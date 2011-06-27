Estimated values
1998 Audi A8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,277
|$2,138
|$2,609
|Clean
|$1,137
|$1,909
|$2,330
|Average
|$857
|$1,451
|$1,771
|Rough
|$577
|$993
|$1,212
Estimated values
1998 Audi A8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$2,434
|$3,011
|Clean
|$1,227
|$2,173
|$2,689
|Average
|$925
|$1,652
|$2,044
|Rough
|$622
|$1,130
|$1,399