  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC90
  4. Used 2013 Volvo XC90
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Volvo XC90 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 XC90
5(66%)4(16%)3(0%)2(18%)1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a review
See all XC90s for sale
List Price Range
$12,995 - $15,991
Used XC90 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Second Volvo

LoriAnn, 08/09/2016
3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love this SUV. Looks great, good gas mileage, comfortable. The Dealership is awful. I'm going to the other dealer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best vehicle for New England driving

Erin, 03/14/2017
3.2 R-Design 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Incredible in winter, goes through mounds of snow without a pause.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

XC 90

Cliff Baseler, 01/28/2016
3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Electronics sometimes will malfunction. Bluetooth is not great at times. Park assist is not accurate most of the time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

LOVE My New Volvo!

Christina Carter, 05/10/2018
3.2 R-Design 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Beautiful car and very fun to drive! Lots of storage space even with third row up. Climate controls for all zones and a multitude of cup holders :-)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Our third XC90, but not our favorite

jns1014, 08/06/2012
60 of 184124 people found this review helpful

New is a steering-wheel activated bluetooth which replaces Volvo's after-market dashboard control, but why on earth did they eliminate the voice-activated system? Now we can only dial calls from our phone book, and need to take our eyes off the road to do so? Very backward thinking for such a safe car. Also, the rear park assist warning is barely audible now, with only the rear speakers quietly beeping. Forget about hearing it with the AC fan on and radio! The back-up camera is a nice additional feature, though. And, the navigation system no longer allow "stored" locations.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XC90s for sale

Related Used 2013 Volvo XC90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles