Used 2000 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

This car is so well-rounded Joseph R. , 03/27/2006 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Looks, performance, practical body style, reasonable price, and all- weather capability. Reliability of mine has been much better than some of the stories I have heard. Currently 103 kmi on it and the following has happened: water temperature sending unit replaced, three rear wheel bearings replaced (one twice), ABS module rebuilt, three rear Bose speakers replaced (one twice), cruise control needed electrical cleaner, headlight washers were fixed, front brakes replaced twice (normal), timing belt changed, along with all- associated hardware and a failing water pump (normal, but expensive repair), battery replaced (normal) and MAF sensor replaced. Up to 28 mi/gal achieved. Report Abuse

Very responsive in both handling and accelerating Robert , 12/20/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is very responsive in both handling and accelerating. The ride quality is still good, but may be a bit too soft for some prospective buyers looking at sport sedans. There is a wide variety of performance after-market parts for this car. Report Abuse

Great car Rick , 01/29/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have the car three years and only mods were a APR chip and K&N. Big difference in performance and has been very reliable. Had to do timing belt and water pump at 72000 because water pump puked. Very expensive part of the ownership. Car is awsome and very aatractive. Used it for a work commuter for a year but found gas expensives forced car to become weekend toy. Report Abuse

Great when purchased, great now. Erik Moeser , 07/17/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been an excellent car. Snows/winter wheels essential, and it is like a cat. Mostly problem free... new headlight washer pump(s?) and oxygen sensor, the latter fixed under emissions control warranty. Otherwise just routine maintenance. Performance suggest torque/hp ratings understated, as it feels fully as quick as the newer V8 models. Interior is of ultra high quality materials and design, and looks/feels as new after more than 6 years. Whole car is tight and performs as new. An absolute bargain at today's used car value, even putting aside $ for possible eventual repairs. Report Abuse