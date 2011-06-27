Used 2011 Audi S6 Consumer Reviews

anonimo , 02/22/2011

This is a very special car that will never exist in this form again since the Lambo/R8 V10 drivetrain will be replaced by a smaller, supercharged engine in the next iteration of the S6. And while it will no doubt outperform the current V10, it will be a much more generic experience. This car is simply a great overall value in this class all things considered (V10, AWD, Audi interior, loaded with options). And you probably will never see yourself coming or going on the road.