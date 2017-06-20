  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
2018 Audi S6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged V8 provides plenty of smooth, easily accessible power
  • Roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials
  • Doesn't handle as well as some rival sport sedans
List Price
$53,000
Which S6 does Edmunds recommend?

Our choice would be the S6 in Premium Plus trim with the Sport package, which adds a dynamic steering map, sport differential, red brake calipers and black-tipped sport exhaust. If we had some extra dollars, we'd also opt for the Arras Red Valcona leather. Even if it's technically the base model, the Premium Plus has all the features you really need.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

The 2018 Audi S6 is a car that pampers as well as it performs. On the inside, this midsize luxury sport sedan boasts a richly trimmed cabin fitted with front seats that can keep you perfectly comfortable for hours at a time. Or hit the gas and the S6's 450-horsepower turbocharged V8 will rocket this Audi to 60 mph in just 4 seconds flat.

If it's sophisticated entertainment and technology you're after, the S6's got you covered, too. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration lets you make the most of the S6's large and clear multimedia interface, and a bevy of optional features are available to crank up the luxury quotient ever further. Although the S6's handling abilities are a little underwhelming, the overall luxury sport sedan package is pretty compelling.

2018 Audi S6 models

The 2018 Audi S6 is offered in two trims: Premium Plus and Prestige. Both share the same powertrain, body and interior, and differ mainly in the details.

Standard exterior features for the Premium Plus trim include 20-inch wheels with summer tires, S-specific styling elements, xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, a sunroof, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside, you'll find diamond-stitched leather upholstery, selectable drive modes, eight-way power-adjustable front sport seats (with four-way driver power lumbar and heating), a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, four-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks.

Electronics highlights start with the MMI infotainment system, which includes a console-mounted control knob with a touchpad that can read your fingertip scribbles, a central 8-inch display, a navigation system with Google Earth maps, voice controls and Audi Connect (including enhanced web-based information services, 4G LTE data connectivity and mobile Wi-Fi capability). Also standard are a rearview camera, Bluetooth and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Prestige trim adds LED headlights, a power trunklid, a head-up display, LED interior lighting and rear sunshades (manual for the side windows; power for the rear window).

From this point, most S6 additional features are organized into optional packages. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, a top-down parking camera system, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, and automatic high beams.

The Comfort Seating package features upgraded front seats with ventilation and massage functions, front passenger memory settings, and upgraded leather upholstery (sans diamond stitching).

The S6 Sport package provides dynamic steering, a torque-vectoring rear differential and a sport exhaust. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Black Optic package tacks on exclusive 20-inch wheels, body-color exterior mirrors (instead of the standard silver ones) and gloss-black exterior trim.

Notable stand-alone options include different 20-inch wheels, rear side airbags and, for the Prestige only, a night-vision system and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus Quattro (turbo 4.0L V8 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current S6 has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's model.

Driving

7.0
This is a car that's more about refinement and daily driving than driving engagement. Rapid and undramatic acceleration, but frustrating steering and handling qualities when you get even modestly enthusiastic with it. Very smooth transmission. Great engine; mediocre chassis and tires.

Acceleration

8.5
There's ample power available from the twin-turbo V8. Fast, undramatic power delivery. Mat the gas and the sprint to 60 mph comes in an incredibly quick 4 seconds. Shifts from the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic are very smooth.

Braking

6.0
Soft at initial jump-in during routine driving, which makes this car feel more unwieldy than it actually is. Noisy brakes on our test car. The car moves around during panic braking more than expected. Our measured 60-to-zero-mph stop in 113 feet is about average for the class.

Steering

5.5
Steering is very quick around center. At low speeds, it is very light, too quick and feels very synthetic. At moderate speeds, the steering still feels nonlinear after turn-in and requires more input to achieve an equal amount of turning.

Handling

5.5
Not an impressive-handling car even in moderately hard driving. The sport differential requires use of the throttle to counter this behavior, demanding a clunky driving style. Front-end grip relents easily. The tires howl at low cornering forces.

Drivability

8.0
Very easy to live with in routine driving situations. The engine stop-start function could be better; restarts take a beat before thrust can be delivered. Very nicely rev-matched downshifts.

Interior

8.0
The beautifully trimmed cabin has ample space for passengers. It's also easy to get in and out. There's enough adjustment that just about any driver should feel perfectly in control.

Ease of use

8.0
Controls fall into reach easily and intuitively. It has knobs for temperature adjustment, buttons for fan speed. The multimedia system works well and stows in-dash, which is a nice touch. The flat-bottomed steering wheel looks neat but can feel odd in your hands.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The S6 is easy to get in and out of. It has a long enough wheelbase that rear access is unimpeded, more so than with its similarly priced competition. Doors open wide.

