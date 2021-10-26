2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range
2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range
- 8 Colors
- 7 Trims
2022 Volvo S60 Review
byMichael Cantu, Correspondent
CorrespondentMichael Cantu became an automotive enthusiast at an early age as one of those kids who could name just about every car on the road. After flipping cars for fun and dabbling in auto sales, Michael moved to Los Angeles to pursue his automotive dreams.
Pros
- Wonderfully comfortable and supportive seats
- Well-executed Pilot Assist driving aids
- Exceptional optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system
Cons
- Frustrating touchscreen interface
- Optional sport suspension rides a little rough for a luxury sedan
What's new
- Standard powertrain now includes a mild hybrid system for increased fuel efficiency
- Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019
The S60 is Volvo's stylish premium compact sedan. It's positioned below the larger S90 sedan. For 2022, Volvo added a mild hybrid system to the base turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The new designation for the engine is B5 (it was formally T5). The supercharged and turbocharged T6 engine is no longer available, but the top plug-in hybrid Recharge T8 engine is still an option.
The range-topping Polestar Engineered model is only available with the Recharge T8 powertrain. It's the S60's performance model that comes equipped with Öhlins suspension, forged wheels and Brembo brakes.
The Swedish sedan might not sell as well as some of its competition — which includes the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class — but the S60 still has a lot to offer in terms of advanced driver aids and style. In addition, the S60 provides a comfortable ride thanks to its superb seat comfort, handles like a true sport sedan, and has excellent build quality. For detailed information on the Volvo S60, check out our Expert Rating from our test team.
Edmunds Expert Rating
7.6 /10

The Volvo S60 Recharge (formerly called the T8) is an ambitious luxury sedan. The ability to switch between quick acceleration and emissions-free luxury in ample comfort helps set it apart from rival sedans. But compromised storage space and a frustrating user interface ultimately hold it back from being truly great.
7.6 /10
The Volvo S60 Recharge (formerly called the T8) is an ambitious luxury sedan. The ability to switch between quick acceleration and emissions-free luxury in ample comfort helps set it apart from rival sedans. But compromised storage space and a frustrating user interface ultimately hold it back from being truly great.
Rated for you by America’s best test team.
Performance
7.5/10
How does the S60 drive? Acceleration is the big reason to get the Recharge. Our test car accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, which is a quick time for a small luxury sedan. Our enthusiasm is somewhat dampened by the lack of a thrilling noise to accompany the speed, but this plug-in is as gutsy as advertised. The power transition from electric to gasoline and back again is smooth and unobtrusive.
We are less enamored with the brakes. They provide little to no feedback, which can make it hard to consistently stop smoothly. Emergency braking performance in our testing was also lackluster. The one-pedal driving mode, which allows you to come to a stop solely using regenerative braking, is a nice convenience and neat trick to accrue more EV power, but we would trade that for better brake pedal feeling. At almost 4,500 pounds, this is a heavy sedan and you feel it from time to time.
Comfort
8.0/10
How comfortable is the S60? Volvo is known for its supremely comfortable seats, and those inside the S60 don't disappoint. The front seats also offer lots of adjustability. We also like the S60's ride — the suspension smooths out bumps and cracks quickly and the S60 remains composed even over undulating surfaces. The cabin is also very quiet, especially when you're using partial or fully electric power.
The climate control system, however, could be easier to use. It requires diving into the confusing touchscreen interface, and it needs consistent readjusting to reach your desired temperature.
2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range pricingin Ashburn, VA
T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A
Edmunds suggests you pay$63,788
Interior
7.5/10
How’s the interior? With a better user interface, the S60 might be our pick for the best small luxury sedan. Instead, the confusing mix of hard buttons and screen-scrolling leaves us wanting something more intuitive. It's a shame because an excellent range of adjustability in both front seats, coupled with stellar outward visibility, make the cabin a truly comfortable place.
The S60 has good-size door cutouts that enable passengers to get in and out without too much bending. But the S60 sits low, so taller folks might have to drop down some to get into their seats. Once inside, there is good space all around in the front. The back seat is roomy for passengers up to about 6 feet tall or so.
Technology
7.5/10
How’s the tech? The integrated navigation system works well in tandem with voice controls that can recognize addresses and most points of interest. Unfortunately, the 3D map fades out at the top third of the screen, rendering its cool graphics useless. The good news: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity is included. We highly recommend the optional Bowers & Wilkins stereo system and its outstanding concert-hall modes.
