Used 2003 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Audi S6 quattro in Silver
    used

    2007 Audi S6 quattro

    95,124 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,950

    Details
  • 2008 Audi S6 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi S6 quattro

    82,047 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    83,865 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,980

    Details
  • 2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    108,345 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    124,553 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,440

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    72,826 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,233

    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    11,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $45,995

    $5,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    27,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $48,995

    $9,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    18,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $48,498

    $3,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    21,050 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,498

    $4,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    63,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,450

    $4,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    64,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $34,750

    $6,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    30,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $45,988

    $6,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S6 quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S6 quattro

    101,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    $5,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    34,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $45,500

    $5,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    51,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,985

    $3,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    39,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $40,999

    $3,037 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    28,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $42,395

    Details

  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 2
    (6%)
Ultimate Daily Driver
evo_z,02/24/2011
I got this car because i am tired of SUV's slowness and bad handling. but i do need the utility part. 340hp make ur right foot feels good all the time, and the car's look will never get u the bad attention from cops. very well build, every little details that shows great craftmanship. enjoy drive it everyday, every where. and the good part is it does not bother me with TPMS, non-seat belt warning those extra annoying features. Well, Bad thing about this car is expensive to fix, timing belt cost more than $2500. Also all the audi/vw's cockpit control button's letter ez to wear off, make the car looks older. try to upgrade but audi do not offer V8 wagon no more, and Q7 just not as sharp!
