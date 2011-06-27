  1. Home
2010 Audi S6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Thrilling engine note from Lamborghini-sourced V10, sharp brakes, stylish and upscale interior, standard all-wheel drive.
  • Unimpressive performance all around, stiff ride, nose-heavy weight distribution, could stand to lose 500 pounds.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Who wouldn't want a Lamborghini engine under the hood? The 2010 Audi S6 sounds great at full throttle, but otherwise the S6 brings up the rear in the super-sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

A sedan with a V10? That's got to be awesome, right? What if we said that V10 came from a Lamborghini? "Wow," you'd say. "What is this amazing car?" Well, it's the 2010 Audi S6, but as it shakes out, sometimes things that sound amazing don't live up to the hype.

For starters, the S6's 5.2-liter V10 is indeed sourced from the Lamborghini Gallardo; however, it has 127 horsepower less than the Lambo and 100 hp less than the Audi R8 V10, which also uses a variation of the same engine. More importantly, the S6's 435 hp is 65 down on the V10-powered BMW M5 and 83 down on the new Mercedes E63 AMG. The result is a sedan that gets thumped in a straight line by its competition and one that barely edges out its plebeian A6 3.0T sibling.

The S6's issues don't end there. Because 59 percent of its weight hangs over the front wheels, even its Quattro all-wheel-drive system's 40/60 power distribution can't save it from speed-scrubbing understeer. In other words, it's got significant handling disadvantages as well. You'd hope that it would at least have a comfortable ride, but no luck there, either. The standard 19-inch wheels and sport suspension produce a bone-jarring ride, when the E63 and Jaguar's 510-hp XFR manage to handle well and cosset their passengers' backsides at the same time. On the upside, 18-inch wheels are a no-cost option for those who'd prefer a comfier ride, and the standard brakes provide ample stopping power.

This relative damning of the S6 should be weathered by the fact that it certainly is not a bad car. It's still powerful, still stylish, still remarkably luxurious and still crammed with useful high-tech electronics. It's also $10,000 cheaper than its fellow German super sedans and $3,000 less dear than the XFR. However, if you're looking for the best super sedan in this price ballpark, the S6 is simply outdone by every competitor, including the rip-roaring Cadillac CTS-V ($20,000 cheaper) and Audi's own S4 ($30,000 cheaper). It's hard to comprehend a sedan with a Lamborghini V10 not being drool-worthy, but the 2010 Audi S6 proves it's possible.

2010 Audi S6 models

The 2010 Audi S6 is a high-performance sedan available in one loaded trim level. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, summer tires, a sunroof, adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, front and rear foglights, keyless ignition/entry, power tilt-telescoping steering column, eight-way power front seats with lumbar adjustment and driver memory functions, leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, the MMI controller, a hard-drive-based navigation system (includes real-time traffic) and a 13-speaker surround-sound system with six-CD changer, satellite radio and iPod interface. Options include rear side airbags, non sport seats, a blind-spot warning system and 18-inch wheels with summer tires.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 S6 gains Audi's third-generation MMI electronics controller, including better graphics, improved menus and easier navigation operation. Real-time traffic information has also been added.

Performance & mpg

The all-wheel-drive Audi S6 is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 that cranks out 435 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only available transmission. At our test track, the S6 ran from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds -- barely quicker than the A6 3.0T and woefully slower than the BMW M5, Jaguar XFR and Mercedes E63. Fuel economy estimates are 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2010 Audi S6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, all-wheel drive, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags are an option. In crash tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Audi A6 (on which the S6 is based) scored the highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests. In brake testing, the S6 came to a stop in a fade-free 110 feet -- a good result for this type of car.

Driving

The 2010 Audi S6 handles well for a nose-heavy 4,500-pound AWD sedan, but it simply can't keep up with the quicker and better-balanced competition when the going gets curvy. There's no payoff in terms of ride comfort, either -- the S6's suspension is sports-car stiff. As good as the V10 sounds, it doesn't produce the thrust needed for the S6 to be competitive in this rarefied high-performance segment, and the six-speed automatic isn't as responsive as the dual-clutch automated manual gearbox found in the Audi S4. Braking, it seems, is about the only thing the S6 unequivocally excels at.

Interior

Trimmed in leather and aluminum with birch wood accents, the S6's cabin carries on the Audi tradition of finely wrought interiors. The amply bolstered front sport seats provide good support during aggressive driving, though if you dislike that hugged feeling, the A6's normal seats are a no-cost option. Interior room is spacious, with plenty of room for four passengers to travel in long-distance comfort. The trunk offers 16 cubic feet of space, which is pretty good for this size of car.

The S6 comes with Audi's latest Multi Media Interface (MMI) vehicle management system, which controls entertainment, communication and optional navigation functions via the dash-mounted LCD screen and center console-mounted controls (a knob and buttons). Though there is still a bit of a learning curve involved in using it, MMI has been dramatically improved for 2010 -- especially in regards to navigation functionality.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Audi S6.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome machine
zschicago,09/17/2010
Traded a 09 C4S for this. We wanted something we could drive everyday in Chicago and still be fun. The V10 is just awesome. Love the sound. Put the car in S mode and hold on. Drove the Panamera before purchased, I just can't get past the ugly exterior.
See all 1 reviews of the 2010 Audi S6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
435 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2010 Audi S6 features & specs

Used 2010 Audi S6 Overview

The Used 2010 Audi S6 is offered in the following submodels: S6 Sedan. Available styles include Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Audi S6?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Audi S6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Audi S6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Audi S6.

Can't find a used 2010 Audi S6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,050.

Find a used Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,182.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S6 for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,677.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,719.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Audi S6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S6 lease specials