The S60's adaptive cruise control works well to keep a set distance from vehicles ahead. The operation of the lane keeping system, however, can be overly busy. Some of our drivers preferred to leave it off.
Storage
6.5/10
How’s the storage? The S60 Recharge suffers in terms of interior storage compared with other S60 trims because of the battery pack that runs down the center of the car. The center console only has about an inch's worth of depth. That's enough to lay in a phone or some keys, but that's it. A couple cupholders and slim cubbies round out the storage options for the front row. On the upside, the wide trunk is just as big as the non-hybrid S60's. At 11.6 cubic feet, it's adequate for the class, and you can fold the seats down to accommodate longer items.
The roomy back row and highly adjustable front seats make for an accommodating area for bulky child seats. The car is rather low to the ground, which may force you to crouch during installation. But the anchor points and tethers are easy to reach, and there is room to safely secure two seats in the back.
Fuel Economy
8.5/10
How’s the fuel economy? The S60 Recharge can go an EPA-estimated 22 miles of all-electric range. After that, it's estimated to get 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Both figures are comparable to those for BMW's 330e sedan, yet the S60 Recharge has a lot more power.
We drove our test car on our 115-mile evaluation route without any battery charge to start out. The regenerative braking regularly charged the battery and allowed us to use electricity instead of the gas engine, saving enough fuel to average 31.5 mpg on the route. That's a good indication that the EPA ratings should be achievable.
Value
8.0/10
Is the S60 a good value? This luxury sedan looks and feels the part. The interior is full of authentic leather and metal, with an airtight cabin that creates a quiet ride. Considering its advanced powertrain, the S60 Recharge seems appropriately priced.
Volvo includes an industry-standard four years/50,000 miles for both the basic coverage and powertrain warranty, though several other brands offer more generous packages. The S60 also comes with 12 years/unlimited miles of rust coverage, four years/unlimited miles of roadside assistance, and three years/36,000 miles of free maintenance. All are among the best in class.
Wildcard
8.5/10
On the outside the S60 Recharge is a clean-looking and sophisticated luxury sedan. But the driving experience is a grab bag. It can be powerful and sporty to smooth and efficient — sometimes all at the same time. It's not fun in a traditional "bomb into every turn apex" kind of way, but certainly the S60 Recharge provides plenty of entertainment. The real joy comes from playing with the one-pedal regenerative braking system, storing up electric energy or using it all at once in an electric-powered blast.
Which S60 does Edmunds recommend?
If you prefer the base B5 engine, passing on the base Momentum trim is a good idea because the next Inscription and R-Design trims have identical slightly higher starting prices but offer much more. Those wanting the Recharge T8 powertrain should also go for the same trims, and pass on the Polestar Engineered model unless you want the added performance. You just need to decide if you want the luxurious-looking Inscription or the sporty-looking R-Design.
Volvo S60 models
The Volvo S60 is available in Momentum, Inscription and R-Design trims with the B5 engine option. All B5 trims are offered in either front- or all-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrid Recharge T8 engine option is available in R-Design Expression, R-Design, Inscription and Polestar Engineered trims. All T8 models come equipped with all-wheel drive.
The B5 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a mild hybrid system that produces 247 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The plug-in hybrid Recharge T8 adds a supercharger and electric motor to the B5 engine (sans the mild hybrid system) and makes a combined 400 hp and 472 lb-ft. This is a plug-in hybrid powertrain that allows you to go about 19 miles on all-electric power before it switches over to a regular hybrid.
There is also a performance model called the Polestar Engineered, which gets a high-output version of the Recharge plug-in hybrid powertrain. It puts out 415 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque.
