Used 1998 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

- 96,567 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,950
John's Route 13 Auto Sales - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*FIVE STAR LUXURY CAR!* The platinum beige pearl A8 has it a technological treasure. From the long luxurious body, 19" slotted wheels, and spectacular air suspension options, Audi knows their way around lavishness. The interior is swathed in Valcona leather along with birch or amber Vavona wood. Along with the traditional high-end materials, the cabin features high-resolution LED instrumentation, Telematics by OnStar, a high-power stereo from Bose, and Audi's MMI, heated front seats and steering wheel, side and rear sunshades, power trunk operation, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Come check this great car today!Print this special pricing page and stop by! Test drive in confidence towards the vehicle you've been searching for with a price you can afford. We pride ourselves as a family owned dealership that will give you peace of mine as your drive away in your new purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E74N008771
Stock: TR7490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-22-2016
- 84,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!, Leather. 2004 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.2L V8 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 65114 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E24N023209
Stock: SR-D17209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 196,697 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,750
Seattle Motorsports - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E24N008855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,081 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
Prestige Cadillac - Warren / Michigan
LOCAL TRADE from a very conscience owner. We completed our inspection, and found no service work needed. None. Nada. All required maintenance was completely up-to-date! So now, all it needs is you behind the wheel!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E84N024719
Stock: X90807A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 84,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
This car is like a penthouse on wheels. The rear seats are like a limousine. All-wheel drive, factory DVD TV's built into the headrests, power lumbar and heated rear seats, tons of legroom, beautiful flawless Olive Ash wood finish, factory in-dash navigation system, multi-disc CD changer, premium 20 wheels with newer tires, power sliding sunroof, steering wheel controls for the stereo, power everything, and so much more. Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A8 L W12 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMR44E85N014336
Stock: 014336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,295
Sheehan Cadillac - Pompano Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! Sheehan's believing 70 years strong!!! Here we GROW again! The ALL NEW Sheehan Cadillac in Beautiful Pompano Beach, FL is proud to offer you this STUNNING 2005 Audi A8 equipped with the L 4.2 Trim Package and beautifully finished in Gray over in the cabin AND its ready for your APPROVAL! 18/24 City/Highway MPG WELCOME TO THE ALL NEW SHEEHAN CADILLAC WHERE SHEEHANS BELIEVIN 70 YEARS STRONG!!!! Cadillac is once again a leader in quality, design and style which has made Cadillac an icon of luxury. The Sheehan Automotive Group of dealerships are among the most successful Family-Owned dealerships of its kind in the United States. We continue to be among the leaders in the top tier markets. We believe the principal ingredient of this success is the quality of our people and their commitment to exceed our customers expectations in quality of service. The excellence of their work and their professional attitude are what will set Sheehan Cadillac apart from the rest and motivates our customers to come back again and again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E75N014930
Stock: U103596A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 158,350 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,999
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified A8 L today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Audi A8 L also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Xenon, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Rear-Side Airbags, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Electronic Trunk Closer, 12v Power Outlet, HID Headlamps, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Electronic Trunk Closer, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E76N004772
Stock: 6N004772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 98,179 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995
AAA Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E76N005274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,179 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Porsche of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMV44E87N014173
Stock: A5442D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro5,443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,787$15,697 Below Market
The Audi Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois
Welcome to the Audi Exchange one of America's premier marketers of high-line and luxury automobiles. This vehicle come with all the right options, Executive package with First Edition package, Rear Seat connectivity, Drivers Assistance package, Night Vision Assist, 20"wheel package, and Cold weather package. At Audi Exchange, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles and this A8L is no exception. Factory-backed Warranty with coverage for 5 years or Unlimited Miles. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty included and additional factory warranty at no extra cost. Accident-free Carfax report. 100% CARFAX guaranteed!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DBF83KN002277
Stock: A200440A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 19,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,966$7,611 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Audi A8 3.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. With only 19,157 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Audi A8 3.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic and we can guarantee it! Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. You can count on the 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Audi A8 3.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Audi A8 3.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic. Compare and see for yourself. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFD8GN018354
Stock: 018354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$71,900$19,730 Below Market
Northbay Imports - East Windsor / Connecticut
$118,995 MSRP!!! EXTREMELY LOADED!!! Only 2,459 Miles on this STUNNING Terra Grey Metallic '19 A8-L 3.0T Quattro that comes very well-equipped with Bang and Olufsen Advanced 3D Sound, Full Leather Package, Executive Package, First Edition Package, Rear Seat Comfort Package, Rear Seat Connectivity Package, Driver Assistance Package, Audi Night Vision Assistant, Dynamic All-Wheel Steering, 20-Inch Wheel Package, Cold-Weather Package, Luxury Package, Extended Leather Package, Lighting Package, Panorama Sunroof, Audi Phone Box, Wireless Charging and Signal Booster, Chrome Exterior Package, Audi Head-Up Display, Acoustic & Break Resistant Dual Pane Glass, Heated 4-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, Shift Paddles, Audi Pre Sense Basic & Rear, Ventilated Comfort Front Seats, 22-way Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Massage, Audi Side Assist, Vehicle Exit Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Assist, Top View Camera System, Virtual 360 View, Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Turn Assist and Predictive Efficiency Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Audi Active Lane Assist, Emergency Assist, Intersection Assist, Black Painted Brake Calipers, Leather Door Armrests and Pulls, Center Console and Airbag Cap, Black Alcantara Headliner, Aluminum Optic Buttons, Ionizer & Fragrance Premium Air Quality, Ambient Interior Lighting Plus Package, Multicolor Ambient Light, Lighting Package, HD Matrix-Design LED Headlights, OLED Tail Lights w/Animation, Rear Matrix LED Reading Lights, Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Rear Seat, Rear Heated Surfaces, Smart Remote Control (SCON), Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Rear Seat Ventilation w/Massage In Addition to Front, Power Lumbar for Front & Rear Outboard Seats, Rear Seats DVD Changer, Rear USB Audi Music Interface, Dual Audi Tablet System, 20-Spoke Structure-Style Wheels -inc: Contrast Gray/Polished, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Front Surfaces, Door Armrests, and Center Armrest, Adaptive Windshield Wiping System, Audi Drive Select, 8-Speed Auto Transmission, and too much more to list!!! Audi of America Executive Vehicle with Audi Full Factory Warranty until June of 2023. WOW!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DAF86KN001702
Stock: XN8191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro8,258 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$60,000$7,407 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
EXECUTIVE PKG, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG, 20 WHEELS, COLD WEATHER, With an Audi Certified pre-owned vehicle , you not only get an impressive CPO luxury vehicle, you also get the peace of mind that comes with an Audi backed limited warranty coverage. That means your Audi will have a solid backing. To put this into perspective, let's just say you have the desire to explore every last mile of the U.S. Interstate Highway System. With this kind of warranty behind you, there's no reason you couldn't do so in total confidence, especially knowing you can pull into any one of our dealerships across the country, should an unlikely mechanical issue arise. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DAF83KN005948
Stock: KN005948
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 21,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,892$4,463 Below Market
Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California
Audi Fletcher Jones presents this 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0 TFSI Sport. Only 21,514 miles on this 1-Owner Audi. This Audi had a stout original MSRP of $101,120! That was $8,670 over the original window sticker of a standard model! This A8 L comes in a refined Monsoon Gray Metallic on Black and upgraded with the Dynamic, Rear Seat Comfort and Driver Assistance packages. This A8 L includes the added versatility of quattro all-wheel drive, and is perfect for weekend adventures to the mountains. Live out of the area? Contact us to discuss convenient delivery options. (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Dynamic Package, Rear Seat Comfort Package, Driver Assistance Package, Black Optic Package, Vavona Wood Assam Gray inlays, Black Alcantara Headliner, Quattro with sports differential, Dynamic steering, Front passenger seat adjustment from rear seat, Separate power outboard seats w/ power lumbar, Ventilation and massage function outboard seats, High-beam assistant, Audi active lane assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi adaptive cruise control, 20 5-double-spoke wheels titanium finish, High-gloss black exterior package CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD2HN017130
Stock: U2110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 109,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,741$3,619 Below Market
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAVAFD1BN025627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,900$4,056 Below Market
Unlimited Auto Sales - Upper Marlboro / Maryland
ALL of our cars come with free vehicle history and safety recall reports and a 90-Day Limited WARRANTY* (( WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE ONLY)). Our vehicles are competitively priced, but all offers are welcome. No price is final. Price excludes tax, title, tags and processing. Call our sales department for PRICING and FINANCING at 240-339-1320. *90- Day Limited Warranty at Full Price. *NOTE: Price is with $1,500 down or trade*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFDXCN003260
Stock: 003260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,997$4,712 Below Market
Audi Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. *ALL PreOwned Vehicles Undergo a 120 Point Safety Inspection and are Professionally Detailed*, Non Smoker Vehicle!, Velvet Beige w/Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery.Audi Fort Washington is honored to offer this attractive 2016 Audi A8. Moonlight Blue Metallic L 4.0T Sport quattroSince 1924, our dedicated sales and service staff have made our customer's auto ownership experience truly exceptional. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, view current offers, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Audi Fort Washington 428 Pennsylvania Ave Fort Washington, PA 19034.2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro Clean CARFAX. 18/29 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 3082 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD7GN006865
Stock: GN006865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro29,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,296$4,105 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2017 A8 QUATTRO, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $88,775!! *ENJOY 20" 10-SPOKE STAR DESIGN WHEELS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE REAR, TOP VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, 22-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS, VENTILATION AND MASSAGE FUNCTIONS FRONT SEATS, REAR SEAT PASS-THROUGH, HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT, AUDI ACTIVE LAND ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, ALL-SEASON TIRES, HIGH-GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOR MATS, AUDI GUARD CARGO MAT, AUDI GUARD WHEEL LOCK KIT, POWER SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK OPEN/CLOSE, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS (DRLS LOW/HIGH BEAMS TURN SIGNALS, AUTO DIMMING POWER-FOLDING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DUAL PANE GLASS ACOUSTIC & BREAK-RESISTANT SIDE WINDOWS,AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT (WITH 6 MONTH COMPLIMENTARY SUBSCRIPTION), SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE (W/ 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION),AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/ REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD6HN007410
Stock: PHN007410
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
