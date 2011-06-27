Estimated values
2007 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,004
|$4,952
|$6,011
|Clean
|$2,717
|$4,491
|$5,453
|Average
|$2,144
|$3,569
|$4,337
|Rough
|$1,571
|$2,647
|$3,221
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,302
|$3,710
|$4,476
|Clean
|$2,082
|$3,365
|$4,061
|Average
|$1,643
|$2,674
|$3,230
|Rough
|$1,203
|$1,984
|$2,399
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,137
|$3,467
|$4,190
|Clean
|$1,933
|$3,144
|$3,802
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,499
|$3,024
|Rough
|$1,117
|$1,854
|$2,246
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,835
|$2,533
|$2,915
|Clean
|$1,660
|$2,297
|$2,645
|Average
|$1,309
|$1,826
|$2,103
|Rough
|$959
|$1,354
|$1,562
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,548
|$3,940
|$4,698
|Clean
|$2,305
|$3,573
|$4,262
|Average
|$1,819
|$2,840
|$3,390
|Rough
|$1,332
|$2,106
|$2,518
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,118
|$2,888
|$3,311
|Clean
|$1,916
|$2,620
|$3,004
|Average
|$1,511
|$2,082
|$2,389
|Rough
|$1,107
|$1,544
|$1,775