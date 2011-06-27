Used 2006 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Gross weight4445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1650 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume110.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Blue
  • Deep Black
  • United Gray
  • Granite Green
  • Candy White
  • Reflex Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
215/55R H tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
