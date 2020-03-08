Used 2009 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Audi S6 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi S6 quattro

    82,047 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    83,865 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,980

    Details
  • 2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    108,345 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    124,553 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,440

    Details
  • 2007 Audi S6 quattro in Silver
    used

    2007 Audi S6 quattro

    95,124 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,950

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    72,826 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,233

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    92,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    68,907 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,226

    $2,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    99,358 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,399

    $1,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in White
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    132,973 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,850

    $274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    76,758 miles
    Good Deal

    $23,991

    $2,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    68,242 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,991

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    116,590 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,799

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    96,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,611

    $1,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in White
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    91,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,978

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in White
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    56,605 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    92,487 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    86,159 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,991

    Details