Driving position

With the driver seat offering 12-way adjustment and four-way lumbar adjustment, and a power steering wheel adjustments, finding a comfortable driving position is straightforward.

Roominess

7.5
Good headroom in the front, even for 6-footers. The back seat is especially roomy with plenty of headroom, good shoulder room and knee clearance.

Visibility

6.0
Good view forward and out the side glass. The view over the shoulder or out the back is more challenging, but it's no better or worse than in the competition. The backup camera is effective.

Quality

9.0
Premium materials abound, including simulated suede, stitched leather, carbon fiber, diamond-patterned seats and brushed aluminum. Fit and finish is excellent. A finely executed sense of luxury that's cool and restrained.

Utility

8.0
With a large trunk, ample small-item storage and, of course, large rear seat room, the S6 begs to be loaded up and taken on a long road trip.

Small-item storage

The cabin has a good amount of storage, with a two-tiered bin in the center console, a shallow bin in front of the shifter and average-size door pockets.

Cargo space

6.5
The trunk has a low liftover height, soft opening and concealed hinges. The trunk is very deep but of average width and height. If you want a power trunklid, you'll have to get the Prestige trim.

Child safety seat accommodation

There are three upper latch points on the parcel shelf and four lower latch anchors. Access to all anchors is clear and easy. The ample rear door size means installation of the seat, and your child, is not murderous on your back. The front seats do not have to move for most applications.

Technology

9.0
Audi's MMI infotainment system is excellent. We like the crisp graphics and simple menus as well as easy-to-learn controls. You'll be hard-pressed to find a more user-friendly interface or such a high-quality stereo.

Audio & navigation

9.0
The quiet interior of the S6 offers a good soundstage for the Bose sound system. Navigation is a simple, guided structure of commands that eventually leads you to a crisp, easy-to-understand map with instructions doubled inside the instrument panel.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Bluetooth connects easily, and Audi's Connect system is easy to learn. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard, but Audi's systems are so logically designed that we used them most of the time instead. It's one of the best systems in the class.

Driver aids

9.0
Standard equipment includes a rear camera, parking sensors, forward collision warning and automatic braking. Optional features include a crisp surround-view system, lane departure intervention and adaptive cruise. The S6's aids work well without intrusive interference during daily driving.

Voice control

Voice controls take clear, well-enunciated commands, but they don't like much outside their parameters. Learning or reading the commands you need to know is relatively easy, though, and the learning curve for new owners should be very gradual — especially buyers coming from other German makes.

Most helpful consumer reviews

A car with self-confidence
Gordon,01/11/2018
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Imagine spending 70k for a car and being glad you did. For the money, I think you would be hard pressed to beat the quality, functionality, and performance of this vehicle. The exterior is modest but handsome and understates what lies within. Most non-car people don't have any idea what this car is about. For me, that is appealing. I read all the reviews and most were spot on. The only downside is having to constantly watch your speed (although there is an alarm for that), as the car demands to be driven fast. Running errands is no longer a chore. If you are considering this vehicle and need something luxurious, practical, and a thrill to drive, buy it as the possibility of buyer's remorse is non-existent. This car won't let you down.
Best Car I Ever Had
Niko V. ,05/09/2020
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
I have owned over 40 cars including BMWs, Lexuses and Porsches. I must say this Audi S6 is my favorite car hands down other than a Porsche Turbo 911 but it is easier to get in and out of. Faster and more comfortable than most cars I have owned. It is a pleasure to drive again. And the interior is gorgeous.
Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts like the S6 models:

Audi Pre-Sense Plus
Warns the driver of an impending forward collision, and can activate the brakes and adjust the front seat to maximize safety.
Night Vision Assistant
Alerts you of people near your path of travel. If a collision is possible, they will be highlighted in red and an alert will sound.
Active Lane Assist
Helps mitigate an accident by using cameras to help steer the car into the middle of the lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9%

Used 2018 Audi S6 Overview

The Used 2018 Audi S6 is offered in the following submodels: S6 Sedan. Available styles include Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), and Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi S6?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Audi S6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro is priced between $53,000 and$53,000 with odometer readings between 9169 and9169 miles.

Which used 2018 Audi S6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi S6 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 S6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $53,000 and mileage as low as 9169 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi S6.

Can't find a used 2018 Audi S6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S6 for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,106.

Find a used Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,069.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S6 for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,814.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,166.

