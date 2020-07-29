Used 2013 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

AutoWits - Scottsdale / Arizona

2013 Buick Enclave!! The 3.6L V6 engine is paired with a 6 speed automatic transmission. It comes in a Crystal Red Tintcoat and is matched with an Ebony leather interior. This vehicle comes equipped with features such as rearview camera, navigation, third row seat, Sirius XM Satellite, sunroof, and much more!! Come in today, visit our website, or give us a call at 480-949-1200! AutoWits is fully open for business, sales & service, just as weve always been since 2012. Rest assured that AutoWits is monitoring the COVID-19 situation very carefully We want to let everyone know that we are taking social distancing to the next level! We call it AUTOWITS DELIVERY DASH! We are here to bring the vehicle that you are interested in looking at to the safe and convenient place of your choosing, albeit your home or office anywhere here in the State of Arizona. We can complete all the sales paperwork online, and deliver your new vehicle to you anywhere you want without you ever having to come into the dealership. We can even take your vehicle that you might want to trade in as well! Please call the dealership directly at 480-949-1200, or you can send us an email at SALES@AUTOWITS.COM , you can also send us a text at 408-640-8527. Our website, www.AUTOWITS.com is always available and has current and up to date information. We understand these are trying and unprecedented times in our great nations history and all of us here at AutoWits are committed to our tradition of Customers First, Excellence Always! Thank you for your continued patronage and friendship, rest assured we are here to help in anyway that we can.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GAKVCKD7DJ266449

Stock: A3389T1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020