Vehicle overview

A sedan with a V10? That's got to be awesome, right? What if we said that V10 came from a Lamborghini? "Wow," you'd say. "What is this amazing car?" Well, it's the 2010 Audi S6, but as it shakes out, sometimes things that sound amazing don't live up to the hype.

For starters, the S6's 5.2-liter V10 is indeed sourced from the Lamborghini Gallardo; however, it has 127 horsepower less than the Lambo and 100 hp less than the Audi R8 V10, which also uses a variation of the same engine. More importantly, the S6's 435 hp is 65 down on the V10-powered BMW M5 and 83 down on the new Mercedes E63 AMG. The result is a sedan that gets thumped in a straight line by its competition and one that barely edges out its plebeian A6 3.0T sibling.

The S6's issues don't end there. Because 59 percent of its weight hangs over the front wheels, even its Quattro all-wheel-drive system's 40/60 power distribution can't save it from speed-scrubbing understeer. In other words, it's got significant handling disadvantages as well. You'd hope that it would at least have a comfortable ride, but no luck there, either. The standard 19-inch wheels and sport suspension produce a bone-jarring ride, when the E63 and Jaguar's 510-hp XFR manage to handle well and cosset their passengers' backsides at the same time. On the upside, 18-inch wheels are a no-cost option for those who'd prefer a comfier ride, and the standard brakes provide ample stopping power.

This relative damning of the S6 should be weathered by the fact that it certainly is not a bad car. It's still powerful, still stylish, still remarkably luxurious and still crammed with useful high-tech electronics. It's also $10,000 cheaper than its fellow German super sedans and $3,000 less dear than the XFR. However, if you're looking for the best super sedan in this price ballpark, the S6 is simply outdone by every competitor, including the rip-roaring Cadillac CTS-V ($20,000 cheaper) and Audi's own S4 ($30,000 cheaper). It's hard to comprehend a sedan with a Lamborghini V10 not being drool-worthy, but the 2010 Audi S6 proves it's possible.