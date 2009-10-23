Used 2002 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Audi S6 quattro in Silver
    used

    2007 Audi S6 quattro

    95,124 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,950

    Details
  • 2008 Audi S6 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi S6 quattro

    82,047 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    83,865 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,980

    Details
  • 2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    108,345 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    124,553 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,440

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    72,826 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,233

    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    11,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,995

    $5,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    27,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,995

    $9,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    18,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,498

    $3,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    21,050 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,498

    $4,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    63,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,450

    $4,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    64,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,750

    $6,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    30,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,988

    $6,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S6 quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S6 quattro

    101,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $5,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    34,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $45,500

    $5,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    51,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,985

    $3,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    39,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $40,999

    $3,037 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    28,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $42,395

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S6

Read recent reviews for the Audi S6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.923 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (13%)
Awesome Audi
Wicked6,10/23/2009
2 years into ownership of this car, and I have NO regrets. I cannot say enough about the performance of the little V8, even at high altitude. (I bet this would be a beast at sea level.) I have 2 young kids (6 and 3), a wife, a big dog, a little dog, and stuff to haul back and forth to grandma's house 275 miles one way - this car handles it amazingly well!!! It is perfect in every way.
Report abuse
