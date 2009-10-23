Used 2002 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 95,124 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,950
inMotion Motorsports - Seekonk / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi S6 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGN74F67N145304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,999
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
Sea Auto Sales is proud to present this amazing One Owner 2008 Audi S6 V10. The thrill and experience you get driving this car will be one you cant forget. The powerful 5.2L V10 produces an astonishing 435 hp & 398 lb-ft that will remind you of how great it is to be alive. There really isn't anything like the smoothness and quickness of this Audi's automatic transmission allowing you to enjoy the S6 with everything it has to offer. If you are looking for a car that is Luxurious and will give you a smile every time you start the engine, then look no further. This is your car! Give us a call today to schedule a test drive. 425.773-1133
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S6 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDN74FX8N075939
Stock: 13250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,865 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,980
Fall Creek Motorcars - Humble / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNAFB5AN076758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,345 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Denver Auto Brokers - Sheridan / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNAFB9AN072325
Stock: 8986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,553 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,440
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, LOCAL TRADE-IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 9" x 19" 5 Double-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Audi Navigation Plus System w/3G, Audi Side Assist, Heated front seats. Clean CARFAX. 2011 Audi S6 5.2 Prestige quattro Black quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 5.2L V10 FSI RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNBFB6BN028113
Stock: T1300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019
- 72,826 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,233
RAV Motors - Burnsville / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNAFB9BN032991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,995$5,028 Below Market
Porsche San Diego - San Diego / California
CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Porsche of San Diego is pleased to offer this wonderful-looking 2017 Audi S6. 4.0T Premium Plus quattro Odometer is 12127 miles below market average!18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC0HN077043
Stock: THN077043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 27,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,995$9,080 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**A REAL NICE AUDI**FULLY LOADED **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, 20" Black Optic Package, Audi Dynamic Steering, Cold Weather Package, Dashboard & Door Trim Panel, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Navigation System, Open & Close Power Trunk, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Prestige Package, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, S Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Top View Camera System, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2018 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 4D Sedan 4.0T Prestige quattro
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC6JN096470
Stock: 30709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 18,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,498$3,816 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
S Sport Package Driver Assistance Package Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Beam-Rings Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Valcona Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus with 18,049mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Audi S6. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Audi S6. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi S6 Premium Plus. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This wonderfully maintained Audi S6 is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. The Audi S6 Premium Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFCXJN004235
Stock: JN004235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 21,050 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,498$4,391 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Black Optic Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Cold Weather Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, USB Cables, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front S6 Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, HVAC memory, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, ABS brakes, Black Optic Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Cold Weather Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, USB Cables, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte. Odometer is 13602 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC2HN051687
Stock: 334231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 63,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,450$4,061 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2016 Audi S6 4dr 4.0T Prestige features a 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Arras Red Design Selection Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Brilliant Black 2016 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * V8 engine intoxicates with seamless, prodigious acceleration; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC1GN142016
Stock: 142016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 64,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,750$6,635 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield - O Fallon / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 2016 Audi S6 7-Speed Automatic S tronic *Clean Car Fax, *2 Owners, *Ease Of Buying With Our COMPETITIVE MARKET BASED PRICING, *SUPER CLEAN, Audi Sound System, Blind Spot Sensor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI System, Security system, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 8.5 x 19 5-Parallel-Spoke S-Design. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Call *Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield* at *(855) 978-9933* to confirm availability, call and schedule a no-obligation test drive! Located at *951 Technology Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63368.* Come Drive the Star!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC0GN175086
Stock: GN175086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 30,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,988$6,535 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC3JN013276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$5,709 Below Market
Santa Monica Suvs - Santa Monica / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S6 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC7EN040661
Stock: 40661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,500$5,543 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**4.0T PRESTIGE**QUATTRO**TURBO**COMFORT SEATING PACKAGE**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE**PRESTIGE PACKAGE**BLIND-SPOT ALERT**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**PREMIUM SOUND**HEATED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2017 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 18/27 City/Highway MPG Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Air Conditioning, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto-leveling suspension, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Comfort Seating Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, High-Beam Assistant, Individual Contour Front Seats, LED Headlights, LED Interior Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Open & Close Power Trunk, Passenger vanity mirror, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Power steering, Prestige Package, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Rear air conditioning, Rear seat center armrest, S6 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Top View Camera System. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC8HN095458
Stock: KP5990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,985$3,850 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC4HN128740
Stock: 2902A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 39,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$40,999$3,037 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $70,900*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 10/14/2020 OR 10,898 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The 2017 Audi S6 is a car that pampers as well as it performs. Its handsome interior is covered in rich leather and trim, displays exemplary fit and finish, and offers sophisticated entertainment and technology. Wonderfully contoured seats keep you as comfortable on long trips as they do stable through hairpin turns. Then there's jaw-dropping acceleration from a 450-horsepower V8 engine that makes the S6 one of the fastest sport sedans we've tested. For a luxury sedan that's been around for several years now, the S6 still has what it takes to compete. The addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is a welcome addition to its features list as it allows iPhone and Android users to mirror certain functions through the Audi's multimedia interface. Standard exterior features for the Premium Plus trim include 19-inch wheels with summer tires, S-specific styling elements, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, a sunroof, heated auto-dimming power-folding side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and keyless ignition and entry. Inside you'll find a driver information center with a 7-inch display between the gauges, Audi's Drive Select (which offers adjustable settings for steering, suspension and transmission response), diamond-stitched leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way driver power lumbar), a power-adjustable flat-bottomed steering wheel, driver memory settings, four-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 60/40 split- folding rear seatbacks. FEATURES One Owner AWD Adaptive Cruise Control Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps HID headlights Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot PACKAGES AUDI Guard Protection Kit Audi Guard Cargo Mat Durable Trunk Liner w/S6 Logo Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats (Set Of 4) Black Rubber Floor Mats w/S6 Logo Black Optic Package Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte Tires: P255/35R20 97Y XL Summer High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC6HN031071
Stock: 031071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 28,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,395
Clay Cooley Mistubishi - Arlington / Texas
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Chrome Wheels, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Heated Steering Wheel, ** Keyless Entry, ** Keyless Start, ** Leather Seats, ** Navigation System, ** Off Road Package, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Premium Sound System / Premium Audio, ** Satellite Radio, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** USB Port.Clean CARFAX. Florett Silver Metallic 2017 Audi S6 4D Sedan 4.0T Prestige 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 18/27 City/Highway MPG 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattroAt Clay Cooley Auto Group, we believe in selling our customers only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles that have been delicately sourced from all across the United States. By reaching out to markets nationwide, we ensure to be able to pass on the lowest prices for pre-owned vehicles and nonetheless offer the highest quality cars the market provides.7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Arlington.All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous inspection process by ASE certified technicians, ensuring the vehicles are in perfect condition before you join us for your first test drive. On average, we spend$1,600 in servicing and reconditioning costs on each vehicle, and further we also offer Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. We have been proudly serving the DFW/ Metroplex for over 20 years, and remain family owned and operated to this day. We invite you to visit us at any of our 12 stores across the DFW Metroplex in store or online at www.claycooleymitsubishi.com we are excited to serve you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC8HN057227
Stock: AR58415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi S6 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi S6
- 5(87%)
- 4(13%)
Related Audi S6 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Birmingham AL
- Used Audi S7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 San Antonio TX
- Used Audi S7 Springfield MA
- Used Audi S6 Ashburn VA
- Used Audi RS 7 Tampa FL
- Used Audi A8 Fremont CA
- Used Audi S8 Santa Monica CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Torrance CA
- Used Audi S8 Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon