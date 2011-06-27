  1. Home
2002 Audi S6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sports car-like performance, wagon utility, sumptuous interior, lots of standard features, all-wheel drive.
  • High price tag, no third-row seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Clark W. Griswold only dreamed about taking a family road trip in a car like the S6 Avant, which eliminates any compromise between driving pleasure and station wagon utility.

Vehicle overview

As M is to BMW and AMG is to Mercedes, so S is to Audi. What do all these big, scary letters mean? They're performance-tuned versions of Germany's finest, bringing a keener shine to already bright constellations. The S6 Avant is no exception, and we applaud Audi's decision to crank up the volume on a station wagon, once construed only as a bland family vehicle.

Propelling the S6 is a highly massaged version of Audi's 4.2-liter V8.Fiddling with the intake timing increases its horsepower output from 300 to 340 at 7,000 rpm. Plus, 310 pound-feet of torque peaking at a low 3,400 rpm results in a powerplant that Audi claims should be good for mid-6 second zero to 60 acceleration runs. The thundering hooves are doled out by a five-speed Tiptronic transmission with steering wheel-mounted controls.

Otherwise, what comprises the difference between the S6 and the A6? Aside from visual distinctions such as aluminum trim on the front grille, roof rails and side mirrors and the option to outfit the interior with special seat inserts, the S6 sports an all-aluminum suspension that whittles 24 pounds of weight. Springs are tauter by 30 percent while shocks have 40 percent increased damping compression, and its stance is lowered by one centimeter. It sports beefier brakes, and fatter diameter stabilizer bars keep body roll to a minimum. The 17-inch cast-alloy wheels ride on wide Z-rated tires.

Safety equipment that stands guard to keep you from going overboard in the S6 Avant includes front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags, Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP) with a traction control system, and ABS with brake assist. Of course, the S6 Avant comes with Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system which utilizes a Torsen center differential to ensure the greatest amount of traction on slippery roads.

Standard equipment includes a premium stereo system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer; dual-zone climate control; power seats with heat, memory and lumbar support; a tilt/telescoping steering wheel that tilts away upon exiting; and an anti-theft alarm system. And you can't forget the 36.4 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seat up and 73.2 cubic feet when the rear seat isn't utilized.

Available as options are high- and low-beam xenon headlamps, Alcantara leather trim, a navigation system, a rear parking sensor and heated rear seats. Nemo Blue is an S6-specific color that you can choose. Later in the year Audi will offer an OnStar telematics system with a digital telephone and Web browser. Audi offers four-year/50,000-mile free scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance for the same period.

Piloting an S6 Avant, Clark Griswold would have no trouble catching up to the hot blonde in the red sports car. We think that those who need to haul stuff and people also deserve to have some fun. Drivers rejoice.

2002 Highlights

Proving that even those burdened with the yoke of responsibility deserve a little fun, Audi releases a high-performance version of the A6 station wagon. Good for sub-7-second 0-to-60 acceleration runs, the S6 rides on a more muscular suspension structure to temper the 340-horsepower V8.

23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Audi
Wicked6,10/23/2009
2 years into ownership of this car, and I have NO regrets. I cannot say enough about the performance of the little V8, even at high altitude. (I bet this would be a beast at sea level.) I have 2 young kids (6 and 3), a wife, a big dog, a little dog, and stuff to haul back and forth to grandma's house 275 miles one way - this car handles it amazingly well!!! It is perfect in every way.
The Best
CaddyConvert,08/06/2004
This is the best car we have ever owned - it is a sports car with family functionality - it will get your kids where they have to go - store stuff in the trunk and will handle the road like a monster - put snow tires on it and even without the ground clearance it will burn most SUVs on slick roads - in the summer it will give an M5 a run for its money on the highway - maybe the greatest car ever designed for people who want the ability to drive a very fun car and still get the family around.
The best handling wagon
Joaquin,05/01/2002
From the very first day these marvel has really make me be happy driving allday , if you don´t believe please just go to a dealer and test it , then you will understand.
Nothing but Audi
Paul_S^,10/01/2002
This is my second try for Audi after Audi 80. And I would say nothing better than this car has ever been made, even stupid-bulky Mercedes couldn't be even close by to this vehicle, I have a friend of mine who ownes S500, he really envy me. :))) although my Audi slightly smaller than his potato carrier.
See all 23 reviews of the 2002 Audi S6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Audi S6 features & specs

More about the 2002 Audi S6

Used 2002 Audi S6 Overview

The Used 2002 Audi S6 is offered in the following submodels: S6 Wagon. Available styles include Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 5A).

