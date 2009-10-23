Used 2002 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

S Sport Package Driver Assistance Package Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Beam-Rings Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Valcona Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus with 18,049mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Audi S6. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Audi S6. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi S6 Premium Plus. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This wonderfully maintained Audi S6 is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. The Audi S6 Premium Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUFFAFCXJN004235

Stock: JN004235

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020