Momentum (called R-Design Expression for the S60 Recharge T8)
This base trim level comes with:
- 18-inch wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Auto-dimming exterior and rearview mirrors
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Digital instrument panel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heated front seats (AWD only)
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Four USB ports (two USB-A, two USB-C)
- 9-inch touchscreen
- 10-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
Advanced driving aids and safety features include:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
- Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
Numerous packages and stand-alone options are available for the Momentum trim level. They include:
- Premium package
- Navigation system
- Power-folding outboard rear headrests
- Front parking sensors
- Wireless smartphone charging (not for Recharge)
- Advanced package
- Premium package
- Ambient interior lighting
- Upgraded cabin air filtration system
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Volvo and the car in front)
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Volvo and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Climate package
- Heated front and rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 19-inch wheels
- 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
R-Design
The R-Design is positioned as the sporty S60. Upgrades over the base model include:
- Premium package
- Ambient interior lighting
- Four-zone automatic climate control (B5 only)
- Heated front sport seats with cloth bolstering
- 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- Wireless smartphone charging (B5 only)
- Sport steering wheel
Optional features and packages include:
- Advanced package
- Climate package
- Sport suspension (B5 only)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)
- 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system
Inscription
The Inscription offers more luxury features, building off the Momentum with these additions:
- Premium package
- Chrome exterior trim
- Ambient interior lighting
- Four-zone automatic climate control (B5 only)
- Leather upholstery
- 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
The Inscription's optional features mirror those of the R-Design, though the sport suspension is not available.
Polestar Engineered
The Polestar Engineered starts with the R-Design's upgrades, along with an uprated version of the Recharge model's T8 plug-in powertrain. It also includes:
- Advanced package
- 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires
- Brembo front brakes
- Special Öhlins suspension dampers
- Gold-colored seat belts
- 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2022 Volvo S60.
Average user rating: 5.0 stars
2 total reviews
5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2022 Volvo S60 video
MARK TAKAHASHI: When you think of luxury sedans that are a little sporty, you think of the BMW 3 Series, the Audi A4, Mercedes C class. It's hard to break into that German trio, but this might actually have a chance. This is the all new 2019 Volvo S60. Before I get too deep into the S60, do me a favor and hit subscribe below. We've got some great Edmond's content coming your way. The S60 is completely redesigned for 2019, and it is the last little puzzle piece in Volvo's Renaissance. It started four years ago with the XC90. And that design language and all of the quality that, quite frankly, was surprising to me carries over to this, the S60. It looks great. It has all the sharpness that the XC90 does. I love these headlights with the signature Thor's hammer. This is the R design, and it has some black accents up front. And I kind of like it. Prices start right around $37,000 for the base T5. That has a two liter, turbocharged, four cylinder, and puts out 250 horsepower. What we have here is that T6 R design. The T6 has a turbo charged and supercharged four cylinder that puts out 316 horsepower. At the very top of the range is the T8, which is a plug-in hybrid it has 415 horsepower. I drove it earlier today. And yes, it has a decent amount of power, but I wasn't a fan of the brakes. The regenerative braking, I could never come to a smooth stop, which is why I think the T6 and possibly the T5 are your best picks. Right off the line, it accelerates nicely. It's smooth. There's no drama. There's no real delay. It's a traditional automatic transmission. You hear a little bit turbo and supercharger whine, but it's actually kind of nice. When you get on the throttle harder, between shifts, you'll hear this little raspy puff, too, which makes it feel a little more sporty, or at least sound a little more sporty. You do have selectable drive modes, as most cars do today. They do have an option for an adaptive suspension. But I don't honestly think it's worth it. It's a really good balance of comfort and performance, as it is. I've been on some rougher roads earlier today, and it handled them just fine, and on some really tight twisty roads, which I'm on the way to hit right now. The T8 was actually really fun to drive. I'm not a very familiar stretch of Pacific Coast Highway right now. And the road noise is really well taken care of. You hear it, sure. You'll hear it pretty much in any car today, but it's not at all intrusive. The wind noise is pretty much absent as well. Visibility is great. I can see all the way around with no real obstructions. When I'm in the turns, I don't have to peek around the left roof pillar right here. And in typical Volvo style, when I don't have rear passengers, I hit a button, and those rear head rests fold flat, as they are right now. Because you can fold those headrests flat, you actually have a better view rearward than almost any other car. Normally, when I think of exciting, sporty little sedans, Volvo isn't at the top of my list. But they've gone and impressed me with this S60. It's actually a lot of fun to drive. It's very confident. This one has all wheel drive. So I do feel like there's an abundance of grip. Steering feels pretty good. And I like that the steering wheel is actually kind of small. Reminds me a little bit of a Lotus Elise, where it had this minuscule, comically small steering wheel, but it also gives you almost