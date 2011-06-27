Vehicle overview

With the 2013 Audi S6, Audi reinvents its line of S-equipped models, splitting the difference between the pure performance of BMW M and the refinement of Mercedes-Benz AMG. The key hardware includes a high-performance engine, air suspension, upgraded brakes and high-performance tires, and they add up to an energetic car that is also unexpectedly refined.

A new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 replaces the former naturally aspirated V10. It makes less horsepower but slightly more torque than its predecessor, putting 420 horsepower and 406 pound-feet to the ground through a dual-clutch seven-speed automated manual transmission. All-wheel drive is standard.

The new S6 has bulked up a bit compared to its precursor, gaining about 130 pounds. But considering the additional electronics and driver aids onboard, that's not bad. A body comprised of 20 percent aluminum lightens the load, while the new chassis -- which locates the engine farther rearward -- helps the latest S6 respond more crisply as it enters the corners.

Audi claims the 2013 Audi S6 can sprint from zero to 60 mph in less than 4.8 seconds, a full second quicker than the former V10-powered model. Yet even with its quicker acceleration, the 4.0-liter also delivers improved fuel economy to the tune of 20 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

The S6 also carries the creature comforts and other performance upgrades expected of the "S" version of a given Audi. These include a sport-tuned, adaptive air suspension with variable damping, 19- and 20-inch wheels and driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision warning, lane departure warning and night vision. A stunning Bang & Olufsen audio system, adaptive LED headlights, parking assist with a 360-degree camera view and massaging seats are also available. There's even a WiFi router option that turns the S6 into a mobile hotspot, and a navigation system with touchpad and handwriting recognition.

As you've likely realized by this point, the 2013 Audi S6 is very well-equipped to take on V8-powered rivals like the BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Overall we think pretty highly of the new S6 and believe it's worth a good look if you desire a midsize luxury sport sedan with equal levels of performance, technology and style.