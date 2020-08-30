AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia

Located 3 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Carbon Flash Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Engine; Ecotec 2.4L 4-Cylinder Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Seats; Front Bucket Traction Control Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Fascia Spoke With Five-Spoke Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. It has passed AutoNation's mechanical inspection, Virginia Safety inspection, and Emissions test. It's ready for YOU to test drive, come on by an check it out at AutoNation Honda Dulles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G8ZS57B58F153787

Stock: 8F153787

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020