher maintenance vehicle, and the V8s lost the soul of where they came from...the 2.2 liter world rallye champion 20 valve Sport Quattro.
166,000 and still kicking butt!
bigdaddyaudi,07/04/2011
My 1995 S6 is still a blast to drive. A daily driver here in the mid-west, its my all season German uber car! Snow is no problem and on-ramps are a feast of power. People think it is a mid 2000 era car, the green paint still looks awesome. Only major repair was a A/C condenser, because of a mouse nest! So, all you folks under 166,000 be it rest assured, you have many miles left in your girl. I have been the 2nd owner since 2000, and oil changes of Mobil 1 every 3000 and a bath each weekend, and a check up every year to a Audi master mechanic are the cats meow. Still has original clutch.Drivers seat is wearing a little, but I am 6'6' 340lbs, so it is what it is.
It just keeps going
Dave O'Neil,05/22/2002
This car is incredible. 161000 and runs like new!
Incredible at 14 years old!
MNS6,12/11/2009
At 14 years old and 86,000 miles young, my newly purchased S6 still feels and looks new. The engineering and fit and finish of materials are all top notch. Parts are still readily available for this car. Additionally, there is a vast amount of online knowledge from owners and fans of these original S4 and S6 cars. This car is truly a diver's car. It only comes in a manual transmission and the 5 cylinder inline turbo engine is smile-inducing. Hit the gas, listen to the turbo spool and say hello to 80mph at the top of 3rd gear. The S6 effortlessly pours on speed while feeling planted and composed. Every time I drive my S6 it puts a smile on my face. This car is exceptional!
See all 17 reviews of the 1995 Audi S6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 1995 Audi S6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1995 Audi S6 Overview

The Used 1995 Audi S6 is offered in the following submodels: S6 Sedan, S6 Wagon. Available styles include quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD, and quattro Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD.

