Estimated values
2000 Toyota RAV4 L Special Edition 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$2,182
|$2,613
|Clean
|$1,195
|$1,953
|$2,344
|Average
|$915
|$1,494
|$1,807
|Rough
|$634
|$1,036
|$1,269
Estimated values
2000 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,096
|$2,260
|$2,860
|Clean
|$981
|$2,023
|$2,566
|Average
|$751
|$1,548
|$1,978
|Rough
|$521
|$1,073
|$1,389
Estimated values
2000 Toyota RAV4 L Special Edition 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,246
|$1,964
|$2,328
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,758
|$2,089
|Average
|$854
|$1,345
|$1,610
|Rough
|$592
|$932
|$1,131
Estimated values
2000 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,379
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,291
|$2,129
|$2,563
|Average
|$988
|$1,629
|$1,975
|Rough
|$685
|$1,129
|$1,388