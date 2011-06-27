Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,937
|$17,791
|$20,677
|Clean
|$14,365
|$17,098
|$19,854
|Average
|$13,220
|$15,714
|$18,209
|Rough
|$12,076
|$14,330
|$16,563
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,205
|$18,138
|$21,103
|Clean
|$14,622
|$17,432
|$20,264
|Average
|$13,457
|$16,021
|$18,584
|Rough
|$12,292
|$14,609
|$16,904
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,472
|$19,649
|$22,861
|Clean
|$15,841
|$18,884
|$21,952
|Average
|$14,579
|$17,355
|$20,132
|Rough
|$13,316
|$15,826
|$18,313
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,765
|$19,748
|$22,766
|Clean
|$16,123
|$18,979
|$21,860
|Average
|$14,838
|$17,443
|$20,048
|Rough
|$13,554
|$15,906
|$18,236
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,973
|$16,622
|$19,301
|Clean
|$13,438
|$15,975
|$18,533
|Average
|$12,367
|$14,682
|$16,997
|Rough
|$11,296
|$13,388
|$15,461
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Cross Country Platinum Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,035
|$17,935
|$20,867
|Clean
|$14,459
|$17,237
|$20,037
|Average
|$13,307
|$15,841
|$18,376
|Rough
|$12,155
|$14,446
|$16,715
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,352
|$18,259
|$21,199
|Clean
|$14,764
|$17,549
|$20,355
|Average
|$13,588
|$16,128
|$18,668
|Rough
|$12,411
|$14,707
|$16,981
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,774
|$14,044
|$16,342
|Clean
|$11,323
|$13,498
|$15,691
|Average
|$10,421
|$12,405
|$14,391
|Rough
|$9,519
|$11,312
|$13,090
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,520
|$24,477
|$28,479
|Clean
|$19,734
|$23,525
|$27,346
|Average
|$18,162
|$21,620
|$25,079
|Rough
|$16,589
|$19,715
|$22,813
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,092
|$14,557
|$17,051
|Clean
|$11,628
|$13,991
|$16,373
|Average
|$10,702
|$12,858
|$15,015
|Rough
|$9,775
|$11,725
|$13,658
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,269
|$15,828
|$18,416
|Clean
|$12,761
|$15,212
|$17,683
|Average
|$11,744
|$13,980
|$16,217
|Rough
|$10,727
|$12,749
|$14,751
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,630
|$14,966
|$17,330
|Clean
|$12,146
|$14,384
|$16,640
|Average
|$11,178
|$13,219
|$15,261
|Rough
|$10,210
|$12,054
|$13,881
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,119
|$16,842
|$19,596
|Clean
|$13,578
|$16,187
|$18,816
|Average
|$12,496
|$14,876
|$17,256
|Rough
|$11,414
|$13,566
|$15,697
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,067
|$14,650
|$17,261
|Clean
|$11,604
|$14,080
|$16,574
|Average
|$10,680
|$12,940
|$15,201
|Rough
|$9,755
|$11,800
|$13,827
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,684
|$16,252
|$18,851
|Clean
|$13,160
|$15,620
|$18,101
|Average
|$12,111
|$14,355
|$16,600
|Rough
|$11,063
|$13,091
|$15,100
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,976
|$17,834
|$20,724
|Clean
|$14,402
|$17,140
|$19,899
|Average
|$13,255
|$15,752
|$18,250
|Rough
|$12,107
|$14,364
|$16,600