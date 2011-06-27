  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S6
  4. Used 2011 Audi S6
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Audi S6 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 S6
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all S6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$21,247 - $30,463
Used S6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Get it while you can!

anonimo, 02/22/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is a very special car that will never exist in this form again since the Lambo/R8 V10 drivetrain will be replaced by a smaller, supercharged engine in the next iteration of the S6. And while it will no doubt outperform the current V10, it will be a much more generic experience. This car is simply a great overall value in this class all things considered (V10, AWD, Audi interior, loaded with options). And you probably will never see yourself coming or going on the road.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all S6s for sale

Related Used 2011 Audi S6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles