Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,580
|$2,365
|$2,796
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,131
|$2,519
|Average
|$1,105
|$1,664
|$1,966
|Rough
|$788
|$1,197
|$1,413
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,312
|$2,022
|$2,410
|Clean
|$1,180
|$1,822
|$2,171
|Average
|$917
|$1,423
|$1,695
|Rough
|$654
|$1,023
|$1,218
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Passat 3.6 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,804
|$2,928
|$3,543
|Clean
|$1,623
|$2,639
|$3,192
|Average
|$1,261
|$2,060
|$2,492
|Rough
|$900
|$1,482
|$1,791
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,326
|$2,749
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,096
|$2,477
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,637
|$1,933
|Rough
|$776
|$1,177
|$1,389
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,758
|$3,279
|Clean
|$1,629
|$2,486
|$2,954
|Average
|$1,266
|$1,941
|$2,306
|Rough
|$903
|$1,396
|$1,657
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Passat 3.6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,009
|$3,096
|$3,691
|Clean
|$1,808
|$2,790
|$3,326
|Average
|$1,405
|$2,178
|$2,596
|Rough
|$1,002
|$1,567
|$1,866