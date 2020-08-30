Saturn Sedans for Sale Near Me
- 108,602 miles3 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$4,990$840 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Carbon Flash Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Engine; Ecotec 2.4L 4-Cylinder Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Seats; Front Bucket Traction Control Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Fascia Spoke With Five-Spoke Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. It has passed AutoNation's mechanical inspection, Virginia Safety inspection, and Emissions test. It's ready for YOU to test drive, come on by an check it out at AutoNation Honda Dulles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B58F153787
Stock: 8F153787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 66,490 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,994
1st Choice Auto Sales - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F26Z126144
Stock: CM7389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,234 miles2,296 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseShips to 20147*
$7,998
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
Located 2,296 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Aura XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZV57B59F180125
Stock: 19169329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
