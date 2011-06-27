Used 2016 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews

I have driven Caddys , Alfas, Lincolns, Saabs s m , 02/01/2016 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I test drove Jag, Mercedes, Lexus , BMW , Caddy and quickly found out car manufactures design from the outside in where I think Volvo designs from the drivers seat out . Lets face it you spend 100 percent of your time in that seat and the passenger seat normally gets the second most use . The Volvo seat is by far the best , sound level the best , the new E drive engine blew me away . Such a sold car, drive it and you will buy it . They say the back seat is small but would not know and if it is buy the Inception it is a stretched version . I am getting over 37 miles to the gallon on the HW and around town 27 . Controls so easy to use and simple , the safest car on the road also . I am sold on Volvo Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 S60 Inscription Platinum tight & fun to drive Paul Raine , 12/03/2015 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful I'm a week into ownership of my new Volvo S60 Inscription Platinum and I'm VERY happy so far! Volvo does front seats better than anyone in my opinion; these are sculpted and amazingly supportive in beechwood/black leather. The feel of the car is luxurious, tight, quiet and cocoon-like but it gives you a sense of being in touch with the road and very much in control. Consumer Reports recommends this car and says reliability is "better than average." This trim line comes with an excellent Harmon Kardon stereo with 12 speakers, LOADS of safety features and electronics; my car insurance went DOWN 25% due to Volvo's safety record! The lighting throughout the cabin--which is very important to me--is really nice...with foot well lights front and back and lots of little ambient lighting touches throughout. The center console storage area feels small to me and is a little too vertical in comparison to my last car. The car feels welcoming and calming inside with its beautiful Scandinavian design cues and subtle luxury touches. This car has the extra 3" wheelbase and therefore backseat room which is really nice. It feels sporty and nimble and can take corners quickly without a squeal but isn't a sports car per se. I shopped Audi A4, Lexus 250, BMW 328 and Volvo felt like the best overall choice for me in European sport sedans. (Most striking to me was that the current A4 was rated "poor" in one critical IIHS front collision test!) The Volvo trunk is spacious. This car comes with intelligent cruise control, backup camera, parallel parking assist, Volvo's BLIS system, keyless entry, fold-up outside mirrors, home link, navigation and mine has the 19" alloy wheels with big Pirelli tires. I will check in again in six months and hopefully still be as happy then as I am now with my S60. UPDATE: Six months in, I am still very glad I got my S60 Inscription! It is quick, nimble, very comfortable to drive in city & on the open road. The safety systems are superb & work exactly as designed! The radar-controlled smart cruise control amazes me every time I use it & the sensors front & rear and side-to-side make any parking pickle a breeze. And those industry-leading Volvo front seats do not disappoint. Awesome audio, too. The only small complaints I have are: some creaking in the interior on the rear right side of the cabin (although no squeaks or rattles of any kind) and I find that the wiper/washer/headlight washer system sprays excessive amounts of windshield spray which doesn't drain off the car properly & requires numerous wiper swipes to clear. All things considered, I would definitely buy Volvo again.

A hidden gem in entry luxury cars Jack , 10/08/2016 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Owned the car for over two months now and my experience is extremely positive. I was looking for a car that is comfortable, safe, quiet, powerful enough yet with great fuel economy at the same time. I researched various cars like new Accord touring, Acura TLX, 2017 Audi A4, Bentz C300, Lexus IS350 and S60 Inscription. I narrowed it down to Volvo S60 inscription and Audi A4. After test drive, the Volvo S60 Inscription stands out to be my top choice: it has the most head room for me and it is easily one of the smoothest to drive at all speed range. Standard features include leather interior, HD radio, rear window sunshades, city safety and glass sun roof etc. Exterior The 18" titanium wheels look handsome and provide very good ride quality. The tall roof line makes entering and existing the car extremely easy. The car looks small from outside while roomy inside. Interior High quality leather seats, simple yet elegant color combination is pleasant to my eyes. The sit position is more upright compared to other cars, together with excellent all-round support and wide adjustment range from the seat as well as from the steering wheel, easily provide the most comfortable experience among all the cars I've tested. The silk metal trim gives solid and luxuries feeling, the steering wheel has the perfect size, it feels really good in hands. Driving I own a Honda accord and my first impression driving the S60 is that the cabin is whisper quiet, much quieter than my Honda. The acceleration feels like a powerful V6, the S60 feels very solid on road. It does not have much body roll when making turns, at the same time it filters uneven road surface nicely. Safety features Safety feature includes the ability to stabilize the car in case of a flat tire; also good space between the front bumper and the radiator that can reduce damage in case of low speed accident (There is a sticker on the rear window of the passenger side that indicates the car's rear and front bumpers are designed to withstand 3 miles/hour hit limit, which exceeds the standard 2.5 mile/hour limit, which result in no structure damage and minimum bumper damage that can be fixed easily ); the city safety triggered once when a biker cuts in front of my car when my car was moving slowly, nice! Entertainment I loaded all my music collections on to a USB stick and plugin to the USB port in center console. The album name, album photo and track names are displayed on the LCD screen. I can now enjoy the high quality music on my daily commute. Overall the S60 inscription is an elegant car that meets all my requirements, it provides an extremely well balanced experience that makes the daily drive a true joy. Update (11-19-2016): The combined MPG is now 29.4 at 3316 miles, compared to 28.4 at 1800 miles, my daily commute includes mountain road with a lot of up and downs. Started to use the front seat heating feature as it is pretty cold now in the morning. I can feel the heat in less than 10 seconds. I hope the steering wheel could also be heated.

150 miles a day, pure bliss Mike C , 09/06/2016 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I justified this purchase (to myself and mostly my wife!) based on safety - Volvo's reputation for crash protection and all of the safety technology that comes with the car. On the technology front, I simply don't want to drive anything else now (haven't driven my wife's Touareg in months - anytime we go out together, it's in the Volvo). The adaptive cruise control has more than once alerted me to stopped traffic on I75 outside of Atlanta, and applied the brakes sooner than I would have by myself. Combine the adaptive cruise with the blind spot detection, and it's like having a very competent copilot with me on every drive. The cross-traffic alert is also very helpful - scans for people or moving vehicles as you are backing up and sounds an alert. Ride comfort is a 10/10. Incredibly comfortable leather seating and solid, quiet ride. Reliability has been outstanding so far - I just passed the 20K mark with zero problems. This is an outstanding car that I highly recommend. I have owned a lot of vehicles including a 3 series, and none compare to this vehicle. Hoping to get 200K out of it over five years, and so far I am VERY happy with my decision to buy this car.