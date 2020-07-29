Used 2013 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 110,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,595$2,991 Below Market
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD8DJ141024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,999$3,115 Below Market
Lexus of Birmingham - Birmingham / Alabama
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PARKING ASSIST, SUNROOF, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, 3RD ROW SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD1DJ249392
Stock: TDJ249392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 134,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,995$1,301 Below Market
First Place Auto Sales - Gainesville / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Enclave today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Front Heated Seats. This Buick Enclave also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Touch Screen, 3rd Row Seating, Xenon, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Voice Control. Non-Smoker, Have all keys - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact FIRST PLACE AUTO at 352-371-8154 or firstplacecars@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD8DJ117343
Stock: 117343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 105,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,750$1,689 Below Market
I-Deal Cars - York / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVDKD4DJ246553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,800$1,282 Below Market
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Beautiful white on black 2013 Buick Enclave leather group for sale Automatic transmission 121,xxx miles Heated leather interior Backup camera Rear captain chairs with 3rd bench seat Bluetooth / xm radio Runs and drives excellent Clean title Se habla español Financing available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD4DJ220738
Stock: 220738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,386 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,900$1,270 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. This 2013 Buick Enclave comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. The Buick Enclave Leather's pristine good looks were combined with the Buick high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Buick Enclave Leather. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Buick is in a class of its own. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Buick Enclave Leather. The interior of this Buick Enclave Leather has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2013 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized crossover, it will seat up to eight passengers, which pits it against larger SUVs. A subtle redesign for 2013 makes it a fresh choice against the competition from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln, and with a host of standard features, each Enclave model offers buyers a smart, luxurious crossover they can live with for a long time. Strengths of this model include standard safety features, ample power, spacious, luxurious interior, and Available all-wheel drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKDXDJ238628
Stock: 238628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,538 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,999$1,903 Below Market
Josh's All Under Ten - Lima / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRDKD0DJ149368
Stock: 149368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,913 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,500$1,820 Below Market
Suburban Buick GMC of Troy - Troy / Michigan
Odometer is 48005 miles below market average! LEATHER SEATS**, BACKUP CAMERA**, HEATED SEATS**, THIRD ROW SEATING**, POWER SEAT**, CRUISE CONTROL**, REMOTE START**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, ALLOY WHEELS**, MEMORY SEAT**, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, AWD, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seating, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Memory Settings, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Premium Ride Suspension, Radio data system, Radio: Color Touch AM/FM/HD/CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Cross Traffic Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD7DJ191607
Stock: UBL0732A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 95,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,555$1,292 Below Market
Orlando INFINITI - Orlando / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean. PRICED TO MOVE $1,800 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Leather trim. Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Nav System, Quad Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch. CLICK NOW! SILVER PLUS: Silver Plus vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "as-is". Many Silver Plus vehicles have the balance of the manufacturer's warranty remaining and are eligible for the extended protection plans. Silver Plus vehicles come with a comprehensive CARFAX® report. Silver Plus vehicles qualify for competitive financing and can help alleviate negative equity. All Vehicles are detailed at delivery. 3-Day/300 Mile Vehicle Exchange or Return Program*: See "Program Information" page for details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD RADIO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER, INTELLILINK 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display, includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system, rear seat display DVD, USB port, auxiliary input jack, rear audio controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included), 115v outlet and USB port, TRAILERING PROVISION PACKAGE 4500 lbs. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system, (VR2) trailer hitch and (QD5) compact aluminum spare wheel, ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Pricing analysis performed on 7/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD7DJ109590
Stock: U109590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 89,222 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,288$1,108 Below Market
Team Honda - Merrillville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18753 miles below market average! 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Tan 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Blind Spot Sensor, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Memory seat, Premium Ride Suspension, Spoiler. Call our certified internet specialists Rick Gregori, Steven Whaley or Kevin Stanzione at 219 947-3900 to confirm availability and to setup a hassle free test drive! We are located at 4613 E Lincoln Highway, Merrillville IN 46410.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD1DJ117698
Stock: 14398A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 87,958 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,750$2,172 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
We just received this LOADED 2013 Buick Enclave PREMIUM on trade! Sunroof, Navigation, Rear Entertainment System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, 2nd Row Captains Chairs, 19-Inch Chrome-Clad Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811. PRICED TO MOVE $2,400 below Kelley Blue Book! EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD RADIO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER: 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display, Advanced Bose 10-speaker system, rear seat display DVD, USB port, auxiliary input jack, rear audio controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included), 115v outlet and USB port. SUNROOF: tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRDKD8DJ162594
Stock: 206331A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 91,109 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$13,898
AutoWits - Scottsdale / Arizona
2013 Buick Enclave!! The 3.6L V6 engine is paired with a 6 speed automatic transmission. It comes in a Crystal Red Tintcoat and is matched with an Ebony leather interior. This vehicle comes equipped with features such as rearview camera, navigation, third row seat, Sirius XM Satellite, sunroof, and much more!! Come in today, visit our website, or give us a call at 480-949-1200! AutoWits is fully open for business, sales & service, just as weve always been since 2012. Rest assured that AutoWits is monitoring the COVID-19 situation very carefully We want to let everyone know that we are taking social distancing to the next level! We call it AUTOWITS DELIVERY DASH! We are here to bring the vehicle that you are interested in looking at to the safe and convenient place of your choosing, albeit your home or office anywhere here in the State of Arizona. We can complete all the sales paperwork online, and deliver your new vehicle to you anywhere you want without you ever having to come into the dealership. We can even take your vehicle that you might want to trade in as well! Please call the dealership directly at 480-949-1200, or you can send us an email at SALES@AUTOWITS.COM , you can also send us a text at 408-640-8527. Our website, www.AUTOWITS.com is always available and has current and up to date information. We understand these are trying and unprecedented times in our great nations history and all of us here at AutoWits are committed to our tradition of Customers First, Excellence Always! Thank you for your continued patronage and friendship, rest assured we are here to help in anyway that we can.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD7DJ266449
Stock: A3389T1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 91,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,900$820 Below Market
Napleton St. Louis Nissan - Saint Louis / Missouri
AWD, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Enclave Premium Group, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, cocoa Leather, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control.Napleton Nissan serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more! All vehicles include first year of maintenance.Disclaimer (Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications.ALL Napleton's St.Louis Nissan's Pre-Owned vehicles have been Fully inspected and have a fresh OIL CHANGE, NEW FILTERS AND FULL DETAIL!!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications. All Discounts subject to financing with NMAC. Please see dealer for complete details.2013 Buick Enclave
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVDKD8DJ124231
Stock: PRS00939B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 121,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,950$1,052 Below Market
Harry Blackwell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Malden / Missouri
<b>Equipment</b> This vehicle will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. See the road and the surrounding area better with the Xenon HID headlamps on this model. Once you have these you'll want them on all your cars. The Buick Enclave features a high end BOSE stereo system. This vehicle has an elegant black exterior finish. Front wheel drive on this mid-size suv gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the vehicle is easy with the climate control system. The Buick Enclave has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Expand the cargo capabilities of it by using the installed roof rack. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this unit. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this model. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the Buick Enclave. This vehicle has an automatic transmission. <b>Packages</b> LPO; HIT THE ROAD ACCESSORY PACKAGE: includes body-color molded assist steps; Roof Rack Cross Rail Package and cargo area all-weather floor mat. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET; FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE. SUNROOF: POWER. AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: BOSE ADVANCED 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH 5.1 SURROUND SOUND. AUDIO SYSTEM CONTROLS: REAR WITH HEADPHONE JACKS AND DISPLAY. REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER. POWER OUTLET: 3-PRONG HOUSEHOLD-STYLE; 115-VOLT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD2DJ107052
Stock: 2057B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 184,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,590$885 Below Market
World Auto Sales - Nebraska City / Nebraska
