The story used to be that BMW ruled the sport sedan roost, but the all-wheel-drive 2014 Audi S6 is eager to turn the page. With its twin-turbocharged V8, sophisticated air suspension and nimble handling, the light-on-its-feet S6 represents a new direction for Audi. Remember the previous S6? Even with its Lamborghini-sourced V10 engine, it posed little threat to the established order. But the 2014 S6 is the real deal, a super sedan that any automotive enthusiast would feel privileged to own.

Of course, the S6 isn't just an A6 luxury sedan with more motor. For one thing, it comes standard with a seven-speed automated manual transmission that isn't even offered on its lesser-priced relative. For another, its exclusive sport-tuned air suspension magically smoothes out the A6's formerly somewhat busy ride while also improving handling. Then there's the usual assortment of subtle S-model badging and styling cues, not to mention a trick sport differential that can transfer power from one rear wheel to the other. What's more, many of the A6's desirable options come standard here.

Granted, there's a class of sedans that are even more super than the S6. That's where you'll find the BMW M5, for example, which packs an extra 140 horses under the hood. But after a spirited drive in this 420-horsepower Audi, the M5 and its cohorts might lose some of their luster. The S6 is so fast, smooth and responsive that it's hard to imagine wanting anything more. Throw in Audi's superior cabin detailing and cutting-edge infotainment features, and you've got one of the finest four-doors on the planet, bar none.

Entering its second year on the market, the latest Audi S6 does face some formidable rivals, and each starts at a considerably lower price. The 2014 BMW 550i gets a serious power injection this year, though it lacks the S6's sharp handling reflexes. The Jaguar XF Supercharged and 2014 Mercedes-Benz E550 are also compelling European sedans with beefy V8 power. And don't overlook the all-new 2014 Cadillac CTS Vsport, which matches the S6's 420 ponies and makes a fashion statement all its own.

But we think the 2014 Audi S6's elevated price is appropriate, because it feels a little more special than the rest. Imagine that: an Audi showing BMW and company how it's done.