Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,937$17,791$20,677
Clean$14,365$17,098$19,854
Average$13,220$15,714$18,209
Rough$12,076$14,330$16,563
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,205$18,138$21,103
Clean$14,622$17,432$20,264
Average$13,457$16,021$18,584
Rough$12,292$14,609$16,904
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,472$19,649$22,861
Clean$15,841$18,884$21,952
Average$14,579$17,355$20,132
Rough$13,316$15,826$18,313
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,765$19,748$22,766
Clean$16,123$18,979$21,860
Average$14,838$17,443$20,048
Rough$13,554$15,906$18,236
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,973$16,622$19,301
Clean$13,438$15,975$18,533
Average$12,367$14,682$16,997
Rough$11,296$13,388$15,461
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Cross Country Platinum Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,035$17,935$20,867
Clean$14,459$17,237$20,037
Average$13,307$15,841$18,376
Rough$12,155$14,446$16,715
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,352$18,259$21,199
Clean$14,764$17,549$20,355
Average$13,588$16,128$18,668
Rough$12,411$14,707$16,981
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,774$14,044$16,342
Clean$11,323$13,498$15,691
Average$10,421$12,405$14,391
Rough$9,519$11,312$13,090
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,520$24,477$28,479
Clean$19,734$23,525$27,346
Average$18,162$21,620$25,079
Rough$16,589$19,715$22,813
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,092$14,557$17,051
Clean$11,628$13,991$16,373
Average$10,702$12,858$15,015
Rough$9,775$11,725$13,658
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,269$15,828$18,416
Clean$12,761$15,212$17,683
Average$11,744$13,980$16,217
Rough$10,727$12,749$14,751
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,630$14,966$17,330
Clean$12,146$14,384$16,640
Average$11,178$13,219$15,261
Rough$10,210$12,054$13,881
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,119$16,842$19,596
Clean$13,578$16,187$18,816
Average$12,496$14,876$17,256
Rough$11,414$13,566$15,697
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,067$14,650$17,261
Clean$11,604$14,080$16,574
Average$10,680$12,940$15,201
Rough$9,755$11,800$13,827
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,684$16,252$18,851
Clean$13,160$15,620$18,101
Average$12,111$14,355$16,600
Rough$11,063$13,091$15,100
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,976$17,834$20,724
Clean$14,402$17,140$19,899
Average$13,255$15,752$18,250
Rough$12,107$14,364$16,600
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volvo S60 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo S60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,323 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,498 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volvo S60 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo S60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,323 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,498 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Volvo S60, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo S60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,323 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,498 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Volvo S60. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Volvo S60 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Volvo S60 ranges from $9,519 to $16,342, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Volvo S60 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.