this extra directness. We're handling these mid-corner bumps just fine, soaking them up, but there's not a lot of body roll, and it certainly isn't discouraging me from driving harder. Yeah. It's kind of good. It has the mid-grade engine. It's got plenty of beans to get me through and out of turns, and it sounds pretty decent, too. Let's see which mode I'm in. A little roller dial down here. I can go to dynamic. This should sharpen up the response a bit. I'll be damned. It's good. Well, already, it's looking good to compete against BMW and Audi. That question I posed at the beginning, it's going to be a lot easier to answer now. It's encouraging to drive this car. It's almost asking for a little more power, power, power, power, power, power. And that pavement back there is super choppy. And I know that for a fact, because I go through on my motorcycle, and you have to be really careful. This wasn't even fazed by it. So their suspension tuning, spot on. But this R design doesn't really have a lot of performance parts. It's almost more about sporty appearance than anything else. It's not until you get to the Polestar, T8, I think, that comes with a different suspension with the Ohlins dampers and all that good stuff. That means even if you go with a base T5, you're going to have the same experience when it comes to handling. Obviously, not power. But in all fairness, and with past experience with that turbo only T5 engine, it's going to be really good with this S60, because it's in the XC40, which I also like. And this should be even better, a little smaller. It's not a crossover. It's a sedan. Whoo. This is a Volvo that wants to play. Who knew? Let's see how the brakes feel. It's a little soft. Heading into a turn here, getting on the brakes a little hard. Yeah, it's just a little spongy. And I don't have that much feedback to modulate it. But I am really just nitpicking now. When it comes to comfort, I really like the seats Volvo have been putting out. First seat redesign that came out was with the XC90, and they were designed by orthopedists. And man, after hours and hours of driving, I never felt fatigue. I actually felt pretty good getting out of the car. The same with this. I have put many, many hours on this car already, and there's no soreness. I feel really well supported. it just conforms to your body. This car is a joy to drive. If it hasn't become abundantly clear that I'm already a fan of Volvo's exterior design, I'm also a fan of their interior design. It's just as clean. It's just as classy. It's a nice horizontal motif going through the dash with this sharp little lip here, some really nice materials, and the dash is dominated by this vertical touch screen. It's been used in everything since the XC90, with mixed results. But they didn't make improvements for this year. It is apparently 50% quicker to respond, and it does actually work pretty quickly now. It's not quite as intuitive as some other touchscreen systems, but as long as you give it a little time, it becomes pretty intuitive after. It starts with these four tiles here initially. You just swipe one way or the other. Now you have all these choices as far as infotainment, and you get a lot of the systems as far his driver assistance and lane keep and camera systems. It all starts making sense the more you use it. As far as storage goes, well, you have this really nice long bin here with two cup holders and another cubby up there. It's not very deep. But for cup holders, it's just fine. You have another tiny little pocket here that would probably be good for a cell phone and a center bin, which is deep enough. There is a bigger iPhone in there right now, and doesn't seem to be having a problem fitting in their. Door pockets, they're about average if you ask me. It doesn't quite fit larger water bottles, but a medium-sized one will be just fine. One thing I really like about this cabin, too, is the airiness. Now, of course, I mentioned the visibility earlier, but you also have this panoramic sunroof, which is standard throughout the lineup. It really lets the light in, but if you don't want it, you just hit this little button here, and the shade slides forward, and does a good job of keeping the sun off your head. The backseats of the S60 are nicely accommodating. My hair is just barely brushing the headliner, and I'm 5 foot 10. So that means your average male adult will be able to fit back here just fine. There's a good kind of coved out area here for the passenger, and it gives you a little bit of lateral support, and that's something that's unusual in the class, actually in sedans in general. They're usually pretty flat when it comes to seatbacks. I'd be comfortable back here for a road trip, not a problem. Right down here we have a household power outlet, which is a nice touch. Doesn't seem to be USB port back here, but if you have that, well you can get one of those wall outlets with the USB on there. This particular car has quad zone automatic climate control, which means I can control the temperature for each outboard seat here. That's nice. And there are also heated seats back here. This is the R design, probably with a lot of options, as well. So it's expected. But the interface, it's really nice. It's really clean, just like everything else in the S60. While a lot of shoppers are gravitating towards crossovers and SUVs, the S60 shouldn't be overlooked, because it has a decent amount of cargo space. Look at that. You also get some nice little flip down handles for your shopping bags. Maybe not as clever as some of the storage solutions in the XC40, XC60, but for a sedan, it hits the right mark. The question I posed at the top of this video was does this have a chance of squeezing into that German trio of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes? Yes is the short answer. The long answer is absolutely yes. It drives great. It looks great. I mean, look at this, it is sharp and clean. The price is right. You have a choice of three engines. The interior is impeccable. There really isn't a lot to knock it for, and that is a really good sign for a review. If you're looking in this class, I highly recommend going to a Volvo dealer and checking out the S60. For more information on the S60 as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe.