VEHICLE REVIEWS:Named 2013 highest satisfaction popular brand by Auto Pacific. AutoWeek credits Enclave with sitting atop the leader board in sales of luxury three-row SUV's. Automobile Magazine calls Enclave efficient stylish and upscale. Consumer Guide praises Enclave for its passenger and cargo room and drivetrain refinement.INTERIOR FEATURES:6-speaker audio system auto-dimming interior rearview mirror color touch AM/FM/CD/MP3 player cruise control driver seat/mirror memory electric rear window defogger intellilink 6.5 inch touchscreen display power heated front seats power programmable door locks power rear liftgate power windows w/driver express up/down rearview camera system satellite radio capability side blind zone alert w/cross-traffic alert tilt-telescopic steering column tri-zone automatic climate control system USB port & auxiliary audio input jack.EXTERIOR FEATURES:Automatic on/off HID Xenon headlamps intermittent windshield wipers rear intermittent wiper/washer remote keyless entry system remote vehicle starter system.ENGINEERING FEATURES:4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes full-range traction control stabilitrak stability control.SAFETY FEATURES:Driver inboard side-impact airbags driver/front passenger frontal airbags front seat-mounted side-impact airbags front/rear head curtain airbags pass-key III theft-deterrent system rear parking assist universal home remote. We pride ourselves in the company we keep; OUR CUSTOMERS we have so many loyal repeat customers and we thank each one. We are proud to say that World Auto Sales is the Nebraska Independent Auto Dealers Association Quality Dealer of the Year 2017. Offering excellent fast financing extended vehicle protection plans GAP coverage accessories and much more. Our vehicles are carefully inspected and have free Auto Check Reports. Vehicles are priced to the market which means you will always have a fair price. We make every effort to offer only top-notch pre-owned vehicles at market-driven prices. WORLD AUTO SALES CALL OR TEXT US (402) 873-6925 For fast approvals fill out our online credit application. Trades welcome. We buy cars. Extended Warranties Available! Located next to Arby’s 1651 South 11th Street Nebraska City NE 68410 (JUST 45 MINUTES SOUTH OF Bellevue Omaha Council Bluffs and 45 minutes east of Lincoln) www.worldautosalesneb.comAll vehicles subject to prior sale. Actual fuel economy rating will vary with options driving conditions habits and vehicle condition. Please verify all details including options miles and actual price for accuracy prior to purchase. Safety Recall Information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls. See if there are any open safety recalls for this vehicle. This does not include non-safety recalls. Recently announced safety recalls may not yet be posted and there may be a delay between the time a repair is made and before it is reported or posted to the website. Before purchasing be sure to ask the dealer for an up-to-date status on any recalls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD2DJ251023
Stock: 251023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,540$318 Below Market
McDonald Mazda South - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 Buick Enclave Premium Group ** ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** 88k Low Mileage ** LEATHER SEATS ** NAVIGATION ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned.McDonald Mazda South at 6100 South Broadway in Littleton has just completed construction on the Nation's flagship Revolution dealership, come experience the future of Mazda! We are a leader in Certified Pre-Owned Mazda vehicles, buy from the best! As always our Market Based Pricing ensures you are getting the best price possible on every pre-owned vehicle! All of our pre-owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4732 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVDKD2DJ227838
Stock: MTDJ227838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 140,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,000$783 Below Market
Rivertown Buick GMC - Columbus / Georgia
IMMACULATE 2013 BUICK ENCLAVE WITH LEATHER. ONE ORIGINAL OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX AND FULLY MAINTAINED. VERY WELL KEPT BOTH INSIDE AND OUT. LEGENDARY BUICK DEPENDABILITY, SAFETY AND RIDE QUALITY. THREE ROWS OF SEATS IN THIS FULL SIZE CROSSOVER. LOTS OF MILES LEFT IN THIS ONE. COME GRAB THE SAVINGS!! COME AROUND BACK TO RIVERTOWN BUICK/GMC AT THE BACK OF THE RIVERTOWN AUTOMALL, BEHIND THE TOYOTA STORE. WHEN YOU SEE THE MILITARY FLAGS, YOU KNOW YOU ARE HERE. WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN COLUMBUS. COME EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKDXDJ106943
Stock: DJ106943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 92,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,525$590 Below Market
Priced Rite Auto Sales - Lincoln / Nebraska
Thank you for looking @ our 2013 Buick Enclave! Leather trim. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Tow Hitch, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Quad Seats, WHEELS, 19' (48.3 CM) CHROME-CLAD ALU... TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELE... ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6...KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate Buick Leather with Mocha Bronze Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 6300 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS, 19' (48.3 CM) CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM, 9-SPOKE, TRAILERING PROVISION PACKAGE 4500 lbs. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system, (VR2) trailer hitch and (QD5) compact aluminum spare wheel, ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD RADIO WITH CD PLAYER, INTELLILINK 6.5' diagonal touch-screen display, USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD).EXPERTS RAVE'The 2013 Buick Enclave is a wonderful, full-size family crossover for folks who also want a luxurious cabin, yet can't afford a three-row model from a traditional luxury brand.' -Edmunds.com.MORE ABOUT USWe are proud to call Lincoln home since 1987. We would like to thank our customers for making us among the highest rated dealers in Lincoln on Google reviews with 4.9 Stars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKDXDJ191651
Stock: 191651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
