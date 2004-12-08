Used 1998 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Audi A8 L quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Audi A8 L quattro

    96,567 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A8 L quattro
    used

    2004 Audi A8 L quattro

    84,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A8 L quattro
    used

    2004 Audi A8 L quattro

    196,697 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,750

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A8 L quattro
    used

    2004 Audi A8 L quattro

    187,081 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A8 L W12 quattro in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A8 L W12 quattro

    84,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A8 L quattro in Gray
    used

    2005 Audi A8 L quattro

    156,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,295

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A8 L quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Audi A8 L quattro

    158,350 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A8 L quattro in Black
    used

    2006 Audi A8 L quattro

    98,179 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A8 L quattro in Gray
    used

    2007 Audi A8 L quattro

    136,179 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro in Black
    certified

    2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro

    5,443 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $72,787

    $15,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    19,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,966

    $7,611 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro

    2,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $71,900

    $19,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro in White
    certified

    2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro

    8,258 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $60,000

    $7,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    21,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,892

    $4,463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro

    109,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,741

    $3,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    89,195 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,900

    $4,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    61,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,997

    $4,712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    29,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $41,296

    $4,105 Below Market
    Details

The Perfect Sleeper
svxit,08/12/2004
This car is fast, comfortable, low-key and generally a joy to drive. For a car with a 300 hp v-8 and all-wheel drive, it has an unbelievable range on the highway. And because of the car's rarity, it's not nearly as likely to "walk off" (get stolen) as a Camry or Accord. Also, because these cars depreciated so heavily, they are a fantastic buy.