2019 Volvo S60 First Drive
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Volvo S60, but since the 2022 Volvo S60 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi is a big fan of the sporty luxury sedan class that has been dominated by BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. He's also been impressed by Volvo's recent renaissance. At long last, the two have come together with the all-new 2019 Volvo S60 that has… the performance, style and smarts to challenge the Germans.
2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range Features & Specs
- Total MSRP
- $65,845
- MPG & Fuel
- Electric + Gas (Combined City & Hwy): 74 MPGe
- Gas Only (Combined City & Hwy): 31 MPG
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
- EPA Battery & Range
- Time To Charge Battery (At 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.: 5.0 hr.
- EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.: 40 mi.
- Gas Range in Miles (Cty/Hwy): 477.0/524.7 mi.
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 455 hp @ 6000 rpm
- Torque: 523 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 187.4 in. / Height: 56.6 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 80.3 in.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 11.6 cu.ft.
Price:
$ -
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S60 safety features:
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Cross Traffic Alert with Autobrake
- Warns if another vehicle is lurking in your blind spot, and cross-traffic alert lets you know if something is approaching as you back out. Applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle.
- Collision Avoidance by City Safety
- Warns if a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist or animal is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
- Run-off Road Mitigation
- Scans the road to detect if the vehicle may run off the road and can automatically steer to maintain lane position.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo S60 vs. the competition
2022 Volvo S60
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Volvo S60 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Compare Volvo S60 & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features
The 2021 C-Class and S60 have similar starting prices and their base engines have similar power and fuel economy, but the C-Class, an impressive luxury sedan, offers more engine choices and body styles. Mercedes will be redesigning the C-Class for the 2022 model year with more luxury, a more efficient base engine and more technology features.
Volvo S60 vs. Audi A4
Compare Volvo S60 & Audi A4 features
Like the S60, it's been several model years since we've seen the A4 get a major redesign, but the Swedish sedan is aging better. The A4's exterior is on the conservative side, while the S60 makes more of a statement. All-wheel drive is standard on the Audi, but the Volvo has a more powerful base engine as well as the plug-in hybrid version. As for advanced driver aids, both offer plenty that perform well.
Volvo S60 vs. Genesis G70
Compare Volvo S60 & Genesis G70 features
The G70 runs in the league of popular German sedans, but this South Korean premium sedan offers a lot of standard features at a lower price. The G70 handles like a proper sport sedan, has great build quality, and offers tech and safety features that rival the S60's. For the 2022 model year, Genesis updated its exterior styling, making the G70 more of a head-turner than the S60.
FAQ
Is the Volvo S60 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 S60 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S60 has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo S60. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Volvo S60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Volvo S60:
- Standard powertrain now includes a mild hybrid system for increased fuel efficiency
- Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volvo S60 reliable?
To determine whether the Volvo S60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Volvo S60 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Volvo S60 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 S60 and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 S60 is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Volvo S60?
The least-expensive 2022 Volvo S60 is the 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $64,800.
Other versions include:
- T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $64,800
What are the different models of Volvo S60?
If you're interested in the Volvo S60, the next question is, which S60 model is right for you? S60 variants include T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). For a full list of S60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Volvo S60
2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range Overview
The 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range is offered in the following styles: T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). The 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2022 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range.
Pros
- Wonderfully comfortable and supportive seats
- Well-executed Pilot Assist driving aids
- Exceptional optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system
Cons
- Frustrating touchscreen interface
- Optional sport suspension rides a little rough for a luxury sedan
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range featuring deep dives into trim levels including T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range here.
What's a good price for a New 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range?
2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
The 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,845. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is trending $2,057 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,057 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $63,788.
The average savings for the 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is 3.1% below the MSRP.
What is the MPG of a 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range?
2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
31 MPG compined MPG,
30 city MPG/33 highway MPG
|EPA Est. MPG
|31
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Train
|all wheel drive
|Displacement
|2.0 L
|Passenger Volume
|105.0 cu.ft.
|Wheelbase
|113.1 in.
|Length
|187.4 in.
|Width
|N/A
|Height
|56.6 in.
|Curb Weight
|N/